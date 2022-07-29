ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukiah, CA

Digging a Downtown Graveyard

By Writers
theava.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
theava.com

Comments / 0

Related
theava.com

New Noyo Harbormaster

Before becoming the Harbormaster of the Noyo Harbor District, Anna Neumann worked as a crew member for a commercial fishing vessel, gathered tidal data for a non-profit, and even spent time as a driving instructor in Mexico. She earned a master’s degree in Fishing Policy from Oregon State University while working as a skilled fillet worker at Princess Seafoods.
FORT BRAGG, CA
mendofever.com

The Redwood Empire Fair is Back

The following is a press release from the Redwood Empire Fair. This year’s Redwood Empire Fair is celebrating “86 years of Cows and Quilts.”. Running from August 4th through August 7th, the Fair promises all the classic entertainment, competition, thrills and family fun the community enjoys, according to CEO Jennifer Seward.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
norcalpublicmedia.org

New airport hotel clears county approval

New developments within Sonoma County can be a challenging proposition for even the most determined builders. On paper, the Hyatt Place Wine Country Hotel has slick aerodynamic features, roof-top views, and a shady tree-lined lot. Despite some push back, the plans have been cleared for take-off. Over three years on...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
theava.com

August 1, 2022

Cooler Inland | Driftwood Tipi | Pardini Lifesaver | Caspar Highway | Bond Oversight | Albion Sky | AVFFA Exhibitors | No Carnival | Wild Areas | SEIU Charge | McKinney Fire | Actor Prepares | Lilypad Canoe | Retire Now | Three Friends | Fully Serviced | Yesterday's Catch | Albion Cabin | Lost Tapes | 70s Man | News Legislation | Help Me | Linger Not | James Lovelock | Ark Insurance | Western Civ | Schooners Landing | Ukraine | Jack Johnson | Imprisoned Vet | Solitary Horseman | Deep Racism | Classic Mustang | Stunt Legislation | EV Fuel | Rumble v Google | Bill Russell.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mendocino County, CA
City
Willits, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
Mendocino County, CA
Government
Ukiah, CA
Government
City
Fort Bragg, CA
City
Ukiah, CA
ksro.com

Sebastopol Residents Complain of Private Shooting Range

Residents of a rural part of Sebastopol are fed up with the noise coming from a private shooting range. A resident has been operating a private shooting range on his property since late May. Several longtime residents tired of the sound of gunfire are asking the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors to do something to mitigate or stop it. They’ve also contacted the Permit and Resource Management Department, and the county Sheriff’s Office. People who live near the private range say the shooting starts at unpredictable times in the afternoons and evenings, and can last anywhere from ten minutes to an hour.
SEBASTOPOL, CA
theava.com

The Two Forests of Van Damme

There are trees found only on the coast of Mendocino County. And if that weren’t cool enough, there’s a whole forest of them that can only be reached by a wooden walkway tucked into a corner of a lush, green state park. Called Mendocino Cypress, or Pygmy Cypress,...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Caltrans District 1 Road Information Bulletin

U.S. 101 (14.9/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect. Motorists should anticipate 25-minute delays at all hours. LC#C101FA and C101OC. U.S. 199 (1.2/1.6) – Construction work near Kings Valley Road will continue. One-way traffic control will be in...
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
Willits News

Willits resident now oldest living Californian

Out of the 40 million people in the state, born and raised Willits resident Edith “Edie” Ceccarelli, who celebrated her 114th birthday in February, is now the oldest living person in California. Ceccarelli is the seventh oldest person in the world and second oldest living person in the United States, according to the Gerontology Research Group.
WILLITS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palace Post Office
kymkemp.com

Woman Arrested for Embezzlement of Costco Gift Cards, Says MCSO

This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 06-02-2022 the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a possible embezzlement case. The...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendocinobeacon.com

State of homelessness on the Mendocino Coast

FORT BRAGG, CA — No hard data exists to confirm how many homeless people are living in Fort Bragg or Mendocino Village, and accurate counts are impossible to acquire since most homeless do not stay in the same place for any length of time. It’s easy to count those who seek help from available programs, but some stay in the background, occasionally appearing at a local pantry for a bag lunch or to inquire about a pair of shoes.
FORT BRAGG, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma County’s Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa gets new CEO

Chief Program Officer Jennielynn Holmes with Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa has been chosen as its new CEO, the charity announced. She gets the job after Len Marabella announced his retirement announcement in March of 2022,. “After reviewing candidates from across the nation, Jennielynn rose to the...
SANTA ROSA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Costco
theava.com

People’s Thoughts On Water/Well Ordinance

The past two weeks I’ve written columns about both proposed state legislation and a draft County ordinance dealing with regulating groundwater wells. As I’ve disclosed previously, I serve on the committee that wrote the County well ordinance. It should be noted that our proposed regulations apply only to...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Open Man Hole Cover, Theft Of Fuel – Ukiah Police Logs 07.28.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
7x7.com

Rent a houseboat on 3 NorCal lakes this summer

Whether you’re in the mood for a quiet retreat or a floating party, houseboats deliver. You don’t even have to know how to drive a boat to rent one; if you can drive a car, you can captain a houseboat. Although the drought has left California’s lakes disturbingly...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Athena House, Santa Rosa treatment facility for women, shutting its doors Friday

A much-needed, women-only drug treatment facility is closing, and Shirlee Zane is furious. The former Sonoma County Supervisor is now, among other things, a court-appointed special advocate for traumatized youths in the county’s foster system. In that role she was recently informed by a Child Protective Services officer working on her case that, although the child’s mother would soon be released from jail, there was no bed for her in any area drug treatment facility. Until the mother had completed treatment, she couldn’t be reunited with her child.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy