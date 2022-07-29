ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukiah, CA

July 29, 2022

By Writers
theava.com
 4 days ago
theava.com

Comments / 0

Related
theava.com

August 1, 2022

Cooler Inland | Driftwood Tipi | Pardini Lifesaver | Caspar Highway | Bond Oversight | Albion Sky | AVFFA Exhibitors | No Carnival | Wild Areas | SEIU Charge | McKinney Fire | Actor Prepares | Lilypad Canoe | Retire Now | Three Friends | Fully Serviced | Yesterday's Catch | Albion Cabin | Lost Tapes | 70s Man | News Legislation | Help Me | Linger Not | James Lovelock | Ark Insurance | Western Civ | Schooners Landing | Ukraine | Jack Johnson | Imprisoned Vet | Solitary Horseman | Deep Racism | Classic Mustang | Stunt Legislation | EV Fuel | Rumble v Google | Bill Russell.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
theava.com

New Noyo Harbormaster

Before becoming the Harbormaster of the Noyo Harbor District, Anna Neumann worked as a crew member for a commercial fishing vessel, gathered tidal data for a non-profit, and even spent time as a driving instructor in Mexico. She earned a master’s degree in Fishing Policy from Oregon State University while working as a skilled fillet worker at Princess Seafoods.
FORT BRAGG, CA
kymkemp.com

Woman Arrested for Embezzlement of Costco Gift Cards, Says MCSO

This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 06-02-2022 the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a possible embezzlement case. The...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
theava.com

The Two Forests of Van Damme

There are trees found only on the coast of Mendocino County. And if that weren’t cool enough, there’s a whole forest of them that can only be reached by a wooden walkway tucked into a corner of a lush, green state park. Called Mendocino Cypress, or Pygmy Cypress,...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mendocino County, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
Mendocino County, CA
Government
Ukiah, CA
Government
City
Ukiah, CA
Willits News

Willits resident now oldest living Californian

Out of the 40 million people in the state, born and raised Willits resident Edith “Edie” Ceccarelli, who celebrated her 114th birthday in February, is now the oldest living person in California. Ceccarelli is the seventh oldest person in the world and second oldest living person in the United States, according to the Gerontology Research Group.
WILLITS, CA
crimevoice.com

Man allegedly fires gun, struggles with arresting officers

Originally published as a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office press release:. “On 07-26-2022 at approximately 11:20 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a report of a subject discharging a firearm in a negligent manner on a piece of property in the 10000 block of Hearst Willits Road in Willits, California.
WILLITS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Guy Fieri to host fundraiser at Sonoma County home for injured chef

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Food Network star Guy Fieri announced he is hosting a fundraiser for a fellow chef who was severely injured in a boating accident on July 3. The $5,000-per-ticket event will be held in Fieri's Sonoma County home and benefit chef Justin Sutherland's long road to recovery, Fieri announced on social media Wednesday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Hefner
Person
Hedy Lamarr
ksro.com

Felon Found with Narotics and Handgun in Santa Rosa Traffic Stop

A 24-year-old convicted felon has been arrested for possession of a handgun and narcotics for sale. On Saturday afternoon, Santa Rosa police made a traffic stop in the 900 block of Sunset Avenue. They contacted the driver and sole occupant, Fabian Liscano Ramos, who they knew from several prior contacts and arrests. Officers smelled freshly burnt cannabis coming from the car and saw a pipe with marijuana in it. They searched the vehicle and found a loaded .45 caliber handgun, suspected cocaine, and additional marijuana. The cocaine weighed approximately 8 grams and was packaged in several small bags. Ramos was arrested and charged with 7 felonies.
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

In Light Of High Cyanotoxin Levels, Lake County Issues Guidance for Residents Getting Water from Clear Lake

The following is a press release from the County of Lake:. Our community’s defining feature, Clear Lake, is an expansive and biologically diverse ecosystem. As such, it is dynamic in water quality. This year, due to persistent drought and heat, we are witnessing unprecedented levels of cyanotoxins in some areas of Clear Lake. For Lake County residents with individual water systems that draw water directly from the lake using a private intake, drinking water may become unsafe when high levels of toxins are present.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
travelnowsmart.com

20 Best Restaurants in Santa Rosa, CA — Top-Rated Places to Eat!

Do you want to go on an exciting gastronomic adventure?. Check out Santa Rosa in California. The city in Sonoma County is famous for its wineries any food buff will definitely appreciate. Santa Rosa is also home to an assortment of exquisite dishes, from your typical American favorites to the...
SANTA ROSA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Ava News Service#The House Committee#New Museum Curator#The Kelley House Museum
KRON4 News

Traffic stop leads to arrest for possession of machine gun

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Rosa Police arrested a man for possession of a machine gun after initially pulling him over for reckless driving, according to police. A sergeant with the Santa Rosa Police Department conducted a traffic stop early Sunday morning around 12:10 a.m. in the 400 block of Sebastopol Road for reckless […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Man Arrested for Selling Large Amounts of Meth

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly selling large quantities of meth in Santa Rosa and the surrounding communities. After beginning an investigation earlier this month, the Santa Rosa Police Narcotics team this week detained Francisco Sandoval-Garcia during a traffic stop near the intersection of Mission Boulevard and Highway 12. Sandoval-Garcia had over a quarter pound of methamphetamine. Following the traffic stop, a search warrant was served at his residence in the 6600-block of Montecito Boulevard. About 3 pounds of meth was found there, along with items indicative of drug sales. Along with narcotics trafficking, Sandoval-Garcia was charged with felony child endangerment as two children and infant were present at the residence and had access to the meth.
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

A Message to the ‘Fool’ Who Torched the Abandoned Car on Tomki Road—Letter to the Editor

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to matthewplafever@gmail.com. Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not necessarily...

Comments / 0

Community Policy