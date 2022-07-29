www.virginiabusiness.com
Related
Virginia Business
Potter’s Craft Cider plans expansion
Albemarle County-based Potter’s Craft Cider will expand its production operation and add eight jobs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office announced Friday. The company will undertake adaptive reuse of a vacant 11,500-square-foot warehouse in the Woolen Mills District near downtown Charlottesville. The new cidery, which will have a $900,000 capital investment, will create eight jobs, triple production capacity and purchase an additional 1.5 million pounds of Virginia-grown apples over the next three years.
Falls Church News-Press
2 Local Restaurants Recently Received Honorary RAMMY Awards
The RAMMY Awards celebrate legacy and excellence in the DC region’s food and restaurant industry. The 40th Annual Awards were held last week and two Falls Church area restaurants received Honorary Awards for their long years of service to their community. Anthony’s Restaurant, located at 3000 Annandale Rd, Falls...
Commercial Observer
The Meridian Group to Break Ground on $150M Industrial Complex in Winchester
A joint venture between The Meridian Group and Wickshire Industrial will develop One Logistics Park, a $150 million, 2.7 million-square-foot industrial complex in Winchester, Va. The multiphase project will break ground this week for an approximately 1 million-square-foot tilt-up concrete, cross-dock industrial building. When complete, One Logistics Park will also...
wmra.org
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely
A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theburn.com
Exclusive: Sweetgreen opening first Loudoun County location
A lot of folks have been waiting for this news and today, The Burn can confirm its official. The first Sweetgreen location is in the works for Loudoun County. Sweetgreen will be opening in the One Loudoun center in Ashburn. It’s going into the corner unit of a new building at the intersection of Exchange Street and Sprague Drive.
sungazette.news
Expert: Local area seems insulated from falling home prices
The real-estate industry’s equivalent of the “f-word” – “falling,” as in “falling prices” – is beginning to be used across the nation even by some who earlier felt that the homes market would withstand economic pressures without seeing declines in sales prices.
Inside Nova
Prince William County Planning Commission approves data center between Manassas and Gainesville
Prince William County planners are backing a data center proposal near Chris Yung Elementary School between Manassas and Gainesville. At its July 27 meeting, the Planning Commission voted 6-1 to recommend approval of the 4.2-million-square-foot data center. Gainesville Commissioner Richard Berry cast the dissenting vote. Coles Commissioner Joseph Fontanella Jr....
NBC Washington
Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property
A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
IN THIS ARTICLE
royalexaminer.com
Warren County, Town senior citizens victimized by scammers
Fraudsters often see senior citizens as an easy mark and someone they may be able to scam. With American senior citizens losing over $3 billion, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), crimes surrounding scammers affect every community. In fact, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) notified the public...
Museum tells Virginia county's story of segregated education
There are a few more weeks of summer vacation left and supporters of the John J. Wright Educational and Cultural Center museum hope people can learn about the history of segregated education
Fairfax Times
Instagram account suggests “rot” at McLean High School
The bio for the account @mclean.rot on Instagram reads, “The best single word to define this school is ‘gross.’” With 71 posts, the anonymous student owner of @mclean.rot has been posting an unvarnished look at McLean High School since February, detailing for all a need for serious maintenance.
Inside Nova
Freitas, Webert announce reelection in new districts
Two Virginia House of Delegates members have announced their intent to seek reelection, representing new districts. Republican Delegate Michael J. Webert was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in 2011, representing the 18th district, made up of Rappahannock County and parts of Culpeper, Fauquier and Warren counties. On Friday,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thezebra.org
Alexandria Aces Win Cal Ripken League Championship for First Time Ever
ALEXANDRIA, VA–Alexandria is now the city of champions. After securing the regular season title last week, the first-seeded Alexandria Aces downed the second-seeded Bethesda Big Train, 5-3, on Saturday night at Shirley Povich Field to win the Cal Ripken League Championship for the first time in team history. Support...
Discover Occoquan Aug. 13 to 21
Celebrate Occoquan businesses with a week of activities including interactive classes and free demonstrations hosted by town merchants, plus a Scavenger Hunt, Taste of Occoquan, and Sip & Shop event! Plus, Trivia Night, our famous Duck Splash, a corn hole tournament, a concert, and more! Visitors are invited to browse the town’s unique shops, boutiques, galleries, restaurants, and cafes to experience all that Occoquan has to offer. Details and schedules can be found at visitoccoquanva.com/discover.
vivatysons.com
Late Summer 2022 Premier Real Estate
See new luxury listings in the real estate market. You will instantly feel right at home in this gorgeous upgraded colonial in beautiful convenient Oakton. Stunning remodeled kitchen with tall white cabinetry and top-of-the-line appliances. Fabulous primary suite with sumptuous relaxing bath. Two-story family room with one of three fireplaces with a deck overlooking private over-one-acre yard. Finest community and location in Oakton.
hburgcitizen.com
Curious about those new poles popping up? They’re key components of a new technology coming to town
A few of these slender poles with larger cylinders on top have popped up across Harrisonburg so far this year. One is at the corner of High and West Market streets. Another is at the intersection of Maryland Avenue, Port Republic Road and Main Street. And a third is on East Market Street.
ffxnow.com
Now a RAMMY winner, Annandale’s A&J Restaurant has fed a generation of local dim sum fans
Elaine Tang, co-owner of Annandale’s A&J Restaurant, admits she was surprised when her restaurant won a RAMMY for “Best Brunch of the Year” last weekend. “We were kinda shocked when we won the award,” Tang told FFXnow. “We’ve been in this area for many years, so we have a lot of repeat customers. And I think they love this style of food.”
Inside Nova
Editorial: Picture this for Prince William
If you want to see what western Prince William County might look like in 20 years, drive north on Route 28, just past Dulles International Airport. Take the Waxpool Road (Route 625) flyover exit, which goes over southbound 28 and look around you. As far as the eye can see are monolithic buildings in various shades of gray with huge air-conditioners on top.
WJLA
New changes at Fairfax Co. Police Department will make staffing crisis worse, union says
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — As violent crime rises in Fairfax County, so do vacancies at the Fairfax County Police Department. In September 2021, FCPD had around 100 police officer vacancies, according to union sources at the time. In February 2022, FCPD was short 160 officers and as of July, FCPD is short nearly 200 officers, according to union sources.
WHSV
Tractor accident in Staunton leaves man dead
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Around 6:40, Friday night, the Augusta County Sheriff’s responded to a tractor accident on Sleepy Hollow Trail in Staunton where 81-year old Warren Makenzie was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release. The Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators believe Makenzie “got off his...
Comments / 0