Support John Rieley for Sussex County Council

www.capegazette.com
Related
Cape Gazette
Residents appeal Coral Lakes approval
A group of residents has filed two separate appeals of Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission’s recent preliminary approval of the Coral Lakes cluster subdivision on Robinsonville Road. Sussex P&Z voted 3-1-1 June 23 to approve the 304-unit community planned on 152 acres west of Lewes. The vote was...
Sussex GOP denounces ‘racist’ mailer sent by conservative group
The Sussex County Republican Committee has denounced a mailer sent by a conservative political action committee attacking a Black GOP candidate for county office. The mailer, sent by the 35th Representative District Conservative Committee, criticizes Greg Fuller of Lincoln, a candidate for Register of Wills. A long-time Democrat, Fuller became a Republican in 2021 after the party “left [him] behind,” ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Milton planners to debate YourSpace application
Milton Planning and Zoning Commission will resume discussion at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, on a special-use permit for a 123,000-square-foot storage facility proposed on Route 16. The matter was tabled after questions were raised about possible conditions to be attached to the permit. Maryland-based Peak Management is seeking to...
delawarepublic.org
Sussex County Habitat for Humanity to use ARPA dollars in Georgetown's Kimmytown neighborhood
Sussex County Habitat for Humanity unveils plans to use $3 million of Delaware’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to rehab and build new homes in Georgetowns’ Kimmytown neighborhood and elsewhere. Kimmytown – a low-income neighborhood on the north end of Georgetown within walking distance of a Purdue processing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 8/2/22
The City of Lewes will host Lewes National Night Out from 5 to 7 p.m. at George H.P. Smith Park on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Celebrations are set to take place at Blockhouse Pond, located within the park, and will feature music from DJ Spig-1, Copy Cat face painting, a bounce house, giveaways, and food.
Delaware DMV, resident take fight to court over ‘perceived profanity’ on vanity tag
DOVER, Del. — A federal judge on Monday refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed against Delaware government officials who recalled a vanity license plate issued to a breast cancer survivor because of what the state transportation secretary described as a “perceived profanity.”. The judge said in a ruling...
Cape Gazette
Lewes approves demolition of Franklin Avenue structures
Michael Finkle, owner of Timeless Finds LLC, is the owner of both 126 and 130 Franklin Ave. in Lewes. The former is the site of a home under renovation to be his personal residence, while the latter comprises a caved-in shed and a magenta/purple one-story house. Franklin Avenue features Victorian- and Federal-style homes, as well as a few bungalows – the one-story house at 130 Franklin Ave. is none of these styles. Neither the home nor the shed is considered a contributing structure; they have gained approval to be demolished following the July 14 meeting of the historic preservation architectural review commission.
HuffPost
Judge Refuses To Dismiss Lawsuit Against DMV For 'FCANCER' Vanity License Plate
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal judge on Monday refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed against Delaware government officials who recalled a vanity license plate issued to a breast cancer survivor because of what the state transportation secretary described as a “perceived profanity.”. The judge said in a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cape Gazette
Aspira Health is now Atracare: The next chapter
Aspira Health has become an integral part of the pandemic response for most citizens of Sussex County, and we’ve seen parents, teachers and healthcare workers rely on us to get tested, provide primary care, be seen emergently in our walk-in clinic, and stay healthy so they can live their best lives.
State Board of Elections member dies, creating multiple uncertainties
Funn's death comes at a critical time for the state elections board, as it works to certify the results from the primaries and prepares for the general election. The post State Board of Elections member dies, creating multiple uncertainties appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Cape Gazette
DNREC removing weeds from Milton’s Wagamons Pond
In response to the growth of a large amount of aquatic weeds, Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has begun removing those weeds with its large algae harvester. Work began the last week of July. The weeds can be seen in patches throughout the pond, but a significant...
delawarepublic.org
Milford City Council approves plans for two large housing developments
After more than a decade of planning, Milford City Council voted on Monday to approve site plans for two large housing developments on the city’s southern edge. The two projects will total more than 500 new units, including garden apartments and townhouses, along with dedicated footpaths. Cliff Mumford, a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBOC
Applications Being Accepted for 2022 Dover Citizen’s Police Academy
DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is accepting applications for its 2022 citizen’s police academy. The citizen's police academy is a program that meets once a week on Tuesday evenings from 6-9 p.m. The academy will begin on Sept. 6 and end on Nov. 1. This program is designed to provide members of the Dover community with additional knowledge about their police department. It allows citizens of Dover to become more educated on Dover Police Department procedure and the pressures associated within law enforcement. The department is seeking and inviting a diverse group of people who either live in or work in the City of Dover to apply. You do not have to be a Dover citizen to attend. There is no cost to attend the citizen police academy.
Cape Gazette
DOJ probes possible illegal activity at CAMP Rehoboth
An independent audit of CAMP Rehoboth’s 2020 financials has revealed there’s an active investigation into possible counterfeit reimbursements to an employee that could go back several years. According to the audit, payments to an unnamed employee totaled about $77,000 for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020. Leslie Ledogar,...
Cape Gazette
Connecting Generations honors Cape district mentors
Three Cape Henlopen School District mentors have been recognized by Connecting Generations for their work in local schools in the program’s first year. Connecting Generations operates the Creative Mentoring program for adaptation in Sussex, Kent and New Castle county schools. Cape launched its mentoring program in November 2021. Mentors...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth is the city of ‘No’
While it’s probably not surprising that the theater company, Clear Space, decided to terminate its plans to build a theater in Rehoboth Beach, it certainly is disappointing. Indeed, it’s disturbing. It’s another example of city decision making that inhibits, or as in the case with Clear Space, completely deters the meaningful and balanced development in the city. It’s not just the loss of a cultural treasure, it’s the impact on other entities seeking to do business in town. It has also caused businesses to leave downtown, including the probable negative influence on at least one iconic restaurant.
WBOC
Sussex County Warns Public of Another Scam
GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex County officials this week learned of a new round of fictitious calls being made, this time with a scammer purporting to represent the Constable’s office. The caller poses as a constable, telling the victim an arrest warrant has been issued, but will be canceled in exchange for money.
Cape Gazette
Farewell to Rehoboth; no e-bikes on trails
Well, it's time to say goodbye to Delaware. Born and raised upstate, Rehoboth was a frequent stop my entire life. My earliest vacation memories are flying a box kite in Dewey and running around with some other kids I met here. I also remember climbing over the destroyed Boardwalk after the ’62 hurricane. And we had family here. My aunt lived on Canal Street behind McQuay’s Market and next door to Roopes Cottages. She ran a bar on First Street in the spot housing the Frogg Pond for so many years.
WMDT.com
Inaugural Salisbury Riverfest makes big splash downtown
SALISBURY, Md. – Saturday afternoon, the inaugural Salisbury Riverfest made a big splash downtown bringing families out for a day of fun on the water. “Today is a gathering that includes vendors, makers from around the Salisbury region, and food vendors. We got beverages and then we have lots of fun activities,” Salisbury Mayor Jake Day said.
WGMD Radio
Gov Carney Joins Officials in Seaford to Announce $2.5-million in ARPA Investments
Governor Carney joined state and local officials in Seaford Tuesday to announce a $2.5-million investment to support Energize Delaware’s Energy Fund and the HELP Initiative. This will benefit under-served communities across Delaware – including Seaford – providing tools and education for clean and affordable energy, jobs and workforce development with the goal of building and sustaining healthier and safer homes and neighborhoods.
Comments / 0