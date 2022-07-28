Meet Hall of Fame Inductee James “Jim” Hamrick

bvmsports.com
Top 10 New York HS football players in Class of 2023
NEW YORK (BVM) — The football talent from New York has been exceptional in the past with players like Rob Gronkowski and brothers Devin and Jason McCourty hailing from the state. This year’s group of seniors will aim to carry on that tradition. Here are the New York...
Top 10 Pennsylvania HS football players in Class of 2023
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (BVM) – Pennsylvania is home to one of the most underrated football talent pools around the country. The talented Class of 2023 features a host of names from around the state, and with a deep collection of high school seniors, Pennsylvania should be an interesting setting for Friday nights. Here’s who you should keep an eye out for during the upcoming 2022 Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) season:
Top 10 California HS football players in Class of 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (BVM) – The California high school football season is upon us and there might not be a better collection of talent than what the Golden State has to offer. The two top-ranked teams in the country by MaxPreps – No. 1 St. John Bosco and reigning national champion No. 2 Mater Dei – hail from California and No. 9-ranked Centennial gives the state three teams in the nation’s top 10.
Top 10 Wisconsin HS football players in Class of 2023
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (BVM) – The Wisconsin high school football season is set to begin in mid-August and in honor of that, a list of the 10 best Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) seniors has been put together. This list takes into account the seniors’ stats, team success and college offers. Here are the 10 best high school football players in the state of Wisconsin for the Class of 2023.
