ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Two European firms merge in $3.4 billion deal to rival SpaceX's Starlink internet

By Chris Young
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BZJGR_0gxCHeiV00

United Kingdom-based satellite operator OneWeb has had a good relationship with SpaceX in recent times. The company made an agreement with Elon Musk's firm to send a batch of its satellites into space after Russia opted out, citing western sanctions.

The two companies also recently informed the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that they wanted to drop all past filed disputes against each other following a new spectrum collaboration between the two.

Now, OneWeb has agreed to merge with European rival Eutelsat in a bid for the combined firms to take on SpaceX's satellite internet dominance. Following the announcement, in a press release on Tuesday, Eutelsat will issue 230 million new shares and exchange them for all remaining OneWeb shares.

A new satellite internet merger

That means shareholders of OneWeb and Eutelsat will own 50 percent of the merged firm, with the new deal valuing OneWeb at $3.4 billion. The companies believe their merger will lead to a revenue of approximately 1.2 billion euros ($1.22 billion) in the 2022-23 fiscal year, according to CNBC.

In the press release, Eutelsat chairman Dominique D’Hinnin said the deal will allow the firms to "seize the significant growth opportunity in connectivity. This combination will accelerate the commercialization of OneWeb’s fleet, while enhancing the attractiveness of Eutelsat’s growth profile."

OneWeb aims to deploy 648 low-Earth orbit satellites to provide high-speed internet in areas with low coverage. Currently, it has 428 satellites in orbit. These will now be combined with Eutelsat's 36 geostationary orbit internet satellites.

Unlike SpaceX, OneWeb's service is pitched at businesses rather than individual paying customers. Under the terms of the new merger agreement, OneWeb will continue to trade under its existing name, and it will continue to work from its headquarters in London, U.K. Eutelsat, meanwhile, is based in Paris.

SpaceX will soon have many more mega-constellation rivals

OneWeb CEO described the new move as "another bold step" for the company. "This combination accelerates our mission to deliver connectivity that will change lives at scale and create a fast-growing, well-funded company which will continue to create significant value for our shareholders," he added.

The deal requires OneWeb to jump a few regulatory hurdles, including a U.K. government national security clearance process it hopes to complete by next year. In the meantime, SpaceX currently has more than 2,200 satellites in orbit, and it means to eventually send roughly 30,000 total into space.

Amazon is likely the private company best positioned to rival SpaceX's Starlink services on a global scale. The company recently announced "the largest commercial procurement of launch vehicles in history." Eighty-three rocket launches by United Launch Alliance, Arianespace, and Blue Origin will send Amazon's 3,236 Project Kuiper satellites into LEO in the coming years. OneWeb and Eutelsat will have a lot of catching up to do, which is likely one of the main motivators behind its agreement.

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

11 remarkable images of NASA's record-breaking hypersonic aircraft X-43A

NASA's X-43A, also known as the Hyper X program, was a $230 million high-risk, high-payoff research program that led to a hypersonic flight in March of 2004. "A ramjet operates by subsonic combustion of fuel in a stream of air compressed by the forward speed of the aircraft itself, as opposed to a normal jet engine, in which the compressor section (the fan blades) compresses the air. Ramjets operate from about Mach 3 to Mach 6," stated a NASA release.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Daily Mail

China carries out successful test of giant SAIL that can change the orbit of dead rockets and satellites so they burn up in Earth's atmosphere and don't become space junk

In space no one can keep it clean, with the total mass of all objects in orbit said to equate to around 9,900 tonnes. To combat this, Chinese scientists have developed a huge sail, which they say can be used to change the orbit of dead rockets and satellites so they burn up in Earth's atmosphere and don't become space junk.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fareeha Arshad

Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space

Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starlink#European#Fcc#Cnbc
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Largest Air Forces in the World

The U.S. spent more than $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020, easily the largest defense budget of any country. The U.S. Airforce has has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. While the Air Force is branch most associated with jets and planes, every military branch — the Air Force, Marine Corps, […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

Solar storm about to strike Earth in a ‘direct hit’

A solar storm is predicted to hit the Earth tomorrow that could disrupt GPS and radio signals. The impact of a “snake-like filament” from the Sun, which Nasa predicts will happen on 19 July, will be a “direct hit” according to Dr Tamitha Skov, adding that we should “expect signal disruptions on Earth’s nightside”. It is also possible that aurora might be visible in some regions of the Earth.
ASTRONOMY
ZDNet

Today, we'll glimpse the 'deepest' ever image from space

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) mission is set to release the first set of full-color images and spectroscopic data. The images are from the farthest places in the universe that humanity as peered into: as NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters last month, the Webb telescope was "nothing short of a real scientific feat."
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

Russian Navy takes delivery of the 'doomsday' submarine, and it's the world's largest

Sevmash Shipyard, Russia's largest shipbuilder, has confirmed that it has delivered the Belgorod, the world's largest submarine, to the Russian Navy, CNN reported. While Russia and the shipbuilder claim that the submarine will be used for research purposes, experts warn that the real purpose of the vessel is espionage and launching nuclear weapons, making it the 'doomsday' submarine.
MILITARY
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
106K+
Followers
11K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy