Portsmouth, VA

Portsmouth, VA
Portsmouth, VA
Norfolk, VA
wmra.org

Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely

A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC Washington

Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property

A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Newport News: Virginia Living Museum opens Butterfly Haven exhibit

The Butterfly Haven exhibit is open at the Virginia Living Museum in Newport News and runs through September 25. This exhibit is an immersive experience into the life cycle of butterflies. From eggs to caterpillars to chrysalis to butterflies, visit and learn about the variety of Virginia native butterflies and their native host plants that are available daily for sale.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
#Hampton Roads#Harbor Park#Conference Center#Tcc#Rivers Casino Portsmouth#Yates Construction
WAVY News 10

Issues linger at condemned Newport News apartments; new hearing Friday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Residents will see more delays in possibly moving back into Seaview Lofts Apartments in Newport News due to lingering problems. WAVY’s Jon Dowding reports that the main issue at the building, the elevators, failed an inspection on Friday due to issues related to malfunctioning HVAC systems. The HVAC in the machine room isn’t working correctly, which caused temperatures inside to rise to around 90 degrees on Friday, causing the machinery to malfunction. There’s also no air conditioning in the common areas of the building.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Virginia Mercury

VDOT is introducing variable speed limits, but will congestion care?

“There is such thing as Hell on Earth and it’s I-95N between Richmond and DC,” quipped CBS 6 news anchor Elizabeth Holmes in a recent tweet. The post went viral, echoing a sentiment felt by the countless car users who regularly get caught in congestion between the two capitals. Hoping to decrease driving delays, last […] The post VDOT is introducing variable speed limits, but will congestion care? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
13newsnow.com

Potential changes to VHSL affecting Hampton Roads programs

NORFOLK, Va. — On Saturday the Virginia High School League released a recommended new alignment plan that would go into effect for 2023-24 through 2026-27. Deep Creek, Great Bridge and King’s Fork would rise to Class 5, Phoebus would return to Class 4 while Hickory and Gloucester would drop to Class 4. Furthermore, Kellam and Ocean Lakes would drop from Class 6 to 5, and Grafton and Heritage would fall to Class 3.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA

