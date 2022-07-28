www.redlandscommunitynews.com
Menifee, California real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMenifee, CA
Beaumont, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBeaumont, CA
Rally for Rob Adams, man killed in controversial shooting by San Bernardino police after brandishing gunLashaun TurnerSan Bernardino, CA
Mr. Fries Man Ontario: a creative new take on a classic food stapleEugene AdamsOntario, CA
Saying Goodbye to an icon of the Buffalo Irish Community
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Today, the Irish community is celebrating a life well-lived and the loss of an icon. Mary Heneghan passed away Sunday. When you think of the Buffalo Irish Community, it is impossible to not think of Mary Heneghan. She was president of the Gaelic American Athletic Association, Chair of the Board of Directors at the Buffalo Irish Center and owner of Tara Gift Shoppe on Abbott Road.
2nd annual BanglaFest 2022 happening Sunday in Williamsville
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Bangladeshi American Social & Cultural Organization of Western New York (BASCO) is holding its second annual BanglaFest event this weekend in Williamsville. The nonprofit organization promotes Bangladeshi and American culture and heritage in Western New York. The event is scheduled to take place Sunday, July...
Big Gigantic Sell Out Buffalo’s Town Ballroom
EDM legends Big Gigantic wrap up their last dates of their Brighter Future Tour. The duo are no strangers to the electronic scene, especially in Buffalo where they sold out the Town Ballroom on July 27. Buffalo had multiple DJ’s preforming for hours before Big G took over. Special guests...
Massive Fight Breaks Out At Darien Lake
A fight broke out at one of Western New York’s favorite concert venues, and it has sparked safety concerns. It seemed like your typical Darien Lake concert. The venue was filling up, people were scanning their tickets, tailgaters were having fun in the parking lot. The Facebook page for...
The Batavian
Photos: 38 Special ROCKS Batavia Downs, record crowd
Batavia Downs saw record-breaking crowds tonight pack in to hear national recording artists .38 Special as part of its summer concert series. Nearly 7,000 fans jammed into the sold-out venue last evening. 38 Special is an American rock band that was formed by Donnie Van Zant and Don Barnes in...
Bobby Militello Headlining Jazz & Blues Weekend
Jazz great Bobby Militello and his quartet will be performing at 12:30pm on the Main Stage come Sunday, July 31st as part of the 23rd Annual Ellicottville Jazz & Blues Weekend, produced by the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce. Bobby Militello is considered one of the greatest saxophone players in the...
buffalorising.com
Howl into the moon… with Moondoggies
I always look forward to attending The Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts, for different reasons. Whether it’s the live music, the performances, the artisans, or the children’s parade at the end of the show, the festival is always a crowd pleaser. Oh, and there’s plenty of great food to choose from, which leads me to… Moondoggies – a hot dog food trailer based in Buffalo that services the “Tri-City” area of Syracuse, Rochester, and Buffalo.
thechallengernews.com
Toys “R” Us Returns To Buffalo And Rochester
Toys “R” Us , the popular toy store will return to the Buffalo and Rochester area this fall. The shops are expected to be up and running by October 15. Macy’s partnership with the toy retailer will place Toys “R” Us locations inside of every existing Macy’s store in the country.
Here Are 9 Fun And Unique Date Ideas In Downtown Buffalo
Thankfully, downtown Buffalo has signs of life again after almost turning into a ghost town during the height of the pandemic. Don't get me wrong, some businesses closed, like The Chocolate Bar, Rainbow, and Bank of America, but new businesses have moved in. I spent the day enjoying the beautiful weather, exploring downtown, and checking out some of the new stuff, along with some of the staples. If you're looking for a great date day, date night, or staycation weekend, you can save yourself the gas and enjoy all of the activities downtown has to offer.
Protesters oppose ReAwaken America Tour coming to Batavia next month
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Several pastors from Genesee County organized a protest against an event coming to Batavia next month. It's called the "ReAwaken America Tour" and organizers say it focuses on conservative family values, freedom and faith. Critics say it could draw extremists to Western New York. The event...
Did You See This in the Sky in Cheektowaga, New York?
On Sunday morning, if you drove down Genesee Street in Cheektowaga toward the 33, you may have seen this strange thing in the sky. What do you think this is in the sky?. At first, I assumed it was an air stream from a plane or something. You probably thought that too.
New Inchin’s Indian Kitchen at Galleria is first in US
This new restaurant at the mall's food court is now open.
buffalobeerleague.com
Beer Justice Brewing Co. Set to Open First Ever Brewery in Arcade
As craft beer drinkers continue to try and quench an insatiable thirst for locally handcrafted liquids, breweries continue to pop-up in every corner of Western New York, including Batavia, Lewiston, Buffalo, Westfield, Ellicottville and all points in-between. Add Arcade to that ever-growing list, where Beer Justice Brewing Co. will open the town’s first ever brewery at 3 Hurdville Road, bringing the total number of area breweries to a staggering 47.
Big beef: New York animal sanctuary refuses to return 2 stray cows to farm
NEWFANE, N.Y. — When will the cows come home? Not yet, as there is a beef brewing between a farmer and an animal sanctuary in upstate New York. Earlier this month, a cow and a steer found their way to Asha’s Farm Sanctuary in Newfane, owner Tracy Murphy told WIVB-TV. Scott Gregson, who owns McKee Farms nearby, said the cows belong to him.
VOTE: Best Wings Right Now in Western New York
Buffalo, New York is home to the chicken wing and MANY places that make them. The question is, in 2022, who makes the BEST wing in the wing capital of the world?. There are literally hundreds of places in Western New York that serve wings. The truth is if it's locally owned it's almost definitely good. However, people have their preferences. We posted on our Facebook page on National Wing Day who has the beast wins in WNY. As you can see, there were MANY suggestions.
Classic Mustang car show in Amherst
The Western New York Shelby and Mustang Club is hosting the Nickel City Mustang Roundup this weekend. More than 400 Mustangs from as far away as California are featured in this year's show.
point2homes.com
8921 - 9103 St. Johns Pkwy., Niagara Falls, NY 14304
Application fee: $20. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Apartments in Niagara Falls Located Off the Boulevard in LaSalle Centrally located on St. Johns Parkway off Niagara Falls Blvd. in LaSalle, our Niagara Apartments are spacious, redecorated, affordable 1 2 bedroom apartments in Niagara Falls, NY. The property includes laundry facilities and parking and is just minutes from the Niagara Air Reserve Station, Prime Outlet Mall, Niagara University, Niagara County Community College and Seneca Niagara Casino.
wnynewsnow.com
Falconer Family Cherishing Precious Moments, As Infant Faces Rare Disease
FALCONER – Family of a three-month-old diagnosed with a very rare genetic disease are cherishing precious moments with their daughter, after she was given 12 to 24 months to live. After suffering her first seizure earlier this year, baby Scarlett Bush was diagnosed with Zellweger syndrome, known as ZS,...
Cattle battle continues in Niagara County as people protest outside an animal sanctuary
NEWFANE N.Y. (WIVB) — The cattle battle in Niagara County continues, as around hundred people protest outside Asha’s Farm Sanctuary demanding the owner releases two cows. In a story News 4 told viewers first, two cows somehow found their way from McKee Farms to an animal sanctuary in the town and owner Tracy Murphy does […]
chautauquatoday.com
Sinclairville Resident Named Manager of Tops Markets in Frewsburg
Tops Friendly Markets recently announced the promotion of Angelena Goot to Store Manager of its Frewsburg location. Goot started her career at Tops in 2011 as a carry-out-café clerk and has held many positions over the years, most recently interim Store Manager. Goot is a resident of Sinclairville.
