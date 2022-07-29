www.tvfanatic.com
Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11
Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Welcome to Plathville Season 4 Episode 12
Welcome to Plathville Season 4 Episode 12 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 4 Episode 8
Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 8 put more people in danger as another big disappearing act changed everything. Meanwhile, her new mentor had some shocking home truths to unleash. Elsewhere, Maria uncovered the truth behind the "messages" from the other side she'd been receiving. How did it all play...
P-Valley Season 2 Episode 8
P-Valley Season 2 Episode 8 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 7
Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 7 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Flowers In the Attic: The Origin - Jemima Rooper Teases Finale, Offers Viewing Tips
With one episode left, Flowers in the Attic: The Origin is about to make the final steps that led to the events from the well-known blockbuster Flowers in the Attic. It's been an absolutely crazy ride so far, but you haven't seen anything yet. Jemima Rooper was kind enough to...
Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 9
J and Deran want to talk to Pope but he left early and left his phone and wallet behind. Thompson reaches out to a detective and asks her to pick up Pope on an unregistered firearm possession so she could talk to him. Smurf successfully turned Andrew against Julia as...
Riverdale Season 6 Episode 22
Toni reveals that there's an invisible barrier around the town keeping people from getting out. However, people can enter the barrier from the outside. Jughead's portal powers can only transport within the barrier. Tabitha's powers only revealed that every universe and dimension is facing the same Bailey's Comet instance. The...
What to Watch: Trainwreck: Woodstock '99, Mike Judge's Beavis and Butthead, Thirteen Lives
We’ve got another big summer week with movies, docuseries, reboots, and more padding the landscape of your regularly-scheduled broadcasting. Flowers in the Attic: The Origin signs off in a big way on Lifetime, while Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head makes a splash on Paramount+. Ron Howard’s latest film,...
Roswell, New Mexico Exclusive Clip: Rosa Returns As The Search For Alex Begins!
The crew will need all hands on deck during Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 8 as news of Alex's possible disappearance makes the rounds. Maria is doing her part to make contact with her friend, but what if it's too late?. We know what's going on with Alex, in...
In The Dark Season 4 Episode 8 Review: Tequila Mockingbird
Who knew Murphy, Leslie, and Darnell would be such an endearing and entertaining trio?. They were an unlikely group to get over on Paula during In The Dark Season 4 Episode 8, and it made for a surprisingly entertaining installment. It also gave us our glimpse of someone higher up in the Bolt drug operation, and Paula didn't live to see another day.
House of the Dragon
The legacy of HBO's hit series Game of Thrones is one filled with whispers in the dark. Check out all the intel we have gathered on the many spin-offs proposed.
Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Online: Season 14 Episode 12
Did Kenya and Sanya manage to play nice with one another?. On The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 Episode 12, the trip to Kenya came up again and Sanya was adamant about everyone bringing a friend. Meanwhile, Sheree shed light on her new relationship and how far she would...
The Flash: Coming to an End!
After months of rumors, we finally have confirmation that The Flash is ending. The CW announced Monday that the beloved superhero drama will conclude with its forthcoming ninth season. The series missed out on a fall launch for the 2022-23 season, leading to even more questions about its future. What's...
The Weakest Link Renewed for Supersized Season 3 at NBC
The verdict is in, and it's good news for fans of The Weakest Link. NBC announced Monday that it had placed an order for a third season, co-produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions and Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group. Moreover, the network has greenlit...
‘AGT’ Preview: Bay Turner Impresses Simon Cowell With His Incredible Voice
America’s Got Talent has seen some amazing singers up on the stage throughout the season 17 auditions, and singer Bay Turner is ready to put his name in the mix. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the August 2 episode, the singer wows the judges with his performance of Calum Scott’s “Biblical.”
Grey's Anatomy's Caterina Scorsone Reacts to Season 19's First Script, New Series Regulars
Grey's Anatomy has been well-known for switching things up. With its 19th season on tap for the fall, we will meet five new series regulars playing first-year residents. Longtime cast member Caterina Scorsone took to social media Sunday to reflect on the first script and new series regulars. "Memorizing lines...
Andor: Disney+ Delays New Star Wars Series, Unveils Full Trailer
Viewers will have to wait longer to venture into the world of Andor. Disney+'s newest series set in the Star Wars universe has been delayed. Initially set for an August 31st premiere, the series will now arrive on September 21. What's more, fans will be getting a three-episode launch, which...
Game of Thrones: Everything We Know About the Upcoming Spinoffs
HBO's Game of Thrones was a cultural phenomenon that brought to vivid life George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire novel series and leap-frogged the written saga to a controversial and epic conclusion. While readers PATIENTLY await the literary ending -- one that Martin has promised will be...
