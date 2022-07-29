ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Fanatic

Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 4 Episode 8

Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 8 put more people in danger as another big disappearing act changed everything. Meanwhile, her new mentor had some shocking home truths to unleash. Elsewhere, Maria uncovered the truth behind the "messages" from the other side she'd been receiving. How did it all play...
TV Fanatic

Virgin River Star Teases Major Season 5 Shake-up: Who Will Depart?

Time may move slowly in Virgin River, but the drama flows fast and furiously. The Netflix juggernaut scored a very early fifth season renewal and is eyeing a significant shakeup. That much we've known since it was announced that a new showrunner would be taking over. Now, one of the...
James
RadarOnline

Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal

Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
TV Fanatic

Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 9

J and Deran want to talk to Pope but he left early and left his phone and wallet behind. Thompson reaches out to a detective and asks her to pick up Pope on an unregistered firearm possession so she could talk to him. Smurf successfully turned Andrew against Julia as...
TV Fanatic

Watch Riverdale Online: The Stand

How did it all end for the residents of Riverdale?. On Riverdale Season 6 Episode 22, danger lurked around every corner when Percival's final plan went into action. With his back against the wall, Archie had to turn to an unlikely ally for assistance. Meanwhile, the new coven of witches...
TV Fanatic

House of the Dragon

The legacy of HBO's hit series Game of Thrones is one filled with whispers in the dark. Check out all the intel we have gathered on the many spin-offs proposed.
TV Fanatic

Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Online: Season 14 Episode 12

Did Kenya and Sanya manage to play nice with one another?. On The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 Episode 12, the trip to Kenya came up again and Sanya was adamant about everyone bringing a friend. Meanwhile, Sheree shed light on her new relationship and how far she would...
TV Fanatic

The Flash: Coming to an End!

After months of rumors, we finally have confirmation that The Flash is ending. The CW announced Monday that the beloved superhero drama will conclude with its forthcoming ninth season. The series missed out on a fall launch for the 2022-23 season, leading to even more questions about its future. What's...
TV Fanatic

August 2022 Archives

Roswell, New Mexico Exclusive Clip: Rosa Returns As The Search For Alex Begins!. Now that his friends know he's in danger, it's time to make moves as the search for Alex begins on Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 8. Check out this exclusive clip!. The Weakest Link Renewed for...
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Stands Out In Bright Neon Green Outfit For ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere In L.A.

Who needs a tux when you can wear baggy green pants and mustard-yellow Adidas? Brad Pitt rocked such a look for the premiere of Bullet Train at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday (Aug. 1). After having a “pink moment” at previous premieres, Brad, 58, switched it up by going with a mismatched green look. His oversized pants and jacket were a solid fern green, while his shirt mixed in a dab of blue to offer a bit of contrast. What really stood out, though, was the bright yellow Adidas on his feet, each bearing a set of dark red stripes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TV Fanatic

Andor: Disney+ Delays New Star Wars Series, Unveils Full Trailer

Viewers will have to wait longer to venture into the world of Andor. Disney+'s newest series set in the Star Wars universe has been delayed. Initially set for an August 31st premiere, the series will now arrive on September 21. What's more, fans will be getting a three-episode launch, which...
