Despite divisions, math framework must be a 'North Star,' experts say

California could soon get a deeper understanding of how students at different stages of learning English are doing in school. A bill currently in the Legislature, Assembly Bill 1868, would require the California Department of Education to report standardized test scores in English language arts, math and science for subgroups of English learners, including long-term English learners, those at risk of becoming long-term English learners, and students who have learned enough English to be reclassified as proficient.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO