Video, audio, and records being released of Richmond Police tear gassing BLM protestors in June 2020KnowGoodWriterRichmond, VA
Popular Virginia ice cream chain closes one location and opens anotherKristen WaltersVirginia State
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia State
One family gains homeownership in Richmond thanks to Habitat for Humanity
One family is a step closer to closing the Black homeownership gap thanks to Habitat for Humanity.
foxbaltimore.com
The Virginia Black Business Expo
The 3rd Annual Virginia Black Business Expo is a 2-day event held at the Fredericksburg Expo by the Virginia Black Business Directory. The event will include 150 vendors, food trucks, entertainment, shopping and so much more on August 6th & 7th.
NBC12
Richmond Ranks High: 12 Times RVA was Nationally Recognized
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here at NBC12, we love to celebrate all of the wonderful things that make Richmond such a great place to live. Turns out, we’re not the only ones who think so. Over the years, Richmond has consistently been recognized for excellence in a number of...
vuu.edu
Virginia Union University Appoints Dr. Mark James as Assistant Dean of Students
[RICHMOND - July 29, 2022] — Virginia Union University is announcing new leaders in its academic and administrative teams. “Accomplished people build top-tier universities,” said Dr. Hakim J. Lucas, President and CEO. “Virginia Union University is welcoming experienced new leaders who make great things happen and who will help propel us toward our goal of becoming Best in Class.”
‘American Idol’ hosts virtual ‘Idol Across America’ auditions in Virginia
A search across the country is underway for the next "American Idol" and the search is coming to Virginia next week.
matadornetwork.com
10 Airbnbs in Richmond, Virginia, To Experience the Best of the City
A s one of America’s oldest cities, Richmond Virginia is a place of its own that is filled with many adventures and activities for everyone. Explore Richmond’s outdoor setting with its hiking and biking trails, running events, and rock climbing excursions or its art scene with its many cultural museums and you can’t forget about the food scene as the city is ranked one of the top ten places to travel food. Explore the beautiful city and while doing so you can make one of these Airbnb Richmond VA properties your home base as you get to know the city.
Demolition underway for new Midlothian Library
The new building will be at the same site as the old one at 521 Coalfield Rd., but it will be about 10,000 square feet bigger.
NBC12
Donut shop taking orders to sweeten the start of the school year
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As thousands of teachers in metro Richmond get ready to head back to school, Sugar Shack Donuts will start delivering fresh donuts to as many schools as possible when teachers return. Over the next three weeks, Sugar Shack will take orders for your school of choice...
Subpar assisted living facilities: What to do to ensure your loved ones don’t end up there
8News' investigations continue to reveal that about a dozen assisted living facilities statewide are operating with subpar conditions.
NBC12
Richmond Public Schools looking to fill 270 positions
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With less than a month before the first day of school, Richmond Public Schools is looking to fill about 270 positions. As of Aug. 1, there are 163 teacher positions open, as well as numerous jobs for bus drivers, custodians and cafeteria workers. There are also...
Despite offering incentives, Richmond still has to hire 163 teachers
“I would implore anyone that is interested in coming to teach for Richmond, we would love to have you,” Richmond preschool teacher Darrell Turner said.
VDOT is introducing variable speed limits, but will congestion care?
“There is such thing as Hell on Earth and it’s I-95N between Richmond and DC,” quipped CBS 6 news anchor Elizabeth Holmes in a recent tweet. The post went viral, echoing a sentiment felt by the countless car users who regularly get caught in congestion between the two capitals. Hoping to decrease driving delays, last […] The post VDOT is introducing variable speed limits, but will congestion care? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Judge dismisses lawsuit over Virginia’s failure to meet its ‘bed of last resort’ law
A Staunton judge dismissed a lawsuit filed against the heads of Virginia’s behavioral health agency and the state’s only public psychiatric hospital for children after the facility failed to admit a nine-year-old girl in foster care going through a mental health crisis. The suit was filed in March by the Giles County Department of Social […] The post Judge dismisses lawsuit over Virginia’s failure to meet its ‘bed of last resort’ law appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Surprising a Petersburg athletic director who helps kids continue their studies
With the help of our friends at Virginia Credit Union, Sean Robertson surprised the man who is making college possible for so many students.
She went missing 12 years ago. Her family still hopes they will see her again
It has been 12 years since Arianna "Peaches" Davis went missing in Eastern Henrico. Her case is still unsolved to this day.
Richmond woman, knocked out by COVID last year, still waiting for VEC benefits
“I spoke with a representative initially, and it seemed like it would be easy process,” said Kamara Horton, who works in a dental office.
Several Hampton Roads localities among list to receive first payments from $26 billion opioid settlement
According to a news release, this money is coming from the settlement with opioid distributors McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Cardinal Health.
thecentersquare.com
Virginia school board members back firing of teacher over pronoun dispute
(The Center Square) – Eight school board members from five school divisions filed a brief with the Virginia Supreme Court in support of West Point Public Schools after the district fired a teacher who refused to use a student’s preferred pronouns. High school French teacher Peter Vlaming lost...
Peaceful protester gassed by police disappointed officers won't be charged
VCU policing researcher and criminal justice professor Dr. William Pelfrey agreed with the decision not to charge.
New Kent County Fair kicks off this coming Saturday
The New Kent County Fair will be held next weekend, with two special events in the days leading up to the fair.
