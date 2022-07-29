www.virginiabusiness.com
Related
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Virginia or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
wmra.org
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely
A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
Virginia farmland where Civil War battle occurred to be preserved
VARINA, Virginia — Growing up in Varina in the 1940s and ’50s, Howard Eberly played on his family’s farm, swam in the creek and found “treasures” on the land. Turns out, some of those treasures are significant historic artifacts. The Eberly family moved from Pennsylvania...
Virginia nonprofits ask for help with Kentucky flood relief efforts
(WFXR) — From Southside to central Virginia, nonprofit organizations are turning to community members to support their disaster relief efforts following the deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky. The chief operating officer of God’s Pit Crew, Brandon Knuckles, says the team that was in Buchanan County following the devastating flooding from mid-July didn’t get back home […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Washington
Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property
A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
How To Find Ponies at Grayson Highlands State Park
I love hiking, but I love animals even more, so when I discovered a park in Virginia that offered incredible trails and wild ponies galore, I was itching to get there as soon as possible. We were also kicking off our 52 Hike Challenge, so this was the perfect place to start.
Lucky Leaf brings expo to Virginia for first time
The Lucky Leaf Expo is currently underway at the Greater Richmond Convention Center despite recent issues with Virginia’s legislation.
wcyb.com
Power restored in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Power has been restored in Bristol, Virginia, following an outage Monday morning, according to BVU Authority. About 1,000 customers in the Bristol, Virginia, area are without power Monday morning after a tree fell on power lines, according to BVU Authority. The outage is impacting Randolph...
RELATED PEOPLE
wfxrtv.com
Heavy rain impacts southwest Virginia produce markets
LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — While it’s no secret that water is crucial to growing crops, the effects of recent heavy rainfall in the southwestern part of Virginia may cause more harm than good for farmer’s markets. According to Lisa and Richard Carter — the owners of Herman’s...
wcyb.com
Russell County residents pushing for pro-life sanctuary resolution
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Abortion remains a hot-button issue across the country, and now one group in Southwest Virginia wants their stance to be a county-wide resolution. "We all know that life begins at conception," said Jony Baker, a Russell County resident. "We are going to stand up...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia peach inventory down, but good news: Deliciously sweet crop still expected
Peach season is here, and Virginia growers are reporting another delicious crop is available this summer, despite an unpredictable spring. A series of freezes hit several Virginia localities in mid- to late-April, causing damage to fruit crops that were in vulnerable growth stages. Robert Saunders, general manager of Saunders Brothers...
Kingsport Times-News
Local school starting dates range from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7
Starting dates for public schools across the greater Tri-Cities range from Aug. 1 to Aug. 17, and including private schools stretch from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7. The earliest school starts are Aug. 1 for Kingsport, Bristol and Washington County schools, all in Tennessee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcyb.com
Bristol Sunshine Festival took over Cumberland Square Park
BRISTOL, Va. — Michael Waltrip Brewing held its Bristol Sunshine Festival today. The event was based around the launch of their new beer: The Bristol Sunshine Tangerine Ale. For the festival, Motor Mile Motors held one of their biggest car shows, closing down the streets around Cumberland Square Park.
wcyb.com
Supply drive held in Abingdon, VA to help those in need; donations needed
The Washington County Life Saving Crew is holding a supply drive Kentucky and Virginia residents in need at the Washington County Life Saving Crew building in Abingdon, VA on July 30 through August 30. Public relations officials tell News 5 that donations such as routine household items, food, clothing, baby...
thetrek.co
AT Days 92-95: Meet Virginia – heat, snakes, and climbing bears!
I was still adjusting to my new surroundings in the South as I ran into four more incredibly hot hiking days! It was very difficult to take in scenery when staying cool was priority one, two, and three. But when the animals showed up I had to take notice! Here are the details:
Virginia Business
Va. CEOs worry about inflation
Most executives surveyed negatively impacted by rising prices. Inflation is bad for Virginia businesses. That was the biggest takeaway from a survey of Virginia CEOs in July. The University of Richmond’s Robins School of Business and the Virginia Council of CEOs administered the survey from July 7 to July 14, with 63 executives responding.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Augusta Free Press
Doctors volunteer their time to provide telehealth, urgent care to Virginians
Doctors across the state are volunteering their time to provide free medical care to those in need anywhere in Virginia. The program was launched by Lackey Clinic, a free and charitable healthcare center serving the uninsured. “Our program is designed to provide easier access for people with immediate needs who...
Johnson City Press
Summer at Boones means Saturday specials on food and fun
It is great to see Boone Lake back to being its old self. No more cornfields and gardens where the ol’ bass boat was tied up, no sir; now it’s all just lake water and plenty of it.
It’s 100-mile yard sale weekend from Harmony to Wytheville
Taylor Cartner selling her waresPhoto by Kim McKinney. Are you ready for some bargains? This weekend, July 29th-31st, there are 100 miles of yard sales going on from Harmony, NC to Wytheville, VA.
Most rural counties in Virginia
(STACKER) — A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land — 702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square […]
Comments / 0