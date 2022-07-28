ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Andrew Yang, Christine Todd Whitman to lead third political party comprising former Democrats, ex-Republicans

By TheGrio Staff
AOL Corp
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.aol.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MarketRealist

Who Will Be Donald Trump's Running Mate in 2024?

Given what we know about the events of January 6, 2021, it's pretty safe to assume former vice president Mike Pence won't be joining Donald Trump at the top of the ticket in 2024. Of course, we are a long way from an announcement, since veep picks typically aren't announced until shortly before a party's convention. Still, it's never too early to speculate about who Trump might pick as his running mate for his all but certain 2024 run.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Kamala Harris promotes attack on Republican men in new ad after Roe reversal

Vice President Kamala Harris shared an ad that attacked Republican men who supported the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The ad, paid for by the Democratic National Committee, featured several prominent members of the Republican Party celebrating the decision, all of whom were men. The video encourages viewers to visit a website where they can get involved in "Defend Choice Week of Action" events to help elect Democratic politicians in the midterm elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Elections
Houston, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
Lakeland Gazette

Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?

Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
LAKELAND, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tulsi Gabbard
Person
Andrew Yang
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
David Jolly
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Christine Todd Whitman
Person
Donald Trump
HipHopWired

GOP Sen. Josh Hawley Gets Owned By Berkeley Professor Khiara Bridges For Transphobic Questioning

Berkeley law professor Khiara Bridges owned fist-pumping, insurrectionist supporting Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) during a hearing Tuesday (Juy 12) about the overturning of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade.  During the hearing, which veered off into conversations about trans persons and their ability for pregnancy, Bridges gave back Hawley everything he asked […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Jill Biden press secretary to leave White House

Michael LaRosa, first lady Jill Biden's longtime press secretary, is leaving the White House. LaRosa, who started working for Biden as a spokesman in 2019, delayed his move to Hamilton Place Strategies to help Biden on the first couple's recent foreign trips. The press secretary, who was promoted to a special assistant to the president in September, will be a managing director at the consulting firm.
U.S. POLITICS
Newsweek

Trump 'Terrified' as Walls 'Closing in' With Cipollone Hearing: Mary Trump

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, said Saturday that her uncle is "terrified" after former White House counsel Pat Cipollone was interviewed Friday by the House select committee that is investigating last year's Capitol riot. Cipollone testified before the committee behind closed doors after the panel subpoenaed...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Republicans#Political Party#Election Local#Democratic#Reuters#Gop#The Democratic Party
The Independent

Herschel Walker’s campaign dodges claim his team didn’t know he had multiple secret children

Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s campaign pushed back on a report that his campaign did not know that he had fathered multiple secret children. On Thursday,The Daily Beast reported that campaign staffers asked Mr Walker, who is running against Senator Raphael Warnock, point-blank if he had any secret children -- outside of a 10-year-old who was found to be his in June. Mr Walker denied to his own team that he did. The report goes on to explain how, upon discovery of the 10-year-old, Mr Walker’s campaign manager Scott Paradise reportedly asked Mr Walker specifically if there were other...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Alex Jones' Ex-Wife Says She Has 'Insider Info' for Jan. 6 Committee

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' ex-wife says she has "insider info" that will be welcomed by the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. "I'm #AlexJones' ex-wife, & I lost my kids for exposing infowars, even while he was under subsequent Federal Investigation. I have insider info that I believe is relevant to the #January6thCommitteeHearings. Pls share," Kelly Jones tweeted more than 40 times on Tuesday, alongside previous tweets she has posted.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
CBS Baltimore

Moore, Cox hold leads in governor's race; CBS News calls race for Cox

BALTIMORE -- Author and nonprofit CEO Wes Moore (D) and Del. Dan Cox (R) hold significant leads in the race for governor.As of 6:50 a.m. Wednesday, Moore leads former U.S. Secretary of Labor Tom Perez by about 10 points and Comptroller Peter Franchot by about 17 points.No other Democrat has reached double digits, and former Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker, who suspended his campaign in June, is a distant fourth with 4% of the vote.Addressing supporters, Moore said his campaign "started with a thesis that we could actually escape the natural divisiveness of politics."Franchot warned his opponents not to...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy