He earned Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year unanimously and was third-team All-Big Ten. And it wasn't because of his athleticism. Kuminga's a different player altogether. He doesn't have the team instincts Draymond has had his entire career. He's very unlikely to get close to that. But he's faster, more athletic, and has the tools to be a very good player. Just not a guy who's going to run point for you and play free safety on defense.

