Meet Hall of Fame Inductee James “Jim” Hamrick

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (BVM) – The California high school football season is upon us and there might not be a better collection of talent than what the Golden State has to offer. The two top-ranked teams in the country by MaxPreps – No. 1 St. John Bosco and reigning national champion No. 2 Mater Dei – hail from California and No. 9-ranked Centennial gives the state three teams in the nation’s top 10.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO