ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Nevada Gov. Sisolak hits Joe Lombardo on crime in new ad

By Alexandra Marquez
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 20

Wuzafuz
3d ago

Saw a Siso Lack TV ad where he was taking credit for supplying energy inspections to low income residents when Nevada Energy will do that for any customer that requests it. He is desperate after all of his robot leadership & being the cause of thousands of bankruptcies is catching up with him.

Reply(2)
10
Blaine Fisher
3d ago

this governor is trying to gaslight the American people in Nevada send him back where he came from we don't need him

Reply
9
blank.
3d ago

That’s why he has hush up to news media on Las Vegas crimes, we are like Chicago ,

Reply
8
Related
Fox News

Gavin Newsom vacations in Montana despite California banning official travel to state

California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, vacationed in Montana this week even though his administration banned official travel to the state last summer. The governor's office confirmed to a state outlet that Newsom is vacationing in the Big Sky State, which Golden State Attorney General Rob Bunta added to the list of states California officials are banned from traveling to under state law.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Federal court denies Noem's Mount Rushmore fireworks appeal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal from South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in her lawsuit that attempted to overturn the National Park Service’s denial of the state’s application to hold a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore to celebrate 2021′s Independence Day. The Eighth Circuit of Appeals found that South Dakota’s objections to the Park Service’s decision were moot because it was in the past and the federal government was within its rights to deny the state from shooting off fireworks at the national memorial. “The bottom line is that we cannot change...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#State Of Nevada#Politics State#Fox News#The Associated Press#Nbc News
deseret.com

A new report says Arizona is the worst state to live in. Why?

As an offshoot of CNBC’s America’s Top States for Business 2022 study, the news outlet also compiled a list of the worst states to live in. At the bottom of the list was Arizona, with the report calling the state the worst place to reside in the United States in 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Supreme Court Officials SHOCKED To Learn That Supreme Court Rules Apply To The Supreme Court

It’s reached a terrifying level of cliché to note that the ethical rules governing the Supreme Court don’t actually apply to the Supreme Court. But that’s not half as scary as the realization that the institution that exists as an opaque aristocratic shadow government way outside of the original public meaning of the Constitution has zero belief that ANY of its rulings should apply to itself.
MARYLAND STATE
NBC News

NBC News

423K+
Followers
51K+
Post
268M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy