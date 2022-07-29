ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst County, VA

Virginia Business

Potter’s Craft Cider plans expansion

Albemarle County-based Potter’s Craft Cider will expand its production operation and add eight jobs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office announced Friday. The company will undertake adaptive reuse of a vacant 11,500-square-foot warehouse in the Woolen Mills District near downtown Charlottesville. The new cidery, which will have a $900,000 capital investment, will create eight jobs, triple production capacity and purchase an additional 1.5 million pounds of Virginia-grown apples over the next three years.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Downtown Roanoke Summer refreshment zone ends

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Sunday was the last day visitors to Roanoke were able to enjoy the designated Outdoor Refreshment Zone. This was the first time Roanoke had a designated area. Nick and Lauren Olski recently moved back to Roanoke from Northern Virginia. Both have been enjoying walking downtown with drinks in their hands.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Local Office on Aging opens new Wellness Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After two months of working on the project, the Local Office on Aging officially opened its new wellness center. The idea for the new building came after the pandemic forced many elders into isolation. The new space will allow them to socialize and access services. CEO...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Heavy rain impacts southwest Virginia produce markets

LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — While it’s no secret that water is crucial to growing crops, the effects of recent heavy rainfall in the southwestern part of Virginia may cause more harm than good for farmer’s markets. According to Lisa and Richard Carter — the owners of Herman’s...
LEXINGTON, VA
cbs19news

Old JC Penney store getting a new makeover

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Those who have visited the Fashion Square Mall recently have probably noticed that it is almost a ghost town, with no busy business days, but that is all about to change. Albemarle County recently leased the old JC Penney, Albemarle County recently leased the facility...
wallstreetwindow.com

At Liberty University, Veterans’ Complaints Keep Coming – Alec MacGillis

At Liberty University, Veterans’ Complaints Keep Coming. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. When an Army veteran was looking for somewhere to get an online aviation degree a couple of years ago...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Glade Hill road closed due to emergency maintenance

GLADE HILL, Va. (WDBJ) - Route 834 (Brooks Mill Road) is down to one lane with emergency road work being carried out. “The bank gave way,” according to the Glade Hill Volunteer Fire Department. The work is between Simmons Creek and Timber Ridge Road.
GLADE HILL, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke prepares for National Night Out

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people only interact with law enforcement and first responders when there’s an emergency. “Unfortunately we tend to meet people on the worst day of their life,” said Deputy Chief David Guynn of Roanoke Fire-EMS. “We want citizens to know that when law enforcement...
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Now that it's legal: Group works to help folks legally produce pot

What used to result in an arrest and potential jail time was openly discussed at a Danville eatery Monday night — possessing, growing and yes, cloning marijuana. The Recreational Cannabis Growers Association of Danville and Pittsylvania County hosted a meet up at Funky’s Arcade Bar to provide information about Virginia’s laws concerning marijuana.
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Goodyear workers granted 24 hour extension

Workers at the Goodyear plant in Danville walked out minutes before the USW Local 831 was to announce contract negotiations that expired at 6 p.m. tonight. Anticipating a strike, workers received word shortly before the deadline that there had been a 24 hour extension. Some had been called in to the plant to man the picket line, wearing red shirts to show solidarity.
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Back-to-school supply drive donates 200 backpacks to Lynchburg community

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — With the start of the school year around the corner, Black Suit Initiative collaborated with members of the Lynchburg community by holding a back-to-school supply drive on Saturday. Pastor Owen Cardwell of the Diamond Hill Baptist Church — where the event took place on Saturday, July 30 — says events like […]
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Sewer repair work to cause two-week road closures in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers in Lynchburg can expect two weeks of lane closures beginning Monday due to sewer repair work on Old Forest Road. City officials say temporary lane closures will begin on Monday, Aug. 1 on Old Forest Road between Forest Brook Road and Fulton Street. According...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke wildlife center caring for Bobcat kitten rescued in Lynchburg

(WFXR) — A baby Bobcat was recently rescued in the Hill City and brought to the Star City in order to be treated for a number of health issues. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke posted on Facebook on Sunday, July 31 that some “eagle-eyed rescuers” spotted this Bobcat kitten alone and very sick in Lynchburg.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

High school sports face challenges in southwest, central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Classes have yet to begin in southwest and central Virginia schools, but thousands of student-athletes around the Commonwealth have already been on practice fields for weeks. According to the Virginia High School League (VHSL), more than 170,000 students will take part in some sort of interscholastic athletics during the 2022-2023 school […]
ROANOKE, VA
WHSV

Tractor accident in Staunton leaves man dead

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Around 6:40, Friday night, the Augusta County Sheriff’s responded to a tractor accident on Sleepy Hollow Trail in Staunton where 81-year old Warren Makenzie was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release. The Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators believe Makenzie “got off his...
STAUNTON, VA
WSLS

Destructive jumping worms spotted throughout Virginia

BLACKSBURG, Va. – New jumpy creatures have made their way into Virginia, and this time, gardeners shouldn’t be happy to see them in their flowerbeds. On Thursday, the Virginia Cooperative Extension asked Virginia residents to watch out for the invasive jumping worm, according to a Virginia Farm Bureau release.
VIRGINIA STATE

