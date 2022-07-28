Caerphilly: Tributes to grandmother and granddaughter killed in crash

www.bbc.co.uk
Girl, 12, dies crashing car she was driving at 2am with stepdad as passenger
Police are still trying to find out why a 12-year-old girl was driving a car at 2am before she died crashing it into a tree.Josseline Molina-Rivas was killed when the Toyota Corolla veered off the road and hit a tree in Columbia, Maryland, on Sunday.Her 36-year-old stepfather Mario Arturo-Artiga was in the passenger seat and is now said to be in a coma in hospital after suffering serious injuries.Howard County Police said it was unclear why the pair were out driving together with the youngster behind the wheel and what caused the vehicle to leave the roadInvestigators traced the...
Father, 86, drowned while trying to save his disabled daughter, 27, after she lost control of her mobility scooter and fell into canal, inquest hears
A father drowned while trying to rescue his disabled daughter after her mobility scooter fell into a canal, an inquest has heard. Lawrence Casey, 86, jumped into the icy cold Bude Canal in north Cornwall after his daughter Jessica lost control of her scooter at around 5.20pm on September 1 last year.
Girl, two, fights for life after falling into fountain at park when family turned their backs 'for a few seconds'
A two-year-old girl is fighting for her life after falling into a fountain during a family trip to the park. Little Grace Lear disappeared when her family turned their backs 'for a few seconds' and was later found in water by passersby. Hannah, 30, had taken her daughter Grace and...
insideedition.com
Devastated Family Searching for Good Samaritans Who Rescued 2 Girls From Car Crash That Killed Their Mom
A grieving California family is searching for two good Samaritans who rescued two young girls from a car wreck that killed their mother. Bonnie Baum Roth was taking her two daughters to a dance competition when she lost control of her SUV and slammed down an embankment in southern San Diego County, authorities said. The 35-year-old mom, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle.
Mom’s heartbreaking last sacrifice before death in fire as family waited outside for her to emerge from burning home
A MOM tragically died in a house fire after saving her 12-year-old son's life in the blaze. Firefighters battled the fire for several hours, but family members were left devastated after Brittany Jones, 35, was later discovered inside the house. Brittany shared the home in Camden, New York, with her...
After Parents Were Killed in Highland Park, 2-Year-Old Told Grandfather 'Mommy and Daddy Are Coming Soon'
Aiden McCarthy was wandering in the streets of Highland Park, Ill., on July 4, unaware that his parents had both been murdered when a gunman opened fire during a parade, killing seven people and injuring dozens more. Highland Park police eventually scooped up the 2-year-old and took him to the...
People
Postal Worker Hears 6-Year-Old's Cries from Inside Vehicle, Saves Girl After Mother Passes Out
A Colorado mail carrier is being hailed a hero after he rescued a six-year-old girl from inside a parked car after her mother took fentanyl and passed out. Andrew Russell, a mail carrier with the United States Postal Service, was walking his normal mail route on July 16 when he heard the girl screaming.
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
Boy, 11, dies after being swept out to sea while playing on beach
An 11-year-old boy who died after being swept out to sea while playing on a beach was a “much-loved character” with a huge zest for life, his “heartbroken” school has said. Zac Thompson, from Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire, was on West Angle Bay beach on Friday when...
Police say mother, 33, and her four young children including toddler three, have been found safe and well
Police have said a mother and her four children, including a three-year-old toddler, have now been found safe and well. Jemma, 33, and her children Christopher, 11, Julian, nine, Maddison, seven and Stephen, three, had been reported missing from the Merthyr Tydfil area on Monday, according to police. South Wales...
Pictured: Teenager, 17, who died in bale-wrapping machine accident at a farm in Devon
A 17-year-old teenager who died following an incident at a farm in Devon has been named by police. Tributes have flooded in for 'beautiful soul' Luke Searle who sustained serious injuries while working at Sherwell Farm, in the Plympton area of Plymouth. He was hurt during an incident involving a...
