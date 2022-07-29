ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 4 Episode 8

Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 8 put more people in danger as another big disappearing act changed everything. Meanwhile, her new mentor had some shocking home truths to unleash. Elsewhere, Maria uncovered the truth behind the "messages" from the other side she'd been receiving. How did it all play...
Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 9

J and Deran want to talk to Pope but he left early and left his phone and wallet behind. Thompson reaches out to a detective and asks her to pick up Pope on an unregistered firearm possession so she could talk to him. Smurf successfully turned Andrew against Julia as...
Riverdale Season 6 Episode 22

Toni reveals that there's an invisible barrier around the town keeping people from getting out. However, people can enter the barrier from the outside. Jughead's portal powers can only transport within the barrier. Tabitha's powers only revealed that every universe and dimension is facing the same Bailey's Comet instance. The...
In The Dark Season 4 Episode 8 Review: Tequila Mockingbird

Who knew Murphy, Leslie, and Darnell would be such an endearing and entertaining trio?. They were an unlikely group to get over on Paula during In The Dark Season 4 Episode 8, and it made for a surprisingly entertaining installment. It also gave us our glimpse of someone higher up in the Bolt drug operation, and Paula didn't live to see another day.
House of the Dragon

The legacy of HBO's hit series Game of Thrones is one filled with whispers in the dark. Check out all the intel we have gathered on the many spin-offs proposed.
Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Online: Season 14 Episode 12

Did Kenya and Sanya manage to play nice with one another?. On The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 Episode 12, the trip to Kenya came up again and Sanya was adamant about everyone bringing a friend. Meanwhile, Sheree shed light on her new relationship and how far she would...
The Flash: Coming to an End!

After months of rumors, we finally have confirmation that The Flash is ending. The CW announced Monday that the beloved superhero drama will conclude with its forthcoming ninth season. The series missed out on a fall launch for the 2022-23 season, leading to even more questions about its future. What's...
The Weakest Link Renewed for Supersized Season 3 at NBC

The verdict is in, and it's good news for fans of The Weakest Link. NBC announced Monday that it had placed an order for a third season, co-produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions and Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group. Moreover, the network has greenlit...
Andor: Disney+ Delays New Star Wars Series, Unveils Full Trailer

Viewers will have to wait longer to venture into the world of Andor. Disney+'s newest series set in the Star Wars universe has been delayed. Initially set for an August 31st premiere, the series will now arrive on September 21. What's more, fans will be getting a three-episode launch, which...
Game of Thrones: Everything We Know About the Upcoming Spinoffs

HBO's Game of Thrones was a cultural phenomenon that brought to vivid life George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire novel series and leap-frogged the written saga to a controversial and epic conclusion. While readers PATIENTLY await the literary ending -- one that Martin has promised will be...
