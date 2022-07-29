ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

wmra.org

Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely

A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WFXR

Virginia nonprofits ask for help with Kentucky flood relief efforts

(WFXR) — From Southside to central Virginia, nonprofit organizations are turning to community members to support their disaster relief efforts following the deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky. The chief operating officer of God’s Pit Crew, Brandon Knuckles, says the team that was in Buchanan County following the devastating flooding from mid-July didn’t get back home […]
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC Washington

Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property

A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Power restored in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Power has been restored in Bristol, Virginia, following an outage Monday morning, according to BVU Authority. About 1,000 customers in the Bristol, Virginia, area are without power Monday morning after a tree fell on power lines, according to BVU Authority. The outage is impacting Randolph...
BRISTOL, VA
wfxrtv.com

Heavy rain impacts southwest Virginia produce markets

LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — While it’s no secret that water is crucial to growing crops, the effects of recent heavy rainfall in the southwestern part of Virginia may cause more harm than good for farmer’s markets. According to Lisa and Richard Carter — the owners of Herman’s...
LEXINGTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Local school starting dates range from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7

Starting dates for public schools across the greater Tri-Cities range from Aug. 1 to Aug. 17, and including private schools stretch from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7. The earliest school starts are Aug. 1 for Kingsport, Bristol and Washington County schools, all in Tennessee.
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol Sunshine Festival took over Cumberland Square Park

BRISTOL, Va. — Michael Waltrip Brewing held its Bristol Sunshine Festival today. The event was based around the launch of their new beer: The Bristol Sunshine Tangerine Ale. For the festival, Motor Mile Motors held one of their biggest car shows, closing down the streets around Cumberland Square Park.
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Supply drive held in Abingdon, VA to help those in need; donations needed

The Washington County Life Saving Crew is holding a supply drive Kentucky and Virginia residents in need at the Washington County Life Saving Crew building in Abingdon, VA on July 30 through August 30. Public relations officials tell News 5 that donations such as routine household items, food, clothing, baby...
ABINGDON, VA
Virginia Business

Va. CEOs worry about inflation

Most executives surveyed negatively impacted by rising prices. Inflation is bad for Virginia businesses. That was the biggest takeaway from a survey of Virginia CEOs in July. The University of Richmond’s Robins School of Business and the Virginia Council of CEOs administered the survey from July 7 to July 14, with 63 executives responding.
RICHMOND, VA
WFXR

Most rural counties in Virginia

(STACKER) — A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land — 702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square […]
VIRGINIA STATE

