University of La Verne Joins Grow With Google's HSI Career Readiness ProgramUniversity of La VerneLos Angeles County, CA
Menifee, California real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMenifee, CA
Beaumont, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBeaumont, CA
Rally for Rob Adams, man killed in controversial shooting by San Bernardino police after brandishing gunLashaun TurnerSan Bernardino, CA
topshelfmusicmag.com
Slightly Stoopid’s Summer Traditions Tour ignites Irvine
A Friday evening in southern California typically consists of commuters impatiently maneuvering through infamous rush hour traffic in an eager attempt to get home. However, things were different on July 15th, which had commuters heading straight to LiveNation’s FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine instead. The reggae community shows up, there...
New Details Emerge Regarding Covina’s New Kalaveras Restaurant
The restaurant is also coming to Long Beach, Silver Lake, Montclair, and more
ocmomblog.com
6 Date Night Ideas in the OC
For many couples, making time for one another isn’t as hard as it is for others. Whether you’re working professionals, stay-at-home parents, caregivers for aging parents, or for any other reason, sometimes it’s hard to connect. However, the importance of maintaining regular date nights together can’t be overstated. Intimacy is the key to a long and healthy relationship, and while living in the movies makes long-term romance seem effortless, the truth is it takes work. If you’re looking for ideas to keep the connection and romance alive between you and your significant other, and you’re in the OC, keep reading for some date night ideas.
The Friday Flyer
Canyon Lake pastor publishes first book
Thor Ramsey, a seven-year resident of Canyon Lake and pastor of the Canyon Lake Bible Club has just published his first book, “The End Times Comedy Show.”. Thor can’t help but smile as he talks about his life and how his published novel came to be. He started...
This Decades-Old Art Deco Hospital In L.A. Is Set To Turn Into Affordable Housing
The famed Los Angeles County General Hospital is set to become an affordable housing facility. The building itself, known for its architecture, has quite a rich history. Its 1.2 million square foot, 19-story space opened in 1934 and provided healthcare needs to Angelenos for decades. Unfortunately, it was severely damaged in the 1994 Northridge Earthquake and no longer met safety compliances. Earlier this year though, the county released a four-year study on how to repurpose the historic Art Deco Building and breathe new life into its legacy. “Throughout my time as Supervisor for the First District, I have introduced various motions in alignment with the community to move forward with a collective vision for redeveloping the historic General Hospital,” said Supervisor Solis in a press release. “Cementing our commitment to its restoration and reuse can aid in our response to the housing crisis our region is experiencing, as well as provide exceptional health services–carrying on the hospitals over 150-year-old mission. I’m grateful for the support of Eastside residents and stakeholders in moving this collective dream forward.”
edmidentity.com
The Lineup for Escape Halloween 2022 Has Landed
Artists including Martin Garrix, Nina Kraviz, Eric Prydz, Subtronics, Sub Zero Project, and more are set to play Escape Halloween this year!. There are just under 100 days left until the spookiest time of the year, Halloween – and Insomniac is amped to make a return to the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino for two days of freakshow fun at Escape Halloween. Set to take place October 28-29, the 11th edition of this spooky festival will allow those who dare to enter to be bewitched by the thrills and horrors of the production that are sure to make anyone go mad.
Rowe: Funeral for the Poseidon Huntington Beach Desalination Half-Project
Since the California Coastal Commission denied its coastal development permit on May 12th for the Poseidon Huntington Beach Seawater Desalination Project, everyone now assumes “Poseidon is Dead in Orange County”. This funeral is to assert it really is dead, and perhaps should never have been alive in the first place. Poseidon started marketing its most-expensive, last-resort, project to Orange County in 1999, 23-years ago. From the beginning to its end, Poseidon was told repeatedly by essentially all wholesale and retail water managers and technical professionals in OC that their desal water was too expensive and not needed, as there are many other cheaper sources of water available to OC. That did not stop Poseidon, however, as it reportedly spent over $100 million trying to sell its desal plant and site, located 5 feet above sea level, about four blocks from the beach. How is that, since they did not build anything? Their basic problems are (1) the delusion their water was needed and (2) their sales job only presented half the project.
spectrumnews1.com
After more than 10 years, Wild Rivers 2.0 opens
IRVINE, Calif. — The moment still hasn't hit Mike Riedel yet. As Riedel, the owner and president of Wild Rivers, walks around the brand new waterpark, a few people approach and shake his hand. Many offer congratulations. But most of the steady stream of parents and kids giddily walking...
foxla.com
VIDEO: Bear spotted in Pomona
POMONA, Calif. - Daring video shows a bear wandering in Pomona overnight. The bear was spotted in the area near La Verne and Pomona early Sunday around 2 a.m. A viewer told FOX 11 the bear was seen on the Metrolink train tracks at the Pomona station on Fulton Road before running straight into a construction area on Garey Avenue.
deseret.com
New detective solves 60-year-old mystery, declares deceased Utahn a serial killer
On a typical morning in the serene cemetery of rural Mt. Pleasant in Sanpete County, a walker or jogger can be found getting in their morning steps by taking laps on the roads that border and cut through the property, which hardly see any motor traffic. Sitting unassumingly in the...
