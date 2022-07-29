www.virginiabusiness.com
Virginia Business
Va. CEOs worry about inflation
Most executives surveyed negatively impacted by rising prices. Inflation is bad for Virginia businesses. That was the biggest takeaway from a survey of Virginia CEOs in July. The University of Richmond’s Robins School of Business and the Virginia Council of CEOs administered the survey from July 7 to July 14, with 63 executives responding.
One family gains homeownership in Richmond thanks to Habitat for Humanity
One family is a step closer to closing the Black homeownership gap thanks to Habitat for Humanity.
Virginia farmland where Civil War battle occurred to be preserved
VARINA, Virginia — Growing up in Varina in the 1940s and ’50s, Howard Eberly played on his family’s farm, swam in the creek and found “treasures” on the land. Turns out, some of those treasures are significant historic artifacts. The Eberly family moved from Pennsylvania...
rvahub.com
Majority of employers experiencing negative impact due to inflation, according To latest Virginia CEO survey
CEOs expect sales and employment to increase some, but capital spending to remain flat over the next six months. Eighty-four percent of CEOs are experiencing a negative impact on their business due to inflation. In addition to the current impact of inflation, 55% expect inflation to continue to rise above current levels over the next six months. That’s the latest from the quarterly CEO Economic Outlook Survey conducted by the University of Richmond’s Robins School of Business and the Virginia Council of CEOs.
NBC Washington
Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property
A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
Augusta Free Press
Dog foster families are needed in Virginia
Eight-three percent of animals that entered shelters in the United States in 2021 were saved. But 355,000 were euthanized, according to recent data from the Best Friends Animal Society. Half of these animals were euthanized in California, Texas, Florida, North Carolina and Alabama. While the nationwide save-rate has increased, according...
Demolition underway for new Midlothian Library
The new building will be at the same site as the old one at 521 Coalfield Rd., but it will be about 10,000 square feet bigger.
wmra.org
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely
A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Virginia or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
Lucky Leaf brings expo to Virginia for first time
The Lucky Leaf Expo is currently underway at the Greater Richmond Convention Center despite recent issues with Virginia’s legislation.
NBC12
Contractor in Henrico hits water main impacting service
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County’s Department of Public Utilities is working to address a water main break impacting water service in the Lakeside and Laurel areas. DPU says the break happened around 2:30 p.m. on Oakview Avenue after a contractor hit a 12-inch main. They are currently working to isolate the break and restore service.
Virginia public schools win big after Mega Millions drawing
Virginia Public Schools are also winning big from Friday's drawing. A portion of the profits from the lottery is set aside specifically for public schools.
Study: Virginia Medicaid expansion increased financial security for enrollees
Chesterfield resident Geneva Gordon was forced to file for bankruptcy after receiving a $21,000 hospital bill for a reconstructive wrist surgery while uninsured. Leaving her previous job left her without insurance, living paycheck to paycheck and constantly worrying about getting sick and adding to her growing medical debt. Gordon has since enrolled in Medicaid, which […] The post Study: Virginia Medicaid expansion increased financial security for enrollees appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
shoredailynews.com
Youngkin comments on Rocket Lab project and the future of abortion in Virginia
On Wednesday, Governor Glen Youngkin attended the Pony Penning. Kelley Gaskill caught up with him and asked him about the new Rocket Lab facility at the Wallops Flight Facility. Youngkin also spoke about how he would like the issue of abortion resolved in next year’s General Assembly session. .
Virginia Business
HII receives $826M defense contract
Work includes technology services, analytics support. Newport News-based Huntington Ingalls Industries will provide technology and other support to the Department of Defense under a $826 million contract. According to a news release, HII’s McLean-based mission technologies division will also provide threat analysis and analytics support as well as operations integration...
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate climbs to 23.0%
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
Several Hampton Roads localities among list to receive first payments from $26 billion opioid settlement
According to a news release, this money is coming from the settlement with opioid distributors McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Cardinal Health.
Augusta Free Press
Doctors volunteer their time to provide telehealth, urgent care to Virginians
Doctors across the state are volunteering their time to provide free medical care to those in need anywhere in Virginia. The program was launched by Lackey Clinic, a free and charitable healthcare center serving the uninsured. “Our program is designed to provide easier access for people with immediate needs who...
NBC12
Donut shop taking orders to sweeten the start of the school year
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As thousands of teachers in metro Richmond get ready to head back to school, Sugar Shack Donuts will start delivering fresh donuts to as many schools as possible when teachers return. Over the next three weeks, Sugar Shack will take orders for your school of choice...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia peach inventory down, but good news: Deliciously sweet crop still expected
Peach season is here, and Virginia growers are reporting another delicious crop is available this summer, despite an unpredictable spring. A series of freezes hit several Virginia localities in mid- to late-April, causing damage to fruit crops that were in vulnerable growth stages. Robert Saunders, general manager of Saunders Brothers...
