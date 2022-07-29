www.businessnhmagazine.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Hampshire dog owner shares story of dog's near-death experience to help other pet ownersB.R. ShenoyHooksett, NH
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Even more things to do on July 23rd & 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine July 16th & 17thThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 amazing pizza places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
businessnhmagazine.com
The Buzz Online
In the spotlight: NASCAR weekend at The Magic Mile proved to be successful for local nonprofits with the dedication of both the NH Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, the official charity of NH Motor Speedway, and the many volunteer groups who helped fundraise nearly $130,000 during the July 15-17 NASCAR event weekend.
mainebiz.biz
YMCA of Southern Maine will close one of its four branches for good
The YMCA of Southern Maine, which provides almost countless fitness and health programs at four brick-and-mortar branches across the region, will permanently close one of them on Sept. 2. The Y’s Pineland Farms branch in New Gloucester, at 25 Campus Drive, will shutter as the nonprofit pivots “from a facility-based...
businessnhmagazine.com
Potter Place joins the Black Heritage Trail of NH
The Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire and the AndoverHistorical Society are excited to announce the dedication of a new marker commemorating the life and works of celebrated Black ventriloquist and magician Richard Potter. The ceremony will be on Sunday, August 7, at 10:30 am, at the Andover Historical Society’s Old Time Fair. Fairgrounds will be open 9:00 am - 2:00 pm at Potter Place on 105 Depot Street in Andover NH. The event is free and open to the public.
WMUR.com
New Gunstock Area Commissioner sworn in; Former chairman Strang resigns
GILFORD, N.H. — The Gunstock lodge was packed Monday night where the Belknap County Delegation held an emergency meeting to vote in a new Gunstock area commissioner. Monday's meeting came on the heels of Sunday’s emergency meeting, where the commission legally voted to bring back the mountains management team -- who had all resigned in recent weeks stating they could no longer work with former chairman Dr. David Strang.
Where is National Night Out on the Seacoast?
Many Seacoast police departments will host their annual National Night Out Tuesday night, a night of fun for officers and the community. The COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on many nights out during the past two years. Departments will be back in full force this year with block parties and fun activities throughout their respective communities to build and enhance relationships.
businessnhmagazine.com
Gunstock Commission Chair Resigns via Zoom at Emergency Meeting
With Gunstock Area Commission Chairman Peter Ness resigning Friday, and the former management team of Gunstock Mountain Resort indicating they would come back to work immediately if Dr. David Strang also resigns, the remaining two members gave Strang until 5 p.m. to resign and pleaded with legislators and the public to make that happen.
WMUR.com
Manchester police get ready for National Night Out
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police on Monday were gearing up for theirNational Night Out event taking place Tuesday. The event will be held 5-8 p.m. outside the John F. Kennedy Memorial Coliseum. The department is partnering with 30 community-based support service programs, showcasing expert demonstrations, specialty units and community...
businessnhmagazine.com
Industrial Real Estate Explodes, But Office Market Fizzles
The exterior of 540 Chestnut St. in Manchester, above, and the interior, below, converted to apartments. (Courtesy of Ben Gamache) Before its conversion to apartments last year, the 14,000-square-foot office building at 540 Chestnut St. in Manchester was 30% occupied. “Now we have a 12 two-bedroom, two-baths building that’s all full,” says developer Ben Gamache.
WMUR.com
Tiny pantry in Derry available for taking, donating items during time of financial stress
DERRY, N.H. — A small group of people from Derry wanted to help others during a time of financial stress, and they’re doing so with a simple box on the side of the road. Open for business, 24/7, a tiny food pantry, called a “blessing box,” is helping people in the New Hampshire town.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best subs in New Hampshire
Where can you find the best subs in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers, and they gave us their top picks. One viewer says the excellent grinders at Coronis Market taste just as great as they did 40 years ago. 4. Bill Cahill's Super Subs in Hudson. Viewers say they...
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Sunday, July 31, 2022: Wilmington Farmers Market, Yard Sale To Benefit Local Theatre Company, Read McKinnon’s Supermarkets Weekly Flyer
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Sunday, July 31, 2022:. The Wilmington Farmers Market will be open from 10am to 1pm, on the Swain Green, across from the Town Common, at 140 Middlesex Avenue. The lineup can be found HERE. A Wilmington non-profit...
WMTW
Dozens of pets seized from Alfred home getting ready for adoption
ALFRED, Maine — More than 50 pets seized from a home and property in Alfred have been awarded custody to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Animal Welfare Society and three Maine shelters. RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: More than 50 animals seized from home. The pets were seized by...
manchesterinklink.com
Rundown apartments allowable under city’s minimum housing codes
MANCHESTER, NH — Housing code regulations enforced in the city are minimum standards designed to protect health and safety, according to a building department official. They do not necessarily address what an average person would consider abysmal conditions within an apartment. Michael Landry, the city’s deputy director of Building...
WMTW
Milk with Dignity campaign for migrant farm workers targets Hannaford
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Migrant farm workers and their supporters picketed outside the headquarters of Hannaford on Friday afternoon to press the supermarket chain to sign onto theMilk with Dignity Program. Hannaford has 180 stores in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York, and sells its own brand of milk.
Supermarket News
Hannaford enhances shopping experience in round of store upgrades
Northeastern grocer Hannaford Supermarkets has wrapped up a series of store remodels in three states. Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford said yesterday that it upgraded five locations in Massachusetts, Vermont and New York during the first half of the year. The Ahold Delhaize USA supermarket chain noted that the projects were aimed at boosting the stores’ offering and enhancing the shopping experience.
Mega Millions: $1 Million Winning Ticket Sold in NH
The winning Mega Millions jackpot was not sold in New England, but there was one large winning ticket sold in New Hampshire. The numbers drawn Friday night were: 13-36-45-57-67, gold ball 14, and Megaplier 2X. The jackpot reached an annuity value of $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire woman celebrating 100th birthday
WARNER, N.H. — A woman enjoying her retirement in New Hampshire is celebrating a milestone birthday. Gertrude Kuhnle, who lives at Pine Rock Manor in Warner, turns 100 on Saturday. She has many interests, including fishing for relaxation, making her own clothing, looking at old photo albums and gardening.
businessnhmagazine.com
Sununu Calls 3 GOP State Reps ‘Crazy’; Wants 2 Gunstock Commissioners Ousted
Gov. Chris Sununu called for the ouster of two members of the Gunstock Area Commission as the quickest way to restore operations at the now mostly closed Belknap County-owned recreation facility. Sununu again called out fellow Republicans from Belknap County, state Reps. Mike Sylvia, Gregg Hough, and Norm Silber as...
5 great Massachusetts steakhouses
What do you usually order when you go out for dinner with your friends or family? If the answer is a good steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 5 amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak tastes like. All of these places come highly recommend by both local people and travellers and have outstanding online reviews so there really is no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area and you are craving a good steak. Also, all of these steakhouses are a good option for both a casual meal with some friends or family, but are also a great choice for celebrating a special occasion.
WGME
North Woods Throwdown Charity Softball Game brings together game wardens
Portland (WGME) -- Two teams hitting the diamond at Hadlock Field to raise money for a great cause. The Maine State Game Wardens taking on the New Hampshire State Game Wardens in the 3rd annual Northwoods Throwdown. First pitch is at 7 p.m. Saturday. All proceeds from ticket sales and...
