ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

UTC Organization Aims for Cleaner Beaches and Oceans

By Ray Huard
San Diego Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.sdbj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Diego Business Journal

Boatsetter Buoys Boaters – Without Ownership Worry

Solana Beach resident Tariq Amassyali has a day job, but he‘s found a way to supplement his income doing something he loves – being on the water. Amassyali owns five boats docked in the downtown San Diego area that he rents to people who want to enjoy a day – or multiple days – on the bay.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Building Housing for the Missing Middle and Seniors

Is building an affordable housing project in San Diego’s Cortez neighborhood that will target renters who earn too much to qualify for most subsidized housing developments but too little to pay market-rate rents. “This project provides affordable housing to middle income individuals and lower income individuals alike,” said Cristina...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

TCMC Building $20M Psychiatric Care Center

In partnership with San Diego County is building a $20 million acute psychiatric health center in the parking lot of Tri-City’s Oceanside hospital. The psychiatric health center will offer short-term treatment for up to 16 patients after they’ve received initial care at a hospital emergency room or crisis stabilization unit, according to Luke Bergmann, director of the county’s behavioral health program.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy