Mr Twin Sister Tickets, Tour Dates & Concerts 2022/2023 ♫

Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
One-on-One with The Lambs Club Executive Chef Michael White
Michael White, executive chef at The Lambs Club in New York City, joined Cheddar News to share some tips and tricks for the summertime kitchen. While demonstrating how to prepare fluke crudo, Chef White says “all the dishes that we do at The Lamb’s Club during the summer are very, very fresh and light. … Keep it simple in the summertime.” And if you don’t have fluke, you can prepare your crudo at home with salmon, red snapper or striped bass.
