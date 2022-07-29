Appalachian Voices: Advocates for Miners With Black Lung Celebrate Permanent Extension of Black Lung Excise Tax in Inflation Reduction Act

insurancenewsnet.com
House votes to modernize notary process
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld has a bit about the arcane tradition of notarizing documents and how the practicality of the notary and their metal squeeze stamper may belong to another era, even advocating anarchy in the face of the age-old process. “You ever want to just grab it out of his...
Stimulus Check Update: 8 States to Send Out Payments This Month
Parents in Florida and homeowners in Illinois could be among millions across the nation to receive a rebate in August to help residents amid rampant inflation.
Washington Examiner
One-time rebate checks worth $1,500 to be sent out to 3 million people
Early tax filers in Colorado can expect to get a rebate check providing them with some extra money as the United States faces rising inflation. Colorado taxpayers who filed before June 30 will receive $750 rebates, while joint filers will get $1,500 before the end of September. The early return for this rebate was made possible due to a new law signed by Gov. Jared Polis in May, according to a press release from the governor.
Tudor Dixon's Chances of Beating Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan: Polls
Former President Donald Trump endorsed Dixon as his pick for the GOP's gubernatorial nomination on Friday, describing her as a "conservative warrior."
American Property Casualty Insurance Association: Washington Judge Rules Insurance Commissioner Kreidler Exceeded His Authority by Banning Credit-Based Insurance Scoring
Judge Indu Thomas ruled that Insurance Commissioner Kreidler exceeded his authority when he issued a permanent rule banning the use of credit-based insurance scores. granted the industry's Petition for a Declaratory Judgment and invalidated the rule. This is an important victory for consumers as Insurance Commissioner Kreidler's rule disrupted the insurance marketplace for consumers (especially for seniors) raising rates for more than a million.
Washington judge overturns insurance rate credit scoring ban
In her oral ruling invalidating the rule, Thurston County Superior Court Judge Indu Thomas said that Kreidler exceeded his statutory authority, according to Kreidler's office. Republicans, insurers and others decried the move at the time, saying that it would add costs to people on fixed incomes, like the elderly, who have benefited from reduced insurance…
Fed Board Announces It Is Seeking Individuals to Serve on Its Insurance Policy Advisory Committee
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Federal Reserve Board on Monday announced that it is seeking individuals with a diverse set of expert insurance perspectives in life, property and casualty, and reinsurance issues to serve on its. Insurance Policy Advisory Committee. (IPAC). The IPAC was established by the Economic Growth,...
Louisiana audit shows government employee received unemployment benefits while continuing to work
L'Observateur (La Place, LA) Fire Protection District No. 7 received unemployment insurance during the pandemic while continuing to work for the government, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Mike Waguespack. issued an audit report for the. Washington Parish. Fire Protection District No. 7 last week that details...
America's Conservative Insurance Group Launched on the 4th of July 2022!
After over a year in development, we are pleased to announce America's first conservative, nationally licensed insurance group called:. . As America's conservative insurance group, AFIG is committed to providing simple, high quality, and affordable insurance solutions, while fighting tirelessly for the shared values we believe in. The initial suite...
School of Economics and Management Researchers Describe Recent Advances in Crop Insurance (The Implication of Copula-Based Models for Crop Insurance and Reinsurance Under Systemic Risk): Agriculture – Crop Insurance
-- Fresh data on crop insurance are presented in a new report. According to news originating from Langfang, People’s. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The purpose of this paper is to estimate county-level aggregate crop insurance and reinsurance losses under systematic risk.”. The news correspondents obtained a...
Insurance firm offers $0 co-pays for insulin UnitedHealthcare also plans to end out-of-pocket costs for some other drugs Nebraskans to benefit from $0 co-pays for insulin, emergency drugs
UnitedHealthcare says it will eliminate out-of-pocket costs for insulin and several drugs used in medical emergencies for some members as early as. In addition to short- and long-acting preferred insulins, four emergency medications - epinephrine, including EpiPens (for severe allergic reactions), albuterol inhalers (for acute asthma attacks), naloxone (for opioid overdoses) and Glucagon (for hypoglycemia) - will be offered at.
