Deaths Summary for Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022
BENNETT, Nathan Jr., 85, of Charleston died Sunday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. BRYAN, Peggy Lavern, 73, of North Charleston died July 26. Arrangements by the Low Country Mortuary. GRANT, Jacquelyn E., 61, of James Island died Saturday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. JENKINS, Joseph, 92,...
Mount Pleasant realtor joins Carolina One
One new realtor from Mount Pleasant recently joined Carolina One Real Estate. A licensed Realtor for more than twenty years in New York, Connecticut and South Carolina, Kai Audett is the most recent experienced real estate agent to affiliate with Carolina One’s Mount Pleasant Coleman Blvd. office. Audett’s real estate credentials include many years of renovation, building and construction, finance and investment strategies. Audett extensively uses market trends and demographics to find the right home for buyers and the most effective marketing opportunities for sellers. Audett has earned numerous professional real estate designations and maintains membership in professional associations nationally (NAR) and in both Connecticut and South Carolina. Members of the Charleston Ocean Racing Association, Kai and her husband are avid Lowcountry sailors. They are the proud parents of five grown children and the owners of a chocolate labradoodle named Kodiak and a goldendoodle named Lily. Audett enjoys cooking and entertaining with friends, painting, traveling, reading, cycling and hiking. Reach her at kai.audett@carolinaone.com or (845) 261-3655.
1555 Terns Nest Road, Charleston, SC 29412
This waterfront property has some of the most stunning and expansive views overlooking the most beautiful waterways and marshes on the island. Nested near the end of a cul-de-sac and just 3 miles from Folly Beach with views of both the Morris Island and Sullivans Island lighthouses. Upon entering the home you will notice the spacious family room w/ beautiful oak hardwood floors cathedral ceilings wood burning fireplace and double doors leading out to the back porch. The newly renovated kitchen is just off the family room and has been totally renovated to include all new stainless appliances custom white shaker soft close cabinets and pantry granite countertops and a custom walnut countertop on the island. The dining room is perfect for gatherings or just watching the wildlife activity out the back window. There is a bedroom downstairs that offers privacy for those guests who come visit with a full bath and laundry access. The primary bedroom is upstairs and has his and her closets with double doors leading out to a spacious private deck for the best spot of the house. The dock is just a short walk out the back door and to the water and includes a floating dock for tidal boat access. Owners have a 21 foot boat that has plenty of water coming and going with an exception of 1 hour of low tide (BUYER TO VERIFY IF IMPORTANT TO BUYER). There is plenty of extra storage space under the house. Fenced in yard for the pets minus along sea wall. Recent replacements include a new roof new HVAC entire fireplace to include chimney with new marble surround and mantle sea wall and dock. James Island is home to the 643-acre James Island County Park. Folly Beach is 3 miles away with biking lanes down Folly Rd. Folly Beach also has a public boat landing for launching the boat. 2599 Sol Legare Rd is another public boat landing nearby. Downtown Charleston and home to the Medical University of SC is 5 miles away. This neighborhood enters and exits at the stop light on Folly Road at the Harris Teeter shopping center and gas station. Kayak paddle board boat or just sit and take in the beauty this property has to offer. FYI: Detached garage next door is a separate TMS# and lot # and DOES NOT CONVEY with this property. A $2 500 Lender Credit is available and will be applied towards the buyer's closing costs and pre-paids if the buyer chooses to use the seller's preferred lender. This credit is in addition to any negotiated seller concessions.
Cargo see-saw has congestion ebbing and flowing at Savannah, Charleston ports
Container ships are backing up off the Port of Savannah while it's clear sailing to the Port of Charleston, but that doesn't necessarily mean the Holy City's waterfront is more efficient than its counterpart to the south. Instead, the offshore congestion is partly determined by what maritime journalist Barry Parker...
Victim identified in 18-wheeler overturn
The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified Marcus McFadden of Florence as the deceased individual involved in a U.S. Highway 52 crash in St. Stephen during the afternoon of July 29. In addition, four others were injured in the accident sparked by a semi overturning on Colonel Maham Drive, causing...
Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith celebrates 1-year anniversary
NORTH CHARLESTON — The local nonprofit Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith opened its doors one year ago with a mission to help prevent the same gun violence that claimed the life of its namesake. Around 100 people of all ages gathered the afternoon of July 31 outside the organization at...
Editorial: A reminder of SC legislators’ inappropriate perk, courtesy of Alex Murdaugh
It would have been easy to overlook — or fail to understand — a fascinating exchange last month between prosecutor Creighton Waters and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian. There was, after all, quite a lot going on in the Colleton County courtroom where the two men squared off:. Alex...
Editorial: Now that SC has ID'd its most pedestrian-unfriendly streets, it's time to act
Anyone following national and state statistics about injurious and fatal crashes involving bicyclists and pedestrians knows that South Carolina has a lot of catching up to do compared with the rest of the nation to make its streets safer for all — and that we have made relatively little progress during the past 10 years. That lack of progress was shown yet again by Sunday's Post and Courier story about the dangerous lack of sidewalks across the Charleston area.
Post-Revolutionary War-built house on Charleston peninsula on the market for $6.5M
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Post-Revolutionary War Charleston house on the market for $6.5M. A two-story, post-Revolutionary War house on the Charleston peninsula...
Business correction
The On Business column in today's Business section requires two clarifications. Key Square Capital's 2022 financial performance should have cited Bloomberg as the source. Also, Scott Bessent's family is one of the largest owners of farmland in North Dakota. Our twice-weekly newsletter features all the business stories shaping Charleston and...
DuPont opens facility in Berkeley County to meet a growing demand
DuPont has had a long relationship with Berkeley County. It has 2,100 acres along the Cooper River on Cypress Gardens Road in Moncks Corner. The company is known worldwide for its manufacturing of things that include: industrial chemicals, synthetics, building materials, cosmetics and medical supplies. At a ribbon cutting on...
Man charged with reckless homicide after fatal 7-car pileup in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON — Police officers arrested a 62-year-old man in connection with a seven-car crash that left two people dead. James Hart was charged July 30 with two counts of reckless homicide following the collision at Cosgrove and Rivers avenues, said police spokesman Harve Jacobs. Officers were sent around...
South Carolina 988 center deluged by calls, funding needed
In its first week as the new 988 hotline for mental health needs in South Carolina, the call center was swamped with calls. And while backup is on the way, the nonprofit operating the line needs a more steady source of funding. After years as the South Carolina Lifeline for...
Boy, 4, and grandmother identified as victims in North Charleston traffic crash
A 4-year-old boy and his grandmother died in the seven-car traffic collision July 29 at a busy North Charleston intersection. Jo’siah Fragier, from North Charleston, and Johns Island resident Debora Page, 62, died in a crash that occurred just after 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Cosgrove and Rivers avenues, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The grandmother and grandson died at the scene.
School starts soon, will the busing get better in Berkeley County?
Administrators and teachers have already begun to get the ball the rolling on the 2022-23 school year. Students will be returning to class Aug. 15. Several of the them will arrive by bus. Last year was not a bright spot for district transportation. Students arrived late, some were not aware...
Tidelands Health renews prescription walk program at Brookgreen Gardens
When Lowcountry health care provider Tidelands Health launched its prescription walk program with Brookgreen Gardens in 2020, the program was quickly overshadowed by the worsening COVID-19 pandemic. A Walk in The Garden offers qualified patients a prescription for a free 30-day pass to Brookgreen Gardens, a former rice plantation turned...
THE FRANCES R. WILLIS SPCA 136 Four
THE FRANCES R. WILLIS SPCA 136 Four Paws Lane (off Hwy 78 Summerville) has many dogs & cats looking for their owners. If your pet is missing, pls. call to see if they are here. 871-3820. www.summervillespca.org.
Drama Kids Charleston South
Registration is now open for weekly, hourly classes at Drama Kids Charleston South. Our award-winning, educational curriculum improves public speaking, creative thinking and social skills through speech prompts, theater games, group improv and copyrighted scripts. Currently enrolling online. Drama Kids Charleston South. Get in Touch Contact Info. Address 2052 River...
Goose Creek Fire Department facing staffing shortage, low morale, firefighter group says
GOOSE CREEK — The city is short nearly 20 firefighters, a situation that is causing a "life and death staffing crisis," according to a lobbying group that represents firefighters throughout the state. At a news conference Aug. 1 outside City Hall, Professional Fire Fighters Association of South Carolina President...
Work is coming along on new park in Goose Creek
Construction on the Central Creek Park site at 101 Old Moncks Corner Road began in April and there are noticeable changes to the land. New paved paths, playground equipment and the frames of large structures are sprouting from the excavated land that once was home to Goose Creek’s Casey Recreation Center, which has since been torn down.
