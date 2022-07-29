www.businessnhmagazine.com
businessnhmagazine.com
Industrial Real Estate Explodes, But Office Market Fizzles
The exterior of 540 Chestnut St. in Manchester, above, and the interior, below, converted to apartments. (Courtesy of Ben Gamache) Before its conversion to apartments last year, the 14,000-square-foot office building at 540 Chestnut St. in Manchester was 30% occupied. “Now we have a 12 two-bedroom, two-baths building that’s all full,” says developer Ben Gamache.
businessnhmagazine.com
The Buzz Online
In the spotlight: NASCAR weekend at The Magic Mile proved to be successful for local nonprofits with the dedication of both the NH Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, the official charity of NH Motor Speedway, and the many volunteer groups who helped fundraise nearly $130,000 during the July 15-17 NASCAR event weekend.
Blade falls off wind turbine in Gloucester
GLOUCESTER, Mass. — A blade fell off a wind turbine in Gloucester, prompting the partial closure of a road in an industrial park Sunday. In a joint statement, Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga and Fire Chief Eric Smith said the fallen blade was reported at Applied Materials on Dory Road in the Blackburn Industrial Park.
Supermarket News
Hannaford enhances shopping experience in round of store upgrades
Northeastern grocer Hannaford Supermarkets has wrapped up a series of store remodels in three states. Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford said yesterday that it upgraded five locations in Massachusetts, Vermont and New York during the first half of the year. The Ahold Delhaize USA supermarket chain noted that the projects were aimed at boosting the stores’ offering and enhancing the shopping experience.
businessnhmagazine.com
Potter Place joins the Black Heritage Trail of NH
The Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire and the AndoverHistorical Society are excited to announce the dedication of a new marker commemorating the life and works of celebrated Black ventriloquist and magician Richard Potter. The ceremony will be on Sunday, August 7, at 10:30 am, at the Andover Historical Society’s Old Time Fair. Fairgrounds will be open 9:00 am - 2:00 pm at Potter Place on 105 Depot Street in Andover NH. The event is free and open to the public.
A New Hampshire Woman’s $10 Tip Turned Into a Surprise $50 Bailout
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Even since before the pandemic kicked in at the start of 2020 and the restaurant industry was heavily effected, there had been off-and-on stories of tip generosity from all around New England already. Thankfully now, with the wind seemingly at our backs as far as the pandemic goes and operating at about 98% normalcy, the generosity of Mainers, Granite Staters, and the rest of New Englanders remains alive and well.
Top 9 New England Cities Where You Can Retire for $3000 Monthly
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Saving money while finding affordable living in New England can be a challenge for all of us, and when retirement looms along with fixed incomes for you or even your parents, this article may just come in handy. I was surprised that Maine didn't make the list while several suburban Boston towns did, as well as Connecticut and New Hampshire. I've included the other four towns outside of New England at the bottom.
One of First Rockets to Carry Americans Into Space Now Stands in New Hampshire
Wait, say what? You may be just as surprised as we are. Recently, we stumbled upon this Far and Wide article that talked about the most boring or overrated tourist traps in every state. According to them, the New Hampshire destination that made the list was the Redstone Rocket Replica...
westfordcat.org
Unique restaurant concept to open doors in Westford
WESTFORD — A new restaurant concept will be opening its doors in Westford. Stir, a new martini bar, will be hosting its soft opening on Monday evening. The restaurant is co-owned by two Merrimack Valley restaurant veterans — Randy Richards and Caitlin Hannagan, two locals each with over a decade of experience in the area.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best subs in New Hampshire
Where can you find the best subs in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers, and they gave us their top picks. One viewer says the excellent grinders at Coronis Market taste just as great as they did 40 years ago. 4. Bill Cahill's Super Subs in Hudson. Viewers say they...
fallriverreporter.com
Man handed wrong instant game ticket, turns into million-dollar winner in Massachusetts Lottery game
A mistake made by a clerk turned into a big win for a man playing a Massachusetts scratch ticket. According to lottery officials, Marcus Miller won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Royal Gold” instant ticket game. Miller intended to purchase a $10...
WMTW
Milk with Dignity campaign for migrant farm workers targets Hannaford
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Migrant farm workers and their supporters picketed outside the headquarters of Hannaford on Friday afternoon to press the supermarket chain to sign onto theMilk with Dignity Program. Hannaford has 180 stores in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York, and sells its own brand of milk.
“Historic” Heatwave Could Broil Maine Next Week
Most of us would agree that this summer has been quite a bit warmer than the last few years. For most of July, we saw daily temperatures in the low to mid 80s. The last week has been a little on the cooler side, but now it looks like much of New England is in store for another heatwave.
WMTW
Dozens of pets seized from Alfred home getting ready for adoption
ALFRED, Maine — More than 50 pets seized from a home and property in Alfred have been awarded custody to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Animal Welfare Society and three Maine shelters. RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: More than 50 animals seized from home. The pets were seized by...
WMUR.com
NH Business: Why are utility bills going up in New Hampshire?
MANCHESTER, N.H. — What are the factors behind the spike in utility bills in New Hampshire? Will we see utility bills drop, or is this spike just the beginning?. On the latest NH Business, host Fred Kocher sits down with Nancy West, publisher of InDepthNH, and Matt Mowry, editor at BusinessNHmagazine, to figure out why energy prices are surging in the Granite State.
Mega Millions: $1Million Winning Ticket Sold in NH
The winning Mega Millions jackpot was not sold in New England but there was one large winning ticket sold in New Hampshire. The numbers drawn Friday night were: 13-36-45-57-67, gold ball 14 and Megaplier 2X. The jackpot reached an annuity value of $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2...
'Happy Hour Bill' Leaves Sour Taste For Boston Bars, But Patrons Say Cheers
It's 5 o'clock somewhere, well, just not in Massachusetts, but that could change soon with legislation that would bring back happy hour. Though, not everyone is smiling. The Massachusetts Senate last week approved an amendment to an economic development bill that could allow bars to sell cheaper drinks to thirsty patrons when they get off work, CBS Boston reported. The state killed happy hour in 1984 when legislators banned the practice after a spike in drunk driving car crashes.
MA Dept. Fire Services Warns Again About Lithium-Ion Batteries
We have heard on several different occasions this year about fires that were started because of the careless use of Lithium-Ion batteries, which are used very commonly in many different devices that you probably use every day. These items include cell phones, game controllers, computer peripherals in many cases, Bluetooth headsets and headphones, and eScooters, which seem to be exploding in popularity. And these are really just a few items that use these batteries.
What Do the Different Colored Crosswalks in Portland, Maine Mean?
There's quite the debate going on. So, it's easy to figure out what the rainbow crosswalks meant in June - gay pride. Cute and many cities in Maine celebrated this way. But what's up with the blue crosswalk in Portland?. And if you like blue, then you'll love orange!. I...
Boston Restaurant Has Best Chocolate Cookies In State, Yelp Users Say
Who doesn't love a good chocolate chip cookie? But finding a great one outside of your kitchen can be tough. So, Yelp recently compiled the top reviewed chocolate cookies in each state to crown a winner. In Massachusetts, the title went to Boston restaurant Blunch. The South End restaurant at...
