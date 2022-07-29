New Museum Curator at the Kelley House

If you haven’t read Part 1 of our camping series yet, you can catch up here. After two trips to Clear Lake Campgrounds and with the help of multiple Amazon orders and a trip to Costco, we felt more than prepared for our next camping trip. Dare I say, we felt even a bit cocky when we pulled into Pine Acres Resort at Blue Lakes. The attendant offered to help us back into our campsite. “No, we got this,” I smiled confidently as I helped David see to back into our space like the pro he’d already proven to be.

LAKE COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO