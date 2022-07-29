ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NH

businessnhmagazine.com

The Buzz Online

In the spotlight: NASCAR weekend at The Magic Mile proved to be successful for local nonprofits with the dedication of both the NH Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, the official charity of NH Motor Speedway, and the many volunteer groups who helped fundraise nearly $130,000 during the July 15-17 NASCAR event weekend.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
mainebiz.biz

YMCA of Southern Maine will close one of its four branches for good

The YMCA of Southern Maine, which provides almost countless fitness and health programs at four brick-and-mortar branches across the region, will permanently close one of them on Sept. 2. The Y’s Pineland Farms branch in New Gloucester, at 25 Campus Drive, will shutter as the nonprofit pivots “from a facility-based...
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
businessnhmagazine.com

Potter Place joins the Black Heritage Trail of NH

The Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire and the AndoverHistorical Society are excited to announce the dedication of a new marker commemorating the life and works of celebrated Black ventriloquist and magician Richard Potter. The ceremony will be on Sunday, August 7, at 10:30 am, at the Andover Historical Society’s Old Time Fair. Fairgrounds will be open 9:00 am - 2:00 pm at Potter Place on 105 Depot Street in Andover NH. The event is free and open to the public.
ANDOVER, NH
WMUR.com

New Gunstock Area Commissioner sworn in; Former chairman Strang resigns

GILFORD, N.H. — The Gunstock lodge was packed Monday night where the Belknap County Delegation held an emergency meeting to vote in a new Gunstock area commissioner. Monday's meeting came on the heels of Sunday’s emergency meeting, where the commission legally voted to bring back the mountains management team -- who had all resigned in recent weeks stating they could no longer work with former chairman Dr. David Strang.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
Seacoast Current

Where is National Night Out on the Seacoast?

Many Seacoast police departments will host their annual National Night Out Tuesday night, a night of fun for officers and the community. The COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on many nights out during the past two years. Departments will be back in full force this year with block parties and fun activities throughout their respective communities to build and enhance relationships.
HAMPTON, NH
businessnhmagazine.com

Gunstock Commission Chair Resigns via Zoom at Emergency Meeting

With Gunstock Area Commission Chairman Peter Ness resigning Friday, and the former management team of Gunstock Mountain Resort indicating they would come back to work immediately if Dr. David Strang also resigns, the remaining two members gave Strang until 5 p.m. to resign and pleaded with legislators and the public to make that happen.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
WMUR.com

Manchester police get ready for National Night Out

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police on Monday were gearing up for theirNational Night Out event taking place Tuesday. The event will be held 5-8 p.m. outside the John F. Kennedy Memorial Coliseum. The department is partnering with 30 community-based support service programs, showcasing expert demonstrations, specialty units and community...
MANCHESTER, NH
businessnhmagazine.com

Industrial Real Estate Explodes, But Office Market Fizzles

The exterior of 540 Chestnut St. in Manchester, above, and the interior, below, converted to apartments. (Courtesy of Ben Gamache) Before its conversion to apartments last year, the 14,000-square-foot office building at 540 Chestnut St. in Manchester was 30% occupied. “Now we have a 12 two-bedroom, two-baths building that’s all full,” says developer Ben Gamache.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best subs in New Hampshire

Where can you find the best subs in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers, and they gave us their top picks. One viewer says the excellent grinders at Coronis Market taste just as great as they did 40 years ago. 4. Bill Cahill's Super Subs in Hudson. Viewers say they...
GREENVILLE, NH
Wilmington Apple

5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Sunday, July 31, 2022: Wilmington Farmers Market, Yard Sale To Benefit Local Theatre Company, Read McKinnon’s Supermarkets Weekly Flyer

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Sunday, July 31, 2022:. The Wilmington Farmers Market will be open from 10am to 1pm, on the Swain Green, across from the Town Common, at 140 Middlesex Avenue. The lineup can be found HERE. A Wilmington non-profit...
WILMINGTON, MA
WMTW

Dozens of pets seized from Alfred home getting ready for adoption

ALFRED, Maine — More than 50 pets seized from a home and property in Alfred have been awarded custody to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Animal Welfare Society and three Maine shelters. RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: More than 50 animals seized from home. The pets were seized by...
ALFRED, ME
manchesterinklink.com

Rundown apartments allowable under city’s minimum housing codes

MANCHESTER, NH — Housing code regulations enforced in the city are minimum standards designed to protect health and safety, according to a building department official. They do not necessarily address what an average person would consider abysmal conditions within an apartment. Michael Landry, the city’s deputy director of Building...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMTW

Milk with Dignity campaign for migrant farm workers targets Hannaford

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Migrant farm workers and their supporters picketed outside the headquarters of Hannaford on Friday afternoon to press the supermarket chain to sign onto theMilk with Dignity Program. Hannaford has 180 stores in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York, and sells its own brand of milk.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
Supermarket News

Hannaford enhances shopping experience in round of store upgrades

Northeastern grocer Hannaford Supermarkets has wrapped up a series of store remodels in three states. Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford said yesterday that it upgraded five locations in Massachusetts, Vermont and New York during the first half of the year. The Ahold Delhaize USA supermarket chain noted that the projects were aimed at boosting the stores’ offering and enhancing the shopping experience.
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire woman celebrating 100th birthday

WARNER, N.H. — A woman enjoying her retirement in New Hampshire is celebrating a milestone birthday. Gertrude Kuhnle, who lives at Pine Rock Manor in Warner, turns 100 on Saturday. She has many interests, including fishing for relaxation, making her own clothing, looking at old photo albums and gardening.
WARNER, NH
Alina Andras

5 great Massachusetts steakhouses

What do you usually order when you go out for dinner with your friends or family? If the answer is a good steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 5 amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak tastes like. All of these places come highly recommend by both local people and travellers and have outstanding online reviews so there really is no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area and you are craving a good steak. Also, all of these steakhouses are a good option for both a casual meal with some friends or family, but are also a great choice for celebrating a special occasion.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

