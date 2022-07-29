New Museum Curator at the Kelley House

theava.com
The Two Forests of Van Damme
There are trees found only on the coast of Mendocino County. And if that weren’t cool enough, there’s a whole forest of them that can only be reached by a wooden walkway tucked into a corner of a lush, green state park. Called Mendocino Cypress, or Pygmy Cypress,...
August 1, 2022
July 31, 2022
State of homelessness on the Mendocino Coast
FORT BRAGG, CA — No hard data exists to confirm how many homeless people are living in Fort Bragg or Mendocino Village, and accurate counts are impossible to acquire since most homeless do not stay in the same place for any length of time. It’s easy to count those who seek help from available programs, but some stay in the background, occasionally appearing at a local pantry for a bag lunch or to inquire about a pair of shoes.
Willits News
Willits resident now oldest living Californian
Out of the 40 million people in the state, born and raised Willits resident Edith “Edie” Ceccarelli, who celebrated her 114th birthday in February, is now the oldest living person in California. Ceccarelli is the seventh oldest person in the world and second oldest living person in the United States, according to the Gerontology Research Group.
Trash woes in Mendocino County; recycling centers closing and waste bins galore
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA, 7/29/22 – Parts of Mendocino County have been stricken with doubled-up waste bins, while others have lost or risk losing beloved recycling centers. Point Arena’s recycling provider, Recology, sought to close the recycling facility at Arena Cove in a dialogue session in Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Caltrans District 1 Road Information Bulletin
U.S. 101 (14.9/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect. Motorists should anticipate 25-minute delays at all hours. LC#C101FA and C101OC. U.S. 199 (1.2/1.6) – Construction work near Kings Valley Road will continue. One-way traffic control will be in...
People’s Thoughts On Water/Well Ordinance
The past two weeks I’ve written columns about both proposed state legislation and a draft County ordinance dealing with regulating groundwater wells. As I’ve disclosed previously, I serve on the committee that wrote the County well ordinance. It should be noted that our proposed regulations apply only to...
Camping in Lake County, Part 2: Pine Acres Blue Lakes Resort
If you haven’t read Part 1 of our camping series yet, you can catch up here. After two trips to Clear Lake Campgrounds and with the help of multiple Amazon orders and a trip to Costco, we felt more than prepared for our next camping trip. Dare I say, we felt even a bit cocky when we pulled into Pine Acres Resort at Blue Lakes. The attendant offered to help us back into our campsite. “No, we got this,” I smiled confidently as I helped David see to back into our space like the pro he’d already proven to be.
In Light Of High Cyanotoxin Levels, Lake County Issues Guidance for Residents Getting Water from Clear Lake
The following is a press release from the County of Lake:. Our community’s defining feature, Clear Lake, is an expansive and biologically diverse ecosystem. As such, it is dynamic in water quality. This year, due to persistent drought and heat, we are witnessing unprecedented levels of cyanotoxins in some areas of Clear Lake. For Lake County residents with individual water systems that draw water directly from the lake using a private intake, drinking water may become unsafe when high levels of toxins are present.
Missing Person Kassandra “Sandy” McKee Caught On Surveillance Tape
SAN FRANCISCO—A missing 27-year-old woman from Northern California was caught on surveillance tape on Wednesday, July 27, at a Sav-Mor Mart located in San Francisco. According to the video, she entered the small convenience store located at the 4500 block of 3rd Street at around 1:50 a.m. Kassandra “Sandy”...
Woman Arrested for Embezzlement of Costco Gift Cards, Says MCSO
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 06-02-2022 the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a possible embezzlement case. The...
[UPDATE: Reopened]Road Closure Near Ukiah After Logging Truck Incident on Highway 101 Offramp
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a logging truck incident has blocked the northbound Highway 101 offramp to State Route 253 south of Ukiah. California Highway Patrol officers are considering shutting down the #1 lane of the Highway and crews are attempting to clean...
Pregnant Woman Dies in Ukiah Apartment Fire
A Ukiah apartment fire killed a pregnant woman and injured three others. On Friday morning, a fire was reported at Redwood Manor Apartments in the 800 block of Waugh Lane. Crews arrived to find a 40-year-old man, along with his 13-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter outside. They were taken to a hospital due to their injuries which included burns. Firefighters, however, found a 41-year-old woman who was seven months pregnant dead in the upper floor of the two-story unit. The fire was contained and investigators believe it started accidentally. Some neighbors were displaced due to water damage.
Man allegedly fires gun, struggles with arresting officers
Originally published as a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office press release:. “On 07-26-2022 at approximately 11:20 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a report of a subject discharging a firearm in a negligent manner on a piece of property in the 10000 block of Hearst Willits Road in Willits, California.
2 Injured in Crash on Albion Ridge Road [Mendocino County, CA]
Two Seriously Hurt in Auto Collision near Middle Ridge Road. The accident occurred around 1:08 p.m., near Middle Ridge Road on July 23rd. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that officers located one victim unconscious on the ground. Paramedics quickly transported...
Tragic Apartment Fire in Ukiah Results in the Death of a Pregnant Mother and Three with Significant Injuries
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department:. On 7-29-2022 at approximately 5:11am, Ukiah PD personnel received an emergency call regarding a structure fire at the Redwood Manor Apartments Unit #28. The residence was enflamed and three residents were located outside of the building with injuries from the fire.
