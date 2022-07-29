Digging a Downtown Graveyard

Residents of a rural part of Sebastopol are fed up with the noise coming from a private shooting range. A resident has been operating a private shooting range on his property since late May. Several longtime residents tired of the sound of gunfire are asking the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors to do something to mitigate or stop it. They’ve also contacted the Permit and Resource Management Department, and the county Sheriff’s Office. People who live near the private range say the shooting starts at unpredictable times in the afternoons and evenings, and can last anywhere from ten minutes to an hour.

SEBASTOPOL, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO