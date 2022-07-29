www.tvfanatic.com
Virgin River Star Teases Major Season 5 Shake-up: Who Will Depart?
Time may move slowly in Virgin River, but the drama flows fast and furiously. The Netflix juggernaut scored a very early fifth season renewal and is eyeing a significant shakeup. That much we've known since it was announced that a new showrunner would be taking over. Now, one of the...
Mario Lopez's Wife Shows Her Support After Ex-Wife Ali Landry Puts Him On Blast For Infidelity
Coming out on top! Mario Lopez took first place at this year's International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation tournament, and wife Courtney Mazza Lopez was by his side to cheer him on every step of the way.On Sunday, July 31, the actor shared some footage from the big day, showing him on the mat and standing proudly with a gold medal around his neck."Thank you to all the homies who kicked my butt & helped get me ready!" the Extra host, 48, captioned his Instagram post, to which his wife, 39, commented, "BABY! Ugh so hot. I LOVE YOU." In his Instagram...
Flowers In the Attic: The Origin - Jemima Rooper Teases Finale, Offers Viewing Tips
With one episode left, Flowers in the Attic: The Origin is about to make the final steps that led to the events from the well-known blockbuster Flowers in the Attic. It's been an absolutely crazy ride so far, but you haven't seen anything yet. Jemima Rooper was kind enough to...
House of the Dragon
The legacy of HBO's hit series Game of Thrones is one filled with whispers in the dark. Check out all the intel we have gathered on the many spin-offs proposed.
Riverdale Season 6 Episode 22
Toni reveals that there's an invisible barrier around the town keeping people from getting out. However, people can enter the barrier from the outside. Jughead's portal powers can only transport within the barrier. Tabitha's powers only revealed that every universe and dimension is facing the same Bailey's Comet instance. The...
What to Watch: Trainwreck: Woodstock '99, Mike Judge's Beavis and Butthead, Thirteen Lives
We’ve got another big summer week with movies, docuseries, reboots, and more padding the landscape of your regularly-scheduled broadcasting. Flowers in the Attic: The Origin signs off in a big way on Lifetime, while Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head makes a splash on Paramount+. Ron Howard’s latest film,...
Watch The Bachelorette Online: Season 19 Episode 4
Did Gabby and Rachel manage to regroup following that bombshell cliffhanger?. The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 4 kicked off with the revelation that the rest of the season would be played with two separate groups. As the men boarded a Virgin Voyages cruiseliner, it became clear there would be another...
‘AGT’ Preview: Bay Turner Impresses Simon Cowell With His Incredible Voice
America’s Got Talent has seen some amazing singers up on the stage throughout the season 17 auditions, and singer Bay Turner is ready to put his name in the mix. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the August 2 episode, the singer wows the judges with his performance of Calum Scott’s “Biblical.”
The Weakest Link Renewed for Supersized Season 3 at NBC
The verdict is in, and it's good news for fans of The Weakest Link. NBC announced Monday that it had placed an order for a third season, co-produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions and Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group. Moreover, the network has greenlit...
The Flash: Coming to an End!
After months of rumors, we finally have confirmation that The Flash is ending. The CW announced Monday that the beloved superhero drama will conclude with its forthcoming ninth season. The series missed out on a fall launch for the 2022-23 season, leading to even more questions about its future. What's...
Grey's Anatomy's Caterina Scorsone Reacts to Season 19's First Script, New Series Regulars
Grey's Anatomy has been well-known for switching things up. With its 19th season on tap for the fall, we will meet five new series regulars playing first-year residents. Longtime cast member Caterina Scorsone took to social media Sunday to reflect on the first script and new series regulars. "Memorizing lines...
Taylor Armstrong Joins The Real Housewives of Orange County
It's beginning to look like The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 was a trial for "paused" housewives. First Tamra Judge secured her orange, returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County after a two-year hiatus. Now, Taylor Armstrong is staging a comeback to the franchise, but there's a...
‘The Flash’ Movie: What Does The Future Hold?
What is going to happen with The Flash? At this point and time, the future of what was supposed to be the launch of a massive franchise for Warner Bros. looks uncertain. Over the last year, the growing controversy around Ezra Miller, who stars in the titular role, has become overwhelmingly loud.
Game of Thrones: Everything We Know About the Upcoming Spinoffs
HBO's Game of Thrones was a cultural phenomenon that brought to vivid life George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire novel series and leap-frogged the written saga to a controversial and epic conclusion. While readers PATIENTLY await the literary ending -- one that Martin has promised will be...
Andor: Disney+ Delays New Star Wars Series, Unveils Full Trailer
Viewers will have to wait longer to venture into the world of Andor. Disney+'s newest series set in the Star Wars universe has been delayed. Initially set for an August 31st premiere, the series will now arrive on September 21. What's more, fans will be getting a three-episode launch, which...