Father who had a smoke and browsed Facebook while his baby daughter drowned in the bath with the water running is jailed for five years
A father will serve five years behind bars after his nine-month-old daughter drowned in a bath while he smoked a cigarette and browsed Facebook. Daniel James Gallagher pled guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced for 'negligent killing' after his baby Leah Jayde died at their Hervey Bay home on the central Queensland coast on April 2 last year.
Trainee easyJet pilot, 21, died after she was bitten by a mosquito on her forehead and developed an infection which spread to her brain, inquest hears
A trainee commercial airline pilot died after she was bitten by a mosquito and developed an infection which spread to her brain, an inquest heard. Oriana Pepper, 21, of Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, had passed her theory exams on the easyJet programme in Oxford with flying colours and had gone to Belgium for her instrument ratings.
Husband’s ‘world collapsed’ as wife dies months after diagnosis
An RAF veteran who has raised £42K in memory of the wife he lost to a brain tumour sees her every day in their three-year-old daughter who has her “infectious positivity” and “ridiculously curly hair.”Citing his role as a single father to Sienna, who was born in October 2018, as his toughest but most rewarding job to date, Alan Johnstone’s one deep regret is that her mother, Anneka, only knew the child they thought would be their “entire future” for 13 months.Dietician Anneka, 33, had devoted her life to the NHS, but the health service she loved was unable to...
Mum screamed in horror as ‘happy’ boy, 1, fell to his death from seventh floor ‘bedroom’ window of tower block
A MUM screamed in horror as her one-year-old boy plunged to his death from the window of their seventh floor flat. Emergency services were scrambled to the tower block in Leeds, West Yorkshire, shortly after 1pm on Saturday. The youngster was rushed to hospital - but despite the best efforts...
Mystery as missing mom and daughter are found dead on remote road in ‘apparent murder-suicide’
MYSTERY surrounds the deaths of a mom and daughter who were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide. Dawna Roe, 51, and her daughter and Gabrielle, 16, were reported missing after being last seen on June 30 in Payette County, Idaho. Days later, the pair were found dead inside Dawna's 2004...
Chilling clues leave family with ‘bad feeling’ after surveillance shows mom who vanished with ex & toddler on camp trip
A MISSING man's sister fears "he went off the deep end" when he disappeared with his ex-lover and their toddler three weeks ago. Nicholas Hansen supposedly took Jill Sidebotham and their two-year-old daughter Lydia on a camping trip on June 27, but the trio hasn't been seen since a trip to a Walmart in Mexico, Maine on July 2.
Chilling Snapchat and note sent by cheerleader, 14, after vanishing in ‘human trafficking’ case left family terrified
A 14-YEAR-OLD cheerleader who went missing with a pal a week ago disappeared "like a ghost" and then sent a chilling message saying “HELP", her sister revealed. The two teenagers Aysha Cross and Emilee Solomon, both 14, were finally found by human trafficking cops in Georgetown, Texas, about an hour away from their home in McGregor, Texas, last night after an Amber Alert was launched for them.
Adoptive father of seven-year-old boy found dead in washing machine says door to home was unlocked
The foster father of a seven-year-old boy found dead in the family's washing machine last week has said he came home to find their house unlocked just before the body was discovered.Jermaine Thomas, who reported his adopted son Troy Khoeler missing in the small hours on Thursday morning, told local news reporters that the door to the house was unlocked when he returned there just before midnight on Wednesday evening.Police in Spring, Texas said they received the missing persons call around 5.20am, and found Troy’s body inside the top-loading washing machine at the family's rented home around 6am.County sheriffs...
Last known photo emerges of little girl Charlie, six, who died of malnutrition in alleged 'house of horror' - as neighbours reveal her mother is 'traumatised': 'She watched her child die'
Just two weeks ago, Charlie - dressed in a baby-pink tracksuit and broad-brimmed hat - posed for a photo at her family home hunched over with her eyes closed. It was the last picture of the six-year-old ever taken before the little girl was found unresponsive at her family's housing commission home in Munno Para, in Adelaide's northern suburbs, in the early hours of Friday morning.
