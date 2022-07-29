www.emeraldcoastmagazine.com
Bodacious Shops Turns 10
More than 10 years ago, civic leaders in Pensacola recognized that the city’s downtown area was in need of revitalization. Consistent with those aims, Rishy and Quint Studer brought about the Bodacious Shops, which debuted in May 2012 at the corner of Palafox and Main streets. The Bodacious Shops...
Two new restaurants coming to Milton
Milton residents will soon have more restaurant options. Branch Properties, an Atlanta based real estate investment and development firm, announced two restaurants have joined Merganser Commons at Dogwood Estates, a Publix Super Markets-anchored development in Milton.
Bar-B-Q hot news in Baldwin County
Out-of-state investors paid $1.8 million for 198 acres in Sandy Creek Farms at 23720 U.S. 98 in Elberta, according to Realtors. David and Angie Swiger of Swiger & Company Realtors represented the sellers and Tammy Johnson of eXp Realty southern branch worked for the buyers. The acreage included two parcels, one 78-acre site with road frontage on Highway 98, and another 120 acres with a pond. The property also includes three lakes and both parcels can be accessed from Keichler Road.
Northwest Florida is home to 24 food deserts
According to the USDA’s most recent food access research report, 12.8% of Americans — more than 39 million people — live in food deserts. A food desert can be defined as a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods. “A...
2022 Jay Peanut Festival canceled due to continued hardships
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Jay Peanut Festival in Santa Rosa County has been cancelled for 2022 due to lingering storm damage and a death in the family. That’s according to a Facebook post Friday morning from the Jay Peanut Festival. The festival has been around since 1990 created in honor of the […]
DESTIN CHEF AL MASSA CHOSEN TO REPRESENT FLORIDA IN GREAT AMERICAN SEAFOOD COOK-OFF
Destin’s Chef Al Massa of Brotula’s Seafood House and Steamer will face 13 other chefs from around the country for the title King or Queen of American Seafood in the 18th Annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off. To be eligible to compete in the event, chefs must either hold the current title of King or Queen of Seafood or be appointed by the lieutenant governor of their respective state or territory.
Teen requires surgery after altercation inside Mobile business
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile police are investigating after a teenager says a group of kids beat him in the bathroom of Get Air on Schillinger Road. The injuries were so severe he had to have surgery. Video we have seen but are not airing shows his arm being...
Weeks Bay land purchase protects 314 acres from Baldwin Co. development
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The impacts of growth remain major challenges in Baldwin County, but millions have been spent to preserve coastal land near Weeks Bay in Fairhope which could have ended up in a developer's hands. Farmland and forests in Baldwin County are dwindling, and new home...
Man shot in Mobile Sunday dead
UPDATE: 9:44 PM: Mobile police have released new details about the man killed on Parkway Drive Sunday morning. Police say officers responded to the area near Dog River around 11:00 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found the 21-year-old in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later […]
Heavy police presence in Tillman’s Corner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It has been a busy morning for Mobile Police. There has been a heavy police presence along the 5400 block of U.S. 90 in the Tillman’s Corner area. Our crew on the scene tells us there was a large crowd of folks gathered outside a local bar and grill in this area.
‘Bank jugging’ becoming a common trend in Baldwin Co.
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG)– On July 19, Spanish Fort Police were called to investigate after a resident’s car was broken into. The victim told police that thousands of dollars in cash was stolen. As police investigated, they found the victim had been followed from a nearby bank after getting money out, to his home in […]
Health advisory issued for parks in Destin, Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A health advisory has been issued for Marler Park and Wayside Park of Fort Walton Beach and Clement Taylor Park, Henderson State Park, and James Lee Park of Destin by the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa), it said in a statement.
Red snapper season could be cut short
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — There is a possibility of potentially cutting the Gulfs recreational snapper season short. “The snapper season could and might be cut short, we are really pushing back against it,” said Representative Jerry Carl. Representative Jerry Carl, senator Shelby, senator Tuberville, and many other government...
Elberta man grateful after near-death vibrio experience, warns others
Like most folks who live in Baldwin County, Beau Cook from Elberta loved the water and all it brings. But, that water almost killed him when he contracted vibrio-vulnificous.
Report: Woman escapes Pensacola kidnapper at Walton County gas station
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man kidnapped a female at gunpoint, but she was able to escape to safety at a Santa Rosa Beach gas station, according to an arrest report. Lamar Tyreek Hudson, 31, is charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault. The incident happened on July 9. According...
Spanish Fort PD warning residents of “bank jugging” trend
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a normal part of most of our days. Driving to the bank, going inside, and withdrawing money. But for a victim in Spanish Fort, his day turned into a nightmare according to Police Chief John Barber. “Last Tuesday we had a report of...
Fort Walton Beach woman on probation charged with trafficking drugs
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Walton Beach woman has been arrested following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Bradford Drive, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) has announced. The OCSO said it arrested Amanda Walker, 43, after investigators with its special...
New homeless shelter opens in Pensacola
A new homeless shelter opened Friday in Pensacola.
Atmore woman arrested on grand theft warrant out of Escambia County, Fla.
An Atmore woman was arrested on a grand theft warrant out of Escambia County, Fla., according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Tiffany Dale, 37, of Atmore, was placed under arrested on a warrant for grand theft. She was wanted by the ECSO’s office out of Florida.
Report: Pensacola man chased, hit woman while holding infant child
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A man is charged with chasing and hitting a woman in Pensacola while holding an infant child. Keith Hollis, 37, of Pensacola, is in Escambia County Jail without bond on these domestic violence charges:. battery (two counts) false imprisonment. child abuse. The incident happened early Saturday morning...
