Food Buzz: Tapas Dining At Brengman Brothers; White On Rice At Tom’s; Accolades For Idyll Farms & More

www.leelanauticker.com
Related
The 10 Best Places In Michigan To Get Delicious Great Lakes Whitefish
You can find loads of amazing seafood in Michigan. From salmon to catfish, there's something undeniably special about enjoying a fresh meal that comes directly from the Great Lakes.
leelanauticker.com
Beach Bards Bonus Bonfire: Flags Edition
An evening of poetry, stories & music about flags. Open to all poets & writers of any skill level. Bring a poem or story to share. No pre-registration required.
leelanauticker.com
Event Search
This exhibit offers a variety of flags - artwork that comments on the state of our nation’s culture wars, plus much more. Runs through Aug. 18. Open Mon. through Fri., 9am-3pm; & Sat. & Sun., 12-4pm.
leelanauticker.com
Dan Malski Solo Art Exhibit: Five Miles North of Northport Times 13 Years
After a career as a car designer that took him to Brazil, China & Australia, Dan lives in Leelanau Township where he applies his design skills to pastel painting, furniture design & architecture. The art exhibit will display all of these endeavors. It runs through Aug. 6, with a reception & afterglow on Aug. 6 from 7-11pm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Zillow Gone Wild goes nuts for Hobbit-looking Michigan Mushroom House hitting market
CHARLEVOIX, MI - You won’t find too many homes in Michigan which turn heads more than this one. One of the famous hobbit-looking Mushroom Houses in Charlevoix has hit the market for a cool $4.5 million and it’s gone a bit nuts on the Zillow Gone Wild Facebook page with thousands and thousands of shares.
leelanauticker.com
Suttons Bay Hosts A Trio Of Village-Wide Sidewalk/Rummage Sales This Weekend
The Friendship Community Center announces a fundraising event the same weekend as Suttons Bay’s Sidewalk Sales and the Inland Seas Education Association’s Nautical Barn Sale. Kicking off August 12, downtown retailers offer a weekend of end-of-season deals and odd bits at big discounts to clean the shelves for...
1,000 Pound Statue of “World Famous Cow” Installed at Botanic Garden in Traverse City
The Botanic Garden in Traverse City welcomed a new addition on Friday in the form of a 1,000 pound cow statue. The statue is of a world famous cow called Colantha, and it’s part of the new Children’s Sensory Garden at Historic Barnes Park. Efforts for the new...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan’s Short’s Brewing decries ‘relentless’ customers who ‘bully’ staff
One of Michigan’s most popular breweries is speaking out against rude customers, an issue they call “relentless” this summer. Short’s Brewing Company, based in Bellaire, just outside of Torch Lake, posted to their Facebook page in an effort to remind customers to respect the brewery staff.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Short's Brewing Co. again calls out 'jerk' customers, says they are as relentless as ever
Short's Brewing Co. has had enough — again. Amid another busy summer with tourists flocking Up North, the popular northern Michigan brewery said it's experiencing another "relentless" wave of rude customers at its sprawling downtown Bellaire brewpub who "swear, yell, laugh in our faces, name-call, belittle, bring us to tears, and threaten negative reviews or to never come back." ...
For Many Locals, New 3rd Longest Bridge In State In Traverse City Is Long Overdue
Traverse City has announced that a bridge will span the Boardman River and its surrounding wetlands to connect Hartman and Hammond roads to be the 3rd largest in the state, according to an article recently posted by Record Eagle. But for many people who have lived in Traverse City for a long time, this bridge, which is expected to be about 2000 ft long, is overdue by many years, and for some too little too late. The decision was made by the Grand Traverse County Road Commission approved the project, which could take about 15 months to finish, but people already have strong opinions about the decision:
leelanauticker.com
Leelanau Heads To The Primary Polls August 2
It’s primary election day tomorrow (Tuesday, August 2). Four House of Representatives candidates — two from each party — hope to represent Leelanau County in the newly redrawn 103rd District. Once it takes effect, the 103rd district will include all of Leelanau County, northern parts of Benzie and Grand Traverse counties, including Traverse City. (Leelanau previously was in the 101st District, along with Benzie, Manistee and Mason counties.)
leelanauticker.com
2022 Traverse City Film Festival "The Return!"
July 26-31. This festival draws many film buffs anxious to see rare, indie films & documentaries that often don’t make it to the popular “mega-plexes.” This year the festival will screen over 40 movies at different venues in & around downtown TC. For a schedule & tickets, visit the web site.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Michigan Couple Is Now Out $350,000 After ATM Scam
Online scams are nothing new, last year in Michigan alone over 500,000 people were victims of some form of online scam. According to The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, an elderly Michigan couple is now out $350,000 after this ATM scam. Michigan couple Is Out $350,000 After ATM Scam. The...
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in 3-vehicle, head-on crash in Northern Michigan
LONG LAKE TOWNSHIP, MI – A vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and then struck an oncoming vehicle in a deadly crash in Northern Michigan over the weekend, police said. A 44-year-old man from Ironwood died at the scene while a 23-year-old Lake Ann man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Two people in the third vehicle reported minor injuries.
wrif.com
Michigan Couple Loses $350,000 – Avoid This ATM Scam
Scammers are the worst. They often prey on the elderly and people who aren’t versed with modern technology, which is just so terrible. Now, an elderly Michigan couple has lost more than a third of a million dollars in an ATM and Bitcoin scam. Here’s how to make sure it doesn’t happen to you.
traverseticker.com
One Killed, One Hospitalized In M-72 Crash
A 44-year-old Ironwood man was killed and a 23-year-old Lake Ann man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash on M-72 near Gray Road Friday. According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of M-72 just west of Gray Road in Long Lake Township at 10:55pm Friday. While the crash is still under investigation, authorities believe a 23-year-old Lake Ann man was driving east and struck another east-bound vehicle from behind, which was driven by a 46-year-old Traverse City woman. The woman then went off the roadway to the right, where her car overturned. Minor injuries were reported by her and her passenger. They were not hospitalized.
Comments / 0