Nevada Gov. Sisolak hits Joe Lombardo on crime in new ad

www.nbcnews.com
Wuzafuz
3d ago
Saw a Siso Lack TV ad where he was taking credit for supplying energy inspections to low income residents when Nevada Energy will do that for any customer that requests it. He is desperate after all of his robot leadership & being the cause of thousands of bankruptcies is catching up with him.
Reply(2)
10
Blaine Fisher
3d ago
this governor is trying to gaslight the American people in Nevada send him back where he came from we don't need him
Reply
9
blank.
3d ago
That’s why he has hush up to news media on Las Vegas crimes, we are like Chicago ,
Reply
8
Related
'I don't agree with her on anything,' California Democrats say of Liz Cheney — as they donate to her race
Republican Trump critic Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming has raised $1.2 million for her reelection campaign from Californians — including many Democrats.
Gavin Newsom vacations in Montana despite California banning official travel to state
California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, vacationed in Montana this week even though his administration banned official travel to the state last summer. The governor's office confirmed to a state outlet that Newsom is vacationing in the Big Sky State, which Golden State Attorney General Rob Bunta added to the list of states California officials are banned from traveling to under state law.
Federal court denies Noem's Mount Rushmore fireworks appeal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal from South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in her lawsuit that attempted to overturn the National Park Service’s denial of the state’s application to hold a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore to celebrate 2021′s Independence Day. The Eighth Circuit of Appeals found that South Dakota’s objections to the Park Service’s decision were moot because it was in the past and the federal government was within its rights to deny the state from shooting off fireworks at the national memorial. “The bottom line is that we cannot change...
Colorado clerk gets primary recount after raising $250,000
DENVER (AP) — A prominent Colorado election conspiracy theorist, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, will get a recount after all, state officials announced Thursday, now that she has raised $256,000 to pay for the review of her loss in the Republican primary for secretary of state. Peters demanded a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man charged in Capitol riot tells Jan. 6 committee he wishes he hadn't bought Trump's election lies
WASHINGTON — A former Donald Trump supporter who admitted participating in the attack on the U.S. Capitol told the Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday that the trust he placed in the former president had derailed his life and ruined his reputation. Stephen Ayres testified Tuesday that he had a...
deseret.com
A new report says Arizona is the worst state to live in. Why?
As an offshoot of CNBC’s America’s Top States for Business 2022 study, the news outlet also compiled a list of the worst states to live in. At the bottom of the list was Arizona, with the report calling the state the worst place to reside in the United States in 2022.
Business Insider
'We brought this on ourselves': Husband and wife duo who smoked joint inside the Capitol on January 6 are sentenced to 60 days in prison
John Getsinger Jr. and Stacie Ann Hargis-Getsinger smoked a joint in the Capitol, prosecutors said.They both apologized in court on Tuesday and said they regretted their actions. A South Carolina husband and wife who smoked a joint while inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, were both sentenced to...
Attorney produces Manson Jr.’s birth certificate in estate litigation
An attorney representing the temporary special administrator of Charles Manson’s estate has filed what he says is the birth certificate of Charles Manson Jr. and supplies proof he is the son of the late cult leader in the latest turn regarding who will permanently oversee the estate. Lawyer Alan...
abovethelaw.com
Supreme Court Officials SHOCKED To Learn That Supreme Court Rules Apply To The Supreme Court
It’s reached a terrifying level of cliché to note that the ethical rules governing the Supreme Court don’t actually apply to the Supreme Court. But that’s not half as scary as the realization that the institution that exists as an opaque aristocratic shadow government way outside of the original public meaning of the Constitution has zero belief that ANY of its rulings should apply to itself.
As many as 500 homeless people died in Phoenix area in first half of 2022
Almost 10% of deaths were homicides while number of unsheltered people in Maricopa county has at least tripled since 2016
Opinion: Nevada may soon lose the largest US reservoir
Lake Mead's shoreline has receded hundreds of feet in the past two decades. Now, the prolonged drought in the western states threatens to convert lake mead into a dead pool, soon riding it off any water altogether.
A Democrat who dropped out of the Wisconsin Senate race is giving the party a $600,000 surprise gift
The Milwaukee Bucks executive who dropped out of the Wisconsin Senate race this week is in a giving mood. After he immediately threw his support behind fellow Democrat Mandela Barnes, the state’s lieutenant governor, Alex Lasry is now offering another gift to boost his former rival. Lasry said he...
Texas judge issues stark warning to US cities, says local efforts to prosecute migrants making 'no difference'
Kinney County Judge Tully Shahan warned Democratic mayors in D.C. and New York City that the immigration crisis is coming to their neighborhoods. Shahan said on "Fox & Friends" Thursday the federal government has the ability to intervene and curb the flow of migrants as local communities are attempting to help by processing cases.
Missouri sheriff says even under 'threat of arrest' he will not release gun owners' info to FBI
Missouri officials are slamming a planned FBI audit of various sheriff’s offices in the state, saying the audit is an attempt "to illegally obtain" information on concealed carry permit holders. One sheriff, in particular, said that even under a threat of federal arrest, he will not comply and release the concealed carry information.
The county that will determine whether Arizona goes red or blue this year
In August and November, Maricopa County residents heading to the polls will have a new set of voting priorities: inflation, guns and reproductive rights. Encompassing Phoenix, Maricopa is home to 60 percent of the state’s electorate. Voters here will determine whether Arizona goes red or blue this year. President...
Gavin Newsom wants Joe Biden's job. Here are 6 reasons why that's a horrible idea
Make no mistake — Gavin Newsom is running for president. He has led a gilded life and becomes more liberal with each passing day. Along the way, his policies have dangerously failed, and those failures should not be visited upon the rest of the nation. Newsom has been a...
Trump and Pence squared off in the desert. It was one-sided.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — It was billed as a split screen proxy war in the desert: Donald Trump versus Mike Pence in a midterm election skirmish that would provide an early indication about the future of the GOP. It ended up more like a varsity-JV scrimmage. The Republican Party...
Biden admin quietly approves construction of U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma, Arizona
Those were the words Joe Biden used as a mantra throughout his 2020 presidential campaign regarding the construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall. But on Thursday, the Biden administration approved a plan to complete a section of the border wall near Yuma, Arizona. The plan includes filling four major gaps...
BET
Black Gun Owners In New York Seize On Supreme Court Ruling Making It Easier To Carry In Public
Some Black gun owners are reportedly eager to flex their ability to carry after a June Supreme Court ruling that makes it easier to possess handguns in public, touting it as an important vindication of their rights to self-defense. SCOTUS, in a 6-3 decision, struck down a New York state...
The January 6 Hearings Are Changing Republicans’ Minds
For Republican voters, the January 6 hearings haven’t so much broken through as seeped in, slowly changing opinions about whether former President Donald Trump should be the GOP nominee in 2024. I conducted dozens of focus groups of Trump 2020 voters in the 17 months between the storming of...
NBC News
423K+
Followers
51K+
Post
268M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 20