point2homes.com
5814 E Muir Drive, Orange, Orange County, CA, 92869
Listed by Christina Rodin-Atwater with eXp Realty of California Inc. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Welcome to 5814 E Muir Dr in the Community of Los Tesoros nestled on a Cul-De-Sac Street in the Hills of Orange. As you drive up to this home, you will notice the detail work with Natural Stone accents. Upscale Interior Remodel in Contemporary Style with 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, OFFICE and HOME GYM. With nearly 3,000 Sq ft of Living Space and a 9,180 Sq Ft Private Lot, this home is sure to please even the most discerning Buyer. Walk into a Massive Open Concept Kitchen with several Seating areas, Barstools and Dining Area, Cozy Family Room with Fireplace where Bi-Fold Doors extend into your Outdoor Living Space, Entertainer's Bar Area, Gym or Downstairs Office with its' separate entrance, Guest Bathroom, Inside Laundry, and Direct Garage Access. Interior Designed with Natural Stone and Porcelain Tile Flooring. You'll enjoy Hilltop Views from the Primary Bedroom Balcony and from other bedrooms. Primary Bedroom Ensuite includes a Sitting Area with Fireplace, Bathroom equipped with huge Walk-In Shower, Dual Shower Heads, Double Sinks, and Two Mirrored Closets with Organizers. Upstairs you'll also find 3 additional Bedrooms all with Closet Organizers. Oversized Two-Car Garage has Custom Cabinetry and a unique Hair Styling Station, great for your mobile Hair Stylist to come to you. Backyard designed with Natural Stone, Synthetic Grass, Custom Jacuzzi that fits more than 8 people, Built-In BBQ with Island Seating and TV, Firepit, and Room for a Pool. Orange Unified School District, 55 Fwy & Toll Roads, Old Towne Orange, Tustin Marketplace, and great Restaurants and Entertainment all nearby. Discover life in the Hills of Orange! Contact your Realtor or the Listing Agent for a private showing!
Luxury Camping & Joshua Tree National Park All in One (Glorious) Place
While Palm Springs gets a lot of play and attention, we’re turning our sights to its wilder neighbor to the north—Joshua Tree and Joshua Tree National Park. The acres of groomed green grass may be missing, but this desert oasis has so much to offer families, you might just join the legions of SoCal residents who have since taken a left turn off the 10, rather than a right—and never looked back. We’re breaking down all the must-see and things to do in Joshua Tree with kids—even in triple digit heat. From which hikes to take and where to stay for luxury camping in Joshua Tree to how to beat the summer temps—here’s our favorite things to do.
paininthepass.info
I-15 Cajon Pass And I-215 San Bernardino Made The List Of The Deadliest Roads In California
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> With so many vehicles on the roadways at any given time, it’s no wonder that the Interstates and roads are notoriously congested. MoneyGeek has plotted out the locations of the fatal crashes between 2017 and 2019 to determine which roadways are the deadliest in California.
point2homes.com
380 S Devon Road, Orange, Orange County, CA, 92868
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. This home is located near prestigious St. Josephs Hospital and Choc. Wood floors adorn this mid century classic. With large living room and fireplace. Galley kitchen overlooks very large rear yard. Three bedrooms with a bath set off of the main floor plan. Attached 2 car garage with driveway. Large rear yard. Located near shopping and schools. This is a classic house with a lot of potential.
greenweddingshoes.com
This Barbie-Core Elopement in Palm Springs Has Us Dreaming in Pink!
Okay it’s no secret we love pink… and we couldn’t help but fawn over this Palm Springs elopement inspiration with major Barbie-core vibes!! I mean a pink convertible, chunky heels, and a bright pink veil screams an elopement that Barbie and Ken would give their stamp of approval! Flower Disco absolutely nailed the event design and gorgeous florals while Ride or Die Retreats set up every dreamy detail of this styled shoot! Let’s check out more of these amazing photos by Sierra Dawn, shall we?
NBC Bay Area
Rescued Beagles Now Going to Forever Homes in SoCal
Beagles that were removed from a breeding facility in Virginia are going to their forever homes in SoCal. Families began taking the beagles home Thursday, after the dogs arrived at Priceless Pet Rescue locations in Chino Hills, Claremont and Costa Mesa. “You can never replace a dog that you've lost...
iecn.com
Raquel’s Jazz Lounge: Rialto’s Jazz Gem
In downtown Rialto on Riverside avenue is Raquel’s Jazz Lounge, an establishment that has. been open for over 30 years. Once known as Alley Kat Jazz Lounge, Raquel’s has undergone. some renovations, ownership change, and survived a pandemic. Current owners Patrick Smith and Timothy Stansell have been the...
foxla.com
Long Beach bar closes after losing liquor license
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A Long Beach sports bar has shut down after its liquor license was revoked following an investigation revealed it was involved in numerous illegal drug sales, according to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Bottom's Up Tavern located at 1739 East Artesia Boulevard is ordered...
visitnewportbeach.com
Sara’s Wardrobe Picks for Your Next Trip to Newport Beach
Whether you’re day trippin’ to Newport Beach or spending a week in our city by the sea, a wardrobe refresh is a must! You’ll want different outfits for different occasions, so we consulted Fashion Island’s Lead Personal Shopper, Sara, to find out exactly what to wear and when to wear it! From flirty dresses best dawned at brunch to matching sets for all of your boating adventures, these five curated looks are sure to have you looking extra sharp for your vacay by the bay!
kion546.com
More than 200 beagles arrive to Southern California after being rescued
CHINO HILLS, California (KOVR) — More than 200 beagles that were rescued from a Virginia lab have arrived in Southern California and will soon be up for adoption. Priceless Pets, a volunteer rescue shelter located in Chino Hills, welcomed the former dogs who were previously contained solely in cages and used for medical tests.
