Follow up from yesterday's water rescue at Echo Lake

Body of man who drowned in Spanaway Lake recovered
The body of a 69-year-old man who drowned in Spanaway Lake on Friday has been recovered, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said. At 5:03 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a call about a report of a drowning at Spanaway Lake Park. A 911 caller told dispatchers that a man jumped...
Man injured after car crashes into garage during party at Everett home
EVERETT, Wash. — Police are searching for a man accused of crashing a car into a garage and injuring a man during a party in the backyard of an Everett home on Sunday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. At about 9:00 p.m., deputies responded to a...
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Ferry driver resigns after last week’s crash
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Monday, August 1. The captain at the helm when a state ferry crashed last week has resigned. A ferry service spokesperson tells us the seasoned captain’s resignation is voluntary. Ian Sterling also told KIRO 7 results...
q13fox.com
On-duty ferry captain during 'hard-landing' resigns
The captain on duty during a 'hard-landing' of a ferry at the Fauntleroy terminal has resigned. All crew members tested negative for drug or alcohol use.
shorelineareanews.com
Night work and closures on northbound I-5 to NE 145th St off-ramp and on-ramp for pole installation
Starting Wednesday, August 3, 2022 Sound Transit will be performing night work for pole installation and removal along the guideway at the northbound I-5 to NE 145th St off-ramp and on-ramp. The work is performed at night to help minimize community disruption and traffic impacts. This work is part of...
6 people died in King County during heat wave
Public Health - Seattle & King County reported on Monday that six people died last week during the heat wave. — Public Health - Seattle & King County reported on Monday that six people died last week during the heat wave. That hot streak broke a record in Seattle...
q13fox.com
Deputies search for driver who pinned person against garage in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. - Deputies are searching for a suspect after they say he drove through a backyard party in Everett, crashed into a garage and pinned a person between the car and garage. Deputies responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash at a home in the 9700 block of 27th...
Homeowner Shoots Neighbor Trying To Break Into His Gig Harbor House
Officials say the neighbor's girlfriend was staying at the house after a fight.
shorelineareanews.com
Streets will be blocked for National Night Out NNO parties Tuesday
When you run into random street closures in residential neighborhoods around the area on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, with fire or police vehicles on the street, you most probably have run into a National Night Out Against Crime (NNO) block party. Closing a street is not required - some people...
KOMO News
WSP: Tired driver knocks trailer with boat into a ditch off I-5
FIFE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says a tired driver hit a trailer with a boat on northbound I-5 Saturday, knocking the boat into a ditch. The collision happened around 5 p.m. at 70th Ave E in Fife. No injuries were reported and the driver got a ticket for Negligent...
The Crime Corner: Washington State Patrol says lookout for missing person, Domino’s armed robbery
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers the weekend and overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of August 1:. Lacey Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who hit a Domino’s Pizza at 5401 Corporate Center Loop SE. The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and black and white shoes. Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous.
KOMO News
Pepper spray released inside southbound light rail, medics respond
SEATTLE - Seattle Firefighters say medics had to evaluate around 10 people Saturday after someone sprayed pepper spray or a similar irritant inside a light rail car. Medics responded to the incident at the Stadium light rail station in the 500 block of S. Royal Brougham Way. Most people walked off the train but a few passengers asked to be evaluated.
shorelineareanews.com
Shoreline Walks: Meridian Park Four Parks Walk Saturday
Meet at Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center, 1900 N 170th St. Walk through the Meridian Park neighborhood of Shoreline. Walk includes a route through four Shoreline City Parks and two schools. Shoreline Walks are designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led...
Overheated Power Strip Sparks Massive Apartment Fire In King County
Over 100 people were displaced during a record heat wave in Western Washington.
q13fox.com
Couple frisks at least 6 pedestrians to steal jewelry in Bellevue, targeting victims in their 70s
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Bellevue police are looking to identify two suspects, and alert the public, following several jewelry thefts. Police are investigating at least six thefts where a couple steals jewelry from people on the street. In four of the six cases, the couple targeted people in their 70s who spoke little English, so they were confused as to what was happening and what the couple was asking of them.
shorelineareanews.com
KCSO update on Shoreline homicide
King County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes detectives continue their investigation into Friday's (July 29th) homicide in Shoreline (N 167 / Linden Ave N). At this time, investigators believe it was a targeted robbery. Update will be shared as information develops.
shorelineareanews.com
I-5 ramps to 236th St in Mountlake Terrace to close overnight next week
Sound Transit Contractor crews will close the ramps connecting I-5 to 236th St SW from 11pm to 5am nightly from Monday, August 1 through the morning of Friday, August 5, 2022 while they continue work on the Mountlake Terrace Station, part of the ongoing Lynnwood Link expansion project. The HOV...
q13fox.com
Series of 3 shootings in 24 hours leaves a man dead, others injured in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Investigators were busy this weekend after a series of three shootings Saturday and Sunday left one man dead and three injured in Tacoma. The most recent happened near S 4th Street and Dock Street early Sunday morning. The driveway in Thea's Park was closed for much of...
nypressnews.com
The Crime Corner: Arrest made after dog dies in extreme heat on balcony
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of July 29: Man arrested after leaving a dog to die in heat on a balcony, Seattle Police arrest man for attempting to set a propane tank on fire outside a Walgreens, Bonney Lake police take two into custody over an armed robbery, and a woman found dead in Shoreline.
q13fox.com
3 people injured in Auburn drive-by shooting
AUBURN, Wash. - Three people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Auburn on Friday night-- two of them were critically injured, police tell FOX 13. Police were called to reports of a drive-by shooting at Isaac Evans Park around 9:30 p.m. Two of those victims were airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.
