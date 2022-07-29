ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
TV Fanatic

Virgin River Star Teases Major Season 5 Shake-up: Who Will Depart?

Time may move slowly in Virgin River, but the drama flows fast and furiously. The Netflix juggernaut scored a very early fifth season renewal and is eyeing a significant shakeup. That much we've known since it was announced that a new showrunner would be taking over. Now, one of the...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
OK! Magazine

Mario Lopez's Wife Shows Her Support After Ex-Wife Ali Landry Puts Him On Blast For Infidelity

Coming out on top! Mario Lopez took first place at this year's International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation tournament, and wife Courtney Mazza Lopez was by his side to cheer him on every step of the way.On Sunday, July 31, the actor shared some footage from the big day, showing him on the mat and standing proudly with a gold medal around his neck."Thank you to all the homies who kicked my butt & helped get me ready!" the Extra host, 48, captioned his Instagram post, to which his wife, 39, commented, "BABY! Ugh so hot. I LOVE YOU." In his Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Volunteers#Suicide Note#Apple#The Coast Guard
TV Fanatic

House of the Dragon

The legacy of HBO's hit series Game of Thrones is one filled with whispers in the dark. Check out all the intel we have gathered on the many spin-offs proposed.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 22

Toni reveals that there's an invisible barrier around the town keeping people from getting out. However, people can enter the barrier from the outside. Jughead's portal powers can only transport within the barrier. Tabitha's powers only revealed that every universe and dimension is facing the same Bailey's Comet instance. The...
RIVERDALE, NJ
TV Fanatic

Watch The Bachelorette Online: Season 19 Episode 4

Did Gabby and Rachel manage to regroup following that bombshell cliffhanger?. The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 4 kicked off with the revelation that the rest of the season would be played with two separate groups. As the men boarded a Virgin Voyages cruiseliner, it became clear there would be another...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TV Fanatic

The Weakest Link Renewed for Supersized Season 3 at NBC

The verdict is in, and it's good news for fans of The Weakest Link. NBC announced Monday that it had placed an order for a third season, co-produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions and Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group. Moreover, the network has greenlit...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Flash: Coming to an End!

After months of rumors, we finally have confirmation that The Flash is ending. The CW announced Monday that the beloved superhero drama will conclude with its forthcoming ninth season. The series missed out on a fall launch for the 2022-23 season, leading to even more questions about its future. What's...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Taylor Armstrong Joins The Real Housewives of Orange County

It's beginning to look like The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 was a trial for "paused" housewives. First Tamra Judge secured her orange, returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County after a two-year hiatus. Now, Taylor Armstrong is staging a comeback to the franchise, but there's a...
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

‘The Flash’ Movie: What Does The Future Hold?

What is going to happen with The Flash? At this point and time, the future of what was supposed to be the launch of a massive franchise for Warner Bros. looks uncertain. Over the last year, the growing controversy around Ezra Miller, who stars in the titular role, has become overwhelmingly loud.
MOVIES
TV Fanatic

Game of Thrones: Everything We Know About the Upcoming Spinoffs

HBO's Game of Thrones was a cultural phenomenon that brought to vivid life George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire novel series and leap-frogged the written saga to a controversial and epic conclusion. While readers PATIENTLY await the literary ending -- one that Martin has promised will be...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Andor: Disney+ Delays New Star Wars Series, Unveils Full Trailer

Viewers will have to wait longer to venture into the world of Andor. Disney+'s newest series set in the Star Wars universe has been delayed. Initially set for an August 31st premiere, the series will now arrive on September 21. What's more, fans will be getting a three-episode launch, which...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy