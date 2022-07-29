Physicists Have Simulated The Primordial Quantum Structure of Our Universe

www.sciencealert.com
Related
Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space
Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.
IFLScience
Conspiracy Theorists Think The Large Hadron Collider Transferred Us Into A Parallel Universe Yesterday
On Tuesday, the world's largest particle accelerator was turned on once again. After three years of upgrades and maintenance, it immediately observed three exotic particles for the first time. The Large Hadron Collider (LHC) is now up and running, and breaking records for the highest energy particle collisions ever performed....
New human fossil discovery has everyone questioning the origin of mankind
We have long debated the origin of mankind. Some believe in God’s creation of man in his own image, while others say that mankind evolved from another species. Now, new evidence found in South Africa has reignited questions about where modern humans come from, and what species we may have left behind.
natureworldnews.com
Direct Hit: Earth to Face Head-On Collision with Solar Storm
An approaching solar storm is expected to affect the magnetic field of Earth. If the slow-moving solar particle cloud reaches Earth later this week, Earth may suffer a few mild geomagnetic storms. Solar Updates. Spaceweather.com, a website that utilizes sun-monitoring data to provide space weather updates, made the prediction. When...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ohmymag.co.uk
'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict
Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
Scientists finally found the reason behind why people die at around 80
As we have all commonly seen, the average age of people who have died naturally throughout history and worldwide has been roughly 80. However, since ancient times, people have questioned why death usually occurs at this age, while it often lasts much longer for other animals and beings.
The 'God Particle': What the Higgs Boson revealed about the mysteries of our universe and what's still unknown on the tenth anniversary of its discovery
Many Americans will mark the country's birthday today, but physicists and science nerds will also celebrate the tenth anniversary of the discovery of the Higgs Boson - also known as the 'God Particle' - on July 4. You may not be familiar with physicist Peter Higgs, who first predicted the...
Nasa says it was ‘completely wrong’ in its predictions about asteroid Bennu
Scientists have discovered that the asteroid Bennu has a surface like “stepping into a pit of plastic balls”. Nasa examined the sample of the asteroid gathered when OSIRIS-REx visited the space rock in October 2020, finding that Bennu’s exterior is made up of particles loosely packed and lightly bound to each other.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ZDNet
Today, we'll glimpse the 'deepest' ever image from space
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) mission is set to release the first set of full-color images and spectroscopic data. The images are from the farthest places in the universe that humanity as peered into: as NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters last month, the Webb telescope was "nothing short of a real scientific feat."
IFLScience
A Crack Opened In Earth’s Magnetic Field Yesterday And Stayed Open For 14 Hours
Yesterday, a crack opened in Earth’s magnetic field and stayed open for nearly 14 hours, allowing Vecna and his minions through from the Upside Down. OK, perhaps not that last bit, but it did allow some powerful solar winds to pour through the hole, creating a geomagnetic storm that sparked some pretty epic aurora.
NASA Just Released the Most-detailed Photos of Space Ever — Take a Look
NASA has released the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, a $5 billion project more than two decades in the making — and they're absolutely breathtaking. Released on Monday by President Biden, the first image is the deepest infrared image of space ever taken. It depicts galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, located 4.6 billion light-years away, behind which are shows dozens of ancient galaxies more than 13 billion light-years away. "This slice of the vast universe covers a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm's length by someone on the ground," wrote NASA in a press release.
New Jupiter images show the James Webb telescope’s incredible full potential
Last week, NASA finally began releasing the first data collected using the James Webb space telescope. The data includes over 40 terabytes of content, including several new Jupiter images. While all of the data is exciting, the images of Jupiter showcase just how much potential James Webb has to collect data around bright objects as it observes our universe.
IFLScience
The Silurian Hypothesis: Could An Advanced Civilization Have Lived On Earth Millions Of Years Before Humans?
In Doctor Who, an alien species called the Silurians exists – technologically-advanced humanoid reptiles who lived long before humans, going into hiding and being basically undiscovered again until everyone's favorite time-traveling alien came along in his phone box. So far, so not science. However, in 2018 two University of Cambridge scientists named their paper – The Silurian hypothesis: would it be possible to detect an industrial civilization in the geological record? – after the fictional species.
natureworldnews.com
Researchers Terrified as "World's Most Active Volcano" Slowly Rises from the Depths of a New Zealand Lake
A supervolcano alert has been issued as the 'world's most active' volcano slowly rises from beneath a lake. Researchers have issued a terrifying warning as one of the most explosive supervolcanoes in history continues to rumble. Lake Taupō. Lake Taupō, a tranquil body of water in the center of New...
Eerie ‘biological clock’ test promises to reveal how many years you have left to live
A CUTTING edge test has the power to tell customers their true biological age using just a saliva sample. New methods claim to accurately estimate the number of remaining years in a person's life. Your age represents the number of complete revolutions around the Sun you have been on Earth...
scitechdaily.com
Controversial Prehistoric Egg Identified To Be the Last of the “Demon Ducks of Doom”
Researchers identify ancient birds behind prehistoric giant eggs. A years-long scientific controversy in Australia about what animal is the true mother of gigantic primordial eggs has been settled. In a recent study, scientists from the University of Copenhagen and their global counterparts showed that the eggs could only be the last of a rare line of megafauna known as the “Demon Ducks of Doom.”
What planet is he on? Biden asks 'what the press is like' in faraway worlds after being shown first images from $10 billion Webb space telescope
President Joe Biden unveiled a stunning new image of distant galaxies on Monday night from NASA's James Webb space telescope - then promptly cracked a joke about reporters in those faraway places. The telescope, which cost the National Air and Space Administration roughly $10 billion, produced the sharpest, deepest image...
A citizen scientist uncovered latest James Webb images of a sublime spiral galaxy
It's only been about a week since NASA's James Webb (JWST) started science operations, but the great infrared observatory has already released a wealth of new images. Some of the latest images were actually shared, not by NASA, but by a citizen scientist called Judy Schmidt, who went through raw public data to find new images. Schmidt has been processing raw data into science images for years, according to a ScienceAlert report.
27 Photos That Serve As A Terrifying Reminder Of How Much Of A Speck You Really Are In Our Enormous Universe
We're all just teeny little ants in an endless universe.
Google-Funded Nuclear Fusion Reactor Hits Temperature Way Beyond Sun's Core
Plasma physicists said they have achieved a nuclear fusion reactor temperature of more than 135 million degrees Fahrenheit at the Google-funded Norman reactor in California. This is many times hotter than the core of the sun, which is a relatively balmy 27 million degrees Fahrenheit, according to NASA. The temperature...
ScienceAlert
51K+
Followers
3K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
ScienceAlert publishes timely, trusted science news to enlighten and entertain millions of readers each month.https://www.sciencealert.com
Comments / 7