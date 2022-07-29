Support John Rieley for Sussex County Council

DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is accepting applications for its 2022 citizen’s police academy. The citizen's police academy is a program that meets once a week on Tuesday evenings from 6-9 p.m. The academy will begin on Sept. 6 and end on Nov. 1. This program is designed to provide members of the Dover community with additional knowledge about their police department. It allows citizens of Dover to become more educated on Dover Police Department procedure and the pressures associated within law enforcement. The department is seeking and inviting a diverse group of people who either live in or work in the City of Dover to apply. You do not have to be a Dover citizen to attend. There is no cost to attend the citizen police academy.

DOVER, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO