The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: July 29-31, 2022

The Top 75 Events in Seattle This Week: Aug 1-7, 2022
Now that the heatwave has loosened its grip a little bit, it's time to get back to seizing the most of your summer days with events from Daddy Yankee to Hamilton and from Seafair Weekend 2022 to Whiskey & Wildbites. To see what else is cooking this month, check out our complete guide to August events.
seattleschild.com
Seattle’s Child Summer Route 66: Your roadmap to family fun in AUGUST
Welcome to Seattle’s Child’s Summer Route 66 AUGUST, a map to guide you through August 2022. Whether you count it in months, weeks, days or hours, summer is the season for family doing and going. It’s the season of long, active, outdoor fun as you hike, bike, swim, dance and play close to home or across Washington State. It’s a time for lazy inside days spent reading, learning and watching creativity bloom from boredom. And, it’s the season of Washington’s major and most popular family-friendly fairs and festivals, the biggest and oldest of which are right here in Puget Sound.
historylink.org
Central Tavern and Saloon (Seattle)
The Central Tavern – located in the historic Skagit Building at 207 First Avenue South -- has been near the center of Seattle’s nightlife action for many decades. What began as a café associated with the Famous Hotel has existed in many different incarnations, from a Gold Rush-era eatery, to a fleabag Skid Road dive, to a legendary live music venue. The Central survived the lean Prohibition era, as well as the 1960’s urban-renewal phase, when Pioneer Square buildings were razed before the wider community’s sense of historical preservation took hold and the area was designated as the Pioneer Square-Skid Road National Historic District. In the 1970s the Central helped introduce live blues and rock and roll to the neighborhood, and in the 1980s it played a role in the rise of Grunge Rock, hosting shows by such bands as Soundgarden, Nirvana, Mother Love Bone, Screaming Trees, and Mudhoney. In 1990 it was redubbed the Central Saloon. Today it remains popular with locals, as well as being a must-see shrine for globetrotting Grunge tourists.
Here's The Best Grilled Cheese In Washington
LoveFood found the most delicious grilled cheese in every state.
busytourist.com
25 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tacoma (Washington)
Tacoma, Washington is known for its vibrant, urban culture, incredible artistry at every turn and a healthy smattering of sophistication. If you’re looking for all the coolest things to do in Tacoma, you’ve come to the right place. Herein, you can dive into Tacoma’s rich art scene, some...
historylink.org
Nirvana plays for Sub Pop Records founders at the Central Tavern in Seattle on June 5, 1988.
On June 5, 1988, Nirvana, an obscure grunge band from Aberdeen, plays a set at the Central Tavern in Seattle's Pioneer Square. Among the handful of people in attendance are Jonathan Poneman and Bruce Pavitt of Sub Pop Records. The men will be impressed enough to formalize a relationship with Nirvana, and on November 1, 1988, Sup Pop will release the band's debut single, kick-starting Nirvana on its path to rock and roll immortality.
seattlemet.com
A 10-Seat, Michelin-Starred Sushi Bar Is Coming to Seattle
A sushi bar with just a handful of seats—and a concept that earned a Michelin star in California—is coming to the Denny Triangle–South Lake Union zone. Sushi by Scratch Restaurants will open September 1 and serve a 17-course “new wave” take on omakase. The restaurant...
seattlerefined.com
5 Spot in Queen Anne reopens Monday with a new crew
A beloved cafe has returned to Queen Anne. 5 Spot, which ceased operations just over two years ago, will reopen in the same location under new ownership — ARISTA Catering, a Seattle-based team of chefs. The cafe had been running for decades and was a fan favorite in the Seattle area.
westseattleblog.com
Here’s when the Blue Angels arrive in Seattle for Seafair – and what’s different this year
You probably know by now that the U.S.Navy’s Blue Angels are performing at Seafair this Friday-Sunday, and practicing Thursday. Since they’re based at nearby Boeing Field during their Seafair visits, their arrival is also a matter of West Seattle interest, and we’ve received a few questions about the arrival schedule.
Eater
On Hot Summer Days, Cool Down at These Seattle Events
Sunny days in Seattle are hallowed, making summer the season to get outside, eat, drink, and be merry. As temperatures soar, outdoor events in the city’s tree-lined neighborhoods, parks, and waterfronts offer a fun respite from the heat wave. Enjoy the seasonal menu at Harry’s Beach House during Alki Beach Pride, relax with a glass of wine at Palisade’s first wine fest, support reproductive rights at the Bakers Against Racism bake sale, or try a new local restaurant at Umoja Fest. Whether you’re looking for a sunset view to pair with your citrus cocktail or a festival to celebrate Seattle’s brightest months, these events can be found at some of Seattle’s coolest haunts.
'This is unacceptable:' Shoreline family pushes for renters protections in extreme heat
SHORELINE, Wash. — Seattle and King County Public Health has said extreme heat will become more intense and last longer, which is prompting people to call for more resources to keep residents cool. Seattle has now seen historic heat waves two years in a row. An estimated 56% of...
nypressnews.com
Car sharing becomes big business in Seattle, and the neighbors aren’t always happy
Ross Jordan tries to be a good neighbor. He owns and rents roughly 50 cars in Seattle, but keeps only six or so at a time in Laurelhurst, where he lives. Yet as word got out that Jordan was a full-time “host” — renting vehicles via online platforms — he became the subject of that feared medium, the neighborhood blog.
nypressnews.com
Rantz: Seattle activist invites homeless to her home, immediately regrets it
A Seattle activist was upset that the city swept a dangerous encampment. In response, she offered up her own home for the homeless to sleep in. Hours later, she reportedly regretted that decision. City workers cleared an encampment in SoDo that created dangerous, untenable conditions for both residents and nearby...
Seattle sets all-time record for longest stretch of 90-degree highs
SEATTLE — The persistent heat wave gave one last gasp Sunday before waning as we head into the work week. Temperatures Sunday afternoon topped out in the 90s one last time for Seattle before dropping off on Monday. The forecast high of low 90s in Seattle Sunday made for...
rentonreporter.com
Scones and jam, burgers and shakes, oh my!
Great food and community come together this summer at a new Renton senior living residence. The smell of fresh-baked scones and burgers sizzling on the grill will be wafting through the grounds of Weatherly Inn’s newest senior living community in Renton this summer. As they anticipate the opening of...
kentreporter.com
Sound Transit installs elevated tracks over S. 320th Street in Federal Way
Federal Way’s downtown landscape is rapidly changing with the recent installation of elevated light rail tracks over South 320th Street. On July 27, Sound Transit installed the Federal Way Link Extension tracks over Federal Way’s main roadway. The elevated light rail tracks are the first infrastructure built over South 320th Street in city history.
‘Nature’s air-conditioning’ brings cooler weather after record breaking heat
This year, King County set records Sunday July 31 for the most consecutive days of high temperatures in the state’s recorded history, but now the weather is returning to the mid-70s for what most residents see as the typical summer weather. Ted Buehner, KIRO Newsradio Meteorologist, gave a weekly...
q13fox.com
Studs: New shop taps into ear piercing trends
A new ear piercing trend is taking over Seattle. The CEO and Co-Founder of 'Studs' Anna Harman joins Good Day Seattle to talk about her new shop on Capitol Hill.
KOMO News
Seattle sets 2 new hot weather records as temps rise above 90 for sixth day in a row
SEATTLE — Seattle on Sunday set two new hot weather records as the high temperature of 95 degrees marked the sixth consecutive day in a row with high temperatures at 90 degrees or above. The region also shattered the record of 94 degrees for this day that was set...
