Virginia State

Virginia Business

Va. CEOs worry about inflation

Most executives surveyed negatively impacted by rising prices. Inflation is bad for Virginia businesses. That was the biggest takeaway from a survey of Virginia CEOs in July. The University of Richmond’s Robins School of Business and the Virginia Council of CEOs administered the survey from July 7 to July 14, with 63 executives responding.
RICHMOND, VA
rvahub.com

CEOs expect sales and employment to increase some, but capital spending to remain flat over the next six months. Eighty-four percent of CEOs are experiencing a negative impact on their business due to inflation. In addition to the current impact of inflation, 55% expect inflation to continue to rise above current levels over the next six months. That’s the latest from the quarterly CEO Economic Outlook Survey conducted by the University of Richmond’s Robins School of Business and the Virginia Council of CEOs.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC Washington

Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property

A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Dog foster families are needed in Virginia

Eight-three percent of animals that entered shelters in the United States in 2021 were saved. But 355,000 were euthanized, according to recent data from the Best Friends Animal Society. Half of these animals were euthanized in California, Texas, Florida, North Carolina and Alabama. While the nationwide save-rate has increased, according...
VIRGINIA STATE
wmra.org

Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely

A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC12

Contractor in Henrico hits water main impacting service

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County’s Department of Public Utilities is working to address a water main break impacting water service in the Lakeside and Laurel areas. DPU says the break happened around 2:30 p.m. on Oakview Avenue after a contractor hit a 12-inch main. They are currently working to isolate the break and restore service.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

Study: Virginia Medicaid expansion increased financial security for enrollees

Chesterfield resident Geneva Gordon was forced to file for bankruptcy after receiving a $21,000 hospital bill for a reconstructive wrist surgery while uninsured. Leaving her previous job left her without insurance, living paycheck to paycheck and constantly worrying about getting sick and adding to her growing medical debt.  Gordon has since enrolled in Medicaid, which […] The post Study: Virginia Medicaid expansion increased financial security for enrollees  appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Business

HII receives $826M defense contract

Work includes technology services, analytics support. Newport News-based Huntington Ingalls Industries will provide technology and other support to the Department of Defense under a $826 million contract. According to a news release, HII’s McLean-based mission technologies division will also provide threat analysis and analytics support as well as operations integration...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
NBC12

Donut shop taking orders to sweeten the start of the school year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As thousands of teachers in metro Richmond get ready to head back to school, Sugar Shack Donuts will start delivering fresh donuts to as many schools as possible when teachers return. Over the next three weeks, Sugar Shack will take orders for your school of choice...
RICHMOND, VA