Findings from Harvard Medical School in Managed Care Reported (Associations Between Different Self-reported Social Risks and Neighborhood-level Resources In Medicaid Patients): Managed Care
-- Current study results on Managed Care have been published. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Adverse social conditions are a key contributor to health disparities. Improved understanding of how social risk factors interact with each other and with neighborhood characteristics may inform efforts to reduce health disparities.”
New Excess Deposit Bond Policies from Parr Insurance Provide Protection Beyond FDIC Limits
Chicago-Based Insurance Brokerage Pioneers Novel Product for Large Depositors. /PRNewswire/ -- Financial institutions and large depositors – such as municipalities, school districts, government agencies and high-net-worth individuals – will benefit from the Excess Deposit Insurance Bond (EDB) now offered by. Chicago. -based Parr Insurance Brokerage that guarantees cash...
Patent Issued for Processing insured items holistically with mobile damage assessment and claims processing (USPTO 11386503): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Brandmaier, Jennifer A. ( Chicago, IL , US), Faga, Mark E. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Conventional insurance claims processing is a complex process that starts with a first notification of loss related to an insured item. Upon notification of loss, the claim may be routed to multiple claims adjusters that analyze different aspects of the damage associated with the insured item in order to determine whether compensation for the loss is appropriate.
Two U.S. cost indicators fuel inflation concern
Two key U.S. inflation indicators posted larger-than-expected increases on Friday, raising concerns that prices will remain persistently high and prompt sharp interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Separately, the Commerce Department's personal consumption expenditures price index, which forms the basis of the Federal Reserve's inflation target,…. This article is...
'Spiraling downhill': Florida homeowners insurance crisis worsening; thousands at risk
A crumbling Florida homeowners insurance market will likely not stabilize any time soon. Tens of thousands of homeowners statewide are at risk of losing their insurance policies, as dozens of regional carriers face potential rating downgrades that would deem these companies financially unstable and unable to adequately pay claims. That's...
Patent Issued for Using historical data for subrogation on a distributed ledger (USPTO 11386498): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Call, Shawn M. (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11386498 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The insurance claim process may involve a tremendous number of communications and interactions between parties involved in the process. Potential parties to the claim process may be insurance companies, repair shops, lawyers, arbitrators, government agencies, hospitals, drivers, and collection/collections agency. Sometimes the costs of repairs may be disputed and parties may pursue subrogation for particular charges. As an example, when an insured person suffers a covered loss, an insurer may pay costs to the insured person and pursue subrogation from another party involved in the loss. If an insured vehicle is involved in a collision and suffers a loss, the insurer may compensate the vehicle owner according to an insurance agreement. If, for example, the vehicle owner was not at fault in the collision, the insurer may pursue damages from another party, such as the insurer of the party who was at fault in the collision. An insurance agreement may include an obligation of an insured to assign the insured’s claim against a party at fault to the insurer, who may then collect on the claim on the insured’s behalf.
Florida insurance firms, not homeowners, reap benefit of $2 billion taxpayer-financed fund
— Nearly five dozen Florida companies have submitted plans to tap into a. taxpayer-financed plan designed to shore up the struggling property insurance industry that would only save homeowners about 1% to 3% on their annual premiums. That would barely make a dent in the double-digit increases in premiums millions...
Legislation aims to bring transparency to health care
The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 established protections for consumers related to surprise billing and transparency in health care. The Hospital Price Transparency Rule of 2021 required hospitals to provide clear, accessible pricing information online about the items and services they provide. The Transparency in Coverage Rule requires health insurers and group health plans, including self-funded clients, to provide cost-sharing data to consumers.
Intact Insurance Group USA LLC Completes Acquisition of Managing General Agent Highland Insurance Solutions
PLYMOUTH, Minn. , Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intact Insurance Group USA LLC. (Intact), doing business under the brand name Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of. Highland Insurance Solutions. ("Highland"), the. U.S. construction division of. Tokio Marine Highland. (TMH), from. Tokio Marine Kiln.
