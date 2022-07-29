July 29, 2022

theava.com
August 1, 2022
New Noyo Harbormaster
Before becoming the Harbormaster of the Noyo Harbor District, Anna Neumann worked as a crew member for a commercial fishing vessel, gathered tidal data for a non-profit, and even spent time as a driving instructor in Mexico. She earned a master’s degree in Fishing Policy from Oregon State University while working as a skilled fillet worker at Princess Seafoods.
kymkemp.com
Woman Arrested for Embezzlement of Costco Gift Cards, Says MCSO
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 06-02-2022 the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a possible embezzlement case. The...
The Two Forests of Van Damme
There are trees found only on the coast of Mendocino County. And if that weren’t cool enough, there’s a whole forest of them that can only be reached by a wooden walkway tucked into a corner of a lush, green state park. Called Mendocino Cypress, or Pygmy Cypress,...
Willits News
Willits resident now oldest living Californian
Out of the 40 million people in the state, born and raised Willits resident Edith “Edie” Ceccarelli, who celebrated her 114th birthday in February, is now the oldest living person in California. Ceccarelli is the seventh oldest person in the world and second oldest living person in the United States, according to the Gerontology Research Group.
The Mendocino Voice
Trash woes in Mendocino County; recycling centers closing and waste bins galore
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA, 7/29/22 – Parts of Mendocino County have been stricken with doubled-up waste bins, while others have lost or risk losing beloved recycling centers. Point Arena’s recycling provider, Recology, sought to close the recycling facility at Arena Cove in a dialogue session in Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
crimevoice.com
Man allegedly fires gun, struggles with arresting officers
Originally published as a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office press release:. “On 07-26-2022 at approximately 11:20 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a report of a subject discharging a firearm in a negligent manner on a piece of property in the 10000 block of Hearst Willits Road in Willits, California.
KTVU FOX 2
Guy Fieri to host fundraiser at Sonoma County home for injured chef
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Food Network star Guy Fieri announced he is hosting a fundraiser for a fellow chef who was severely injured in a boating accident on July 3. The $5,000-per-ticket event will be held in Fieri's Sonoma County home and benefit chef Justin Sutherland's long road to recovery, Fieri announced on social media Wednesday.
ksro.com
Felon Found with Narotics and Handgun in Santa Rosa Traffic Stop
A 24-year-old convicted felon has been arrested for possession of a handgun and narcotics for sale. On Saturday afternoon, Santa Rosa police made a traffic stop in the 900 block of Sunset Avenue. They contacted the driver and sole occupant, Fabian Liscano Ramos, who they knew from several prior contacts and arrests. Officers smelled freshly burnt cannabis coming from the car and saw a pipe with marijuana in it. They searched the vehicle and found a loaded .45 caliber handgun, suspected cocaine, and additional marijuana. The cocaine weighed approximately 8 grams and was packaged in several small bags. Ramos was arrested and charged with 7 felonies.
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Reopened]Road Closure Near Ukiah After Logging Truck Incident on Highway 101 Offramp
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a logging truck incident has blocked the northbound Highway 101 offramp to State Route 253 south of Ukiah. California Highway Patrol officers are considering shutting down the #1 lane of the Highway and crews are attempting to clean...
mendofever.com
In Light Of High Cyanotoxin Levels, Lake County Issues Guidance for Residents Getting Water from Clear Lake
The following is a press release from the County of Lake:. Our community’s defining feature, Clear Lake, is an expansive and biologically diverse ecosystem. As such, it is dynamic in water quality. This year, due to persistent drought and heat, we are witnessing unprecedented levels of cyanotoxins in some areas of Clear Lake. For Lake County residents with individual water systems that draw water directly from the lake using a private intake, drinking water may become unsafe when high levels of toxins are present.
travelnowsmart.com
20 Best Restaurants in Santa Rosa, CA — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Do you want to go on an exciting gastronomic adventure?. Check out Santa Rosa in California. The city in Sonoma County is famous for its wineries any food buff will definitely appreciate. Santa Rosa is also home to an assortment of exquisite dishes, from your typical American favorites to the...
Traffic stop leads to arrest for possession of machine gun
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Rosa Police arrested a man for possession of a machine gun after initially pulling him over for reckless driving, according to police. A sergeant with the Santa Rosa Police Department conducted a traffic stop early Sunday morning around 12:10 a.m. in the 400 block of Sebastopol Road for reckless […]
mendofever.com
Tragic Apartment Fire in Ukiah Results in the Death of a Pregnant Mother and Three with Significant Injuries
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department:. On 7-29-2022 at approximately 5:11am, Ukiah PD personnel received an emergency call regarding a structure fire at the Redwood Manor Apartments Unit #28. The residence was enflamed and three residents were located outside of the building with injuries from the fire.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Man Arrested for Selling Large Amounts of Meth
A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly selling large quantities of meth in Santa Rosa and the surrounding communities. After beginning an investigation earlier this month, the Santa Rosa Police Narcotics team this week detained Francisco Sandoval-Garcia during a traffic stop near the intersection of Mission Boulevard and Highway 12. Sandoval-Garcia had over a quarter pound of methamphetamine. Following the traffic stop, a search warrant was served at his residence in the 6600-block of Montecito Boulevard. About 3 pounds of meth was found there, along with items indicative of drug sales. Along with narcotics trafficking, Sandoval-Garcia was charged with felony child endangerment as two children and infant were present at the residence and had access to the meth.
mendofever.com
A Message to the ‘Fool’ Who Torched the Abandoned Car on Tomki Road—Letter to the Editor
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to matthewplafever@gmail.com. Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not necessarily...
