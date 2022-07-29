www.virginiabusiness.com
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Virginia or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
Construction of new tunnel at CBBT now running about 4 years behind
Construction of the new tunnel at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is now running about four years behind, according to the deputy director of the bridge-tunnel.
Hampton Roads Academy kicks off Operation School Supplies
Instead of accepting cash or card payments for the Academy's Summer Soccer tournamens, the athletics department asked kids to bring at least 3 school supplies.
Chesapeake, Virginia Beach see homicide increase from 2021, 2020
(The Center Square) – As homicides and violent crimes increase in major cities throughout the country, the two most populous cities in Virginia have also been subject to this trend, according to a report published by WalletHub.
wmra.org
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely
A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
NBC Washington
Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property
A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 21,350 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 68,694 PCR tests processed over the past week.
Augusta Free Press
Newport News: Virginia Living Museum opens Butterfly Haven exhibit
The Butterfly Haven exhibit is open at the Virginia Living Museum in Newport News and runs through September 25. This exhibit is an immersive experience into the life cycle of butterflies. From eggs to caterpillars to chrysalis to butterflies, visit and learn about the variety of Virginia native butterflies and their native host plants that are available daily for sale.
Extreme heat leading to elevator inspection failures at condemned SeaView Lofts apartment complex
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Weeks of repairs and progress didn't stop the SeaView Lofts elevators from failing inspection again. Hundreds of residents were forced out of the Newport News apartment complex more than a month ago due to numerous failed safety inspections. Testimony inside Newport News Circuit Court on...
Black rat snake found inside bag of popcorn at Virginia store
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A shopper at a Virginia store was taking a bag of popcorn with a hole in it to the front of the business when a snake poked its head out from inside the snack container. Kimberly Slaughter said she was at Shoppers Value in Kenbridge when...
Virginia public schools win big after Mega Millions drawing
Virginia Public Schools are also winning big from Friday's drawing. A portion of the profits from the lottery is set aside specifically for public schools.
Driver arrested after hour-long pursuit that started in Chesapeake
Chesapeake Police said the pursuit lasted about an hour and ten minutes. There were no injuries reported, but a police vehicle received minor damage.
WAVY News 10
Issues linger at condemned Newport News apartments; new hearing Friday
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Residents will see more delays in possibly moving back into Seaview Lofts Apartments in Newport News due to lingering problems. WAVY’s Jon Dowding reports that the main issue at the building, the elevators, failed an inspection on Friday due to issues related to malfunctioning HVAC systems. The HVAC in the machine room isn’t working correctly, which caused temperatures inside to rise to around 90 degrees on Friday, causing the machinery to malfunction. There’s also no air conditioning in the common areas of the building.
Car plunges into water in Virginia Beach; 1 extracted
Four people were inside a car that crashed into the water early Monday morning at the Oceanfront in Virginia Beach, and one had to be extracted by emergency crews.
VDOT is introducing variable speed limits, but will congestion care?
“There is such thing as Hell on Earth and it’s I-95N between Richmond and DC,” quipped CBS 6 news anchor Elizabeth Holmes in a recent tweet. The post went viral, echoing a sentiment felt by the countless car users who regularly get caught in congestion between the two capitals. Hoping to decrease driving delays, last […] The post VDOT is introducing variable speed limits, but will congestion care? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Crews battle commercial fire on Firefall Drive in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from Virginia Beach Fire Department, crews responded to the fire in the 600 block of Firefall Drive.
Fatal two-vehicle crash closes down James River Drawbridge in Isle of Wight County
The Virginia State Police are currently investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on the James River Drawbridge between Newport News and Isle of Wight County.
Fire breaks out at HRSD treatment plant in Virginia Beach
A fire broke out at the Hampton Roads Sanitation District's Atlantic Treatment Plant on Firefall Drive in Virginia Beach on Sunday night.
Virginia Beach festival brings hope to community's most vulnerable populations
The House of Esther Organization will host its 19th annual Friends of Hope Charity Festival Sunday, July 31, raising money to help two groups that serve vulnerable populations in Hampton Roads.
13newsnow.com
Potential changes to VHSL affecting Hampton Roads programs
NORFOLK, Va. — On Saturday the Virginia High School League released a recommended new alignment plan that would go into effect for 2023-24 through 2026-27. Deep Creek, Great Bridge and King’s Fork would rise to Class 5, Phoebus would return to Class 4 while Hickory and Gloucester would drop to Class 4. Furthermore, Kellam and Ocean Lakes would drop from Class 6 to 5, and Grafton and Heritage would fall to Class 3.
