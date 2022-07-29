ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

foxbaltimore.com

The Virginia Black Business Expo

The 3rd Annual Virginia Black Business Expo is a 2-day event held at the Fredericksburg Expo by the Virginia Black Business Directory. The event will include 150 vendors, food trucks, entertainment, shopping and so much more on August 6th & 7th.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Richmond Ranks High: 12 Times RVA was Nationally Recognized

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here at NBC12, we love to celebrate all of the wonderful things that make Richmond such a great place to live. Turns out, we’re not the only ones who think so. Over the years, Richmond has consistently been recognized for excellence in a number of...
RICHMOND, VA
vuu.edu

Virginia Union University Appoints Dr. Mark James as Assistant Dean of Students

[RICHMOND - July 29, 2022] — Virginia Union University is announcing new leaders in its academic and administrative teams. “Accomplished people build top-tier universities,” said Dr. Hakim J. Lucas, President and CEO. “Virginia Union University is welcoming experienced new leaders who make great things happen and who will help propel us toward our goal of becoming Best in Class.”
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Business
matadornetwork.com

10 Airbnbs in Richmond, Virginia, To Experience the Best of the City

A s one of America’s oldest cities, Richmond Virginia is a place of its own that is filled with many adventures and activities for everyone. Explore Richmond’s outdoor setting with its hiking and biking trails, running events, and rock climbing excursions or its art scene with its many cultural museums and you can’t forget about the food scene as the city is ranked one of the top ten places to travel food. Explore the beautiful city and while doing so you can make one of these Airbnb Richmond VA properties your home base as you get to know the city.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Donut shop taking orders to sweeten the start of the school year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As thousands of teachers in metro Richmond get ready to head back to school, Sugar Shack Donuts will start delivering fresh donuts to as many schools as possible when teachers return. Over the next three weeks, Sugar Shack will take orders for your school of choice...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Richmond Public Schools looking to fill 270 positions

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With less than a month before the first day of school, Richmond Public Schools is looking to fill about 270 positions. As of Aug. 1, there are 163 teacher positions open, as well as numerous jobs for bus drivers, custodians and cafeteria workers. There are also...
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

VDOT is introducing variable speed limits, but will congestion care?

“There is such thing as Hell on Earth and it’s I-95N between Richmond and DC,” quipped CBS 6 news anchor Elizabeth Holmes in a recent tweet. The post went viral, echoing a sentiment felt by the countless car users who regularly get caught in congestion between the two capitals. Hoping to decrease driving delays, last […] The post VDOT is introducing variable speed limits, but will congestion care? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Virginia Mercury

Judge dismisses lawsuit over Virginia’s failure to meet its ‘bed of last resort’ law

A Staunton judge dismissed a lawsuit filed against the heads of Virginia’s behavioral health agency and the state’s only public psychiatric hospital for children after the facility failed to admit a nine-year-old girl in foster care going through a mental health crisis. The suit was filed in March by the Giles County Department of Social […] The post Judge dismisses lawsuit over Virginia’s failure to meet its ‘bed of last resort’ law appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE

