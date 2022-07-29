How a Company Pigeon-Proofed all of New York City

www.businessnhmagazine.com
WNYT
New York City joins New York in disaster emergency declaration
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is following Governor Hochul’s lead. He declared a disaster emergency for New York State. Adams says 150-thousand are at risk of infection. According to Governor Hochul’s office – more than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are right here in New York.
nysportsday.com
Report: Developers Pitch NYC Casinos in Times Square, Hudson Yards, Coney Island
The future NYC casino landscape is coming into focus. The New York Post reports that Times Square, Hudson Yards, Coney Island, and Willets Point near Citi Field are among the contenders for the city’s new casino locations. We’ve known for months that three casino licenses are available for the...
Lawsuit calls for all dining sheds to go; mayor supports more regulated sheds
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two and-a-half years after the depths of the pandemic led to New York City and New York State allowing dining sheds to be built on the street outside of restaurants, a group of community activists and residents is suing to have all 12,000 of them removed. In opposition to the legal […]
East New York Families in Limbo as Developer Plans High Rise to Replace Crumbling Housing Complex
Just six units remain occupied in one section of the Arlington Village complex. Now, those who remain worry about what the owners’ plan to develop the site will mean for them. “What exists now won’t exist.”. This story was produced as a collaboration between City Limits and...
Mass Exodus: Nearly 50,000 Leave New York City For Hudson Valley
For the first time in over a decade, the Hudson Valley's population increased. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress recently released its Moving In, Moving Out report which had some interesting findings. Hudson Valley Increases Population For First Time In Over A Decade. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress looked...
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] Why Hundreds of New York Ships were Abandoned on Staten Island
The Staten Island Boat Graveyard, located at 2453 Arthur Kill Road in Rossville, was built in the 1930s and went by several different names, such as the Witte Marine Scrap Yard, Arthur Kill Boat Yard, and Tugboat graveyard. Now it’s officially known as the Donjon Iron and Metal Scrap Processing Facility. The Boat Graveyard was once home to as many as 400 vessels. Today, the number has been estimated to be between 25 to 40 decaying ships. The scrapyard is known for its large assortment of obsolete steam tugs, ferries, car floats, and other crafts that have a comprehensive history.
Be the First Person Ever to Buy this New Paltz House
Live in an amazingly historical home in the heart of the Hudson Valley. Be The first people to ever buy this 240-year-old plus home that has only ever been occupied by multiple generations of one family. Have you ever wanted to live in a spot where local lures and history...
The Real Deal: New way to pay for dental cleanings and whitening
News 12's consumer reporter Janice Lieberman has the The Real Deal on a new way to pay for dental care.
Adams blames migrant 'increase' in emergency procurement to 'rapidly' obtain housing
Mayor Eric Adams on Monday announced new emergency steps to find more space for homeless shelters, claiming that the shelter system is being overrun by an influx of asylum-seekers. However, some advocates aren’t so certain that’s the true reason.
cityandstateny.com
Bay Ridge isn’t as conservative as you might think
In much of New York City, general elections serve as formalities after the real fight occurred in the Democratic primary. But even the deep-blue city has bastions of conservative power. Staten Island may come to mind first, but southern Brooklyn has held that distinction for some time as well. In particular, Bay Ridge, just across the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge from Staten Island, is one of those few Republican strongholds left in the city.
biztoc.com
New York City store locks up Spam in plastic case amid crime spike
$3.99 canned meat product out of reach behind lock and key at a Duane Reade inside New York City’s Port Authority bus depot. Shoppers, store employees, and social media users expressed disbelief. "I’ve never seen that before!" one Twitter user wrote. "Some of these things are pretty ridiculous,"...
Construction begins to replace century-old bridge connecting NJ and NYC, officials say
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — It’s more than 100 years old and, at times, a major headache for commuters. But New Jersey’s Portal Bridge in Hudson County is a vital link for trains between New Jersey and New York City. On Monday, a new major project to replace the bridge begins. Gov. Phil Murphy will be […]
wanderwisdom.com
Video of the 'Best Pool and Spa' in New York City Is a Summer Game-Changer
A tropical spa vacation is what we're all dreaming about at the moment. But for those of us who live in urban neighborhoods, getting that experience can be tricky and expensive to find. In a new video that was shared on TikTok by @bellagerard, the creator gives us the inside...
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in August
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its August application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
cityandstateny.com
Who’s running for Congress in New York
New York has lost a congressional seat. The delegation will be 26 members starting next year, down from 27. And redistricting – that whole process – resulted in as many as nine seats being up for grabs between Democrats and Republicans in this midterm election year. But before...
Sailboat Gets Stuck Under Roosevelt Island Bridge in Queens
NEW YORK, NY – A sailboat in distress got stuck under the Roosevelt Island Bridge...
queenoftheclick.com
Ari Kagan Vs. Reality on 86th Street in Brooklyn
Councilman Ari Kagan wrote that he cleaned up 86th Street. (. He shared some photos that looked too good to be true. If you go to 86th Street, this is what it looks like:. Yes, the ground is a little cleaner from the much-needed powerwash, but all the vendors are still all over the place.
untappedcities.com
Economy Candy: Celebrating 85 Years as NYC’s Legendary Candy Emporium
During the Great Depression, demand for shoe and hat repair at a shop on the corner of Rivington and Essex was low. Outside the store though, a small candy pushcart run by the same owners attracted customers craving sweets during the tumultuous era. By 1937, candy bars replaced repair tools in the corner shop now known as Economy Candy. The sweet shop’s name is inspired by the unexpected success of the candy pushcart outside the shoe and hat repair shop.
JetBlue, Which Is Based out of Long Island City, Is About to Get a Whole Lot Bigger
New York’s hometown airline is about to get a whole lot bigger. JetBlue, which is headquartered in Long Island City, agreed Thursday to buy the low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion. The takeover deal, if approved by regulators, would create the nation’s fifth-largest airline behind American Airlines, Delta,...
No college degree? Here are 40 of the highest-paying jobs in NYC that don’t require one
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — You don’t always need a college degree to get a well-paying job. Data journalism website Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all high-paying jobs in New York City that don’t require higher education — based on the 2021 annual mean wage.
