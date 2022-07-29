July 29, 2022

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly selling large quantities of meth in Santa Rosa and the surrounding communities. After beginning an investigation earlier this month, the Santa Rosa Police Narcotics team this week detained Francisco Sandoval-Garcia during a traffic stop near the intersection of Mission Boulevard and Highway 12. Sandoval-Garcia had over a quarter pound of methamphetamine. Following the traffic stop, a search warrant was served at his residence in the 6600-block of Montecito Boulevard. About 3 pounds of meth was found there, along with items indicative of drug sales. Along with narcotics trafficking, Sandoval-Garcia was charged with felony child endangerment as two children and infant were present at the residence and had access to the meth.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO