Political Profile: Jonathan Acosta, Candidate for Reelection (Senate District 16)

Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
The Hidden Garden Hike in Rhode Island that feels like a FairytaleTravel MavenBristol, RI
Multiple Alarm Fire Tears Through Multi-Family Dudley BuildingQuiet Corner AlertsDudley, MA
GoLocalProv
Political Profile: Joe McNamara, Candidate for State Representative, District 19
Joseph M. McNamara is a Democratic candidate for State Representative in District 19. Here is what he has to say. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign season in Rhode Island?. The biggest issue in this election is the economy and what our state and...
‘The best of all jobs’: Superior Court Judge Vogel retiring after 28 years
Superior Court Judge Netti Vogel announced she is retiring at the end of August.
GoLocalProv
Political Profile: David Tikoian, Candidate for State Senate District 22
David P. Tikoian is a Democratic candidate for State Senate in District 22. Here is what he has to say. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign season in Rhode Island?. The Economy. A thriving economy lays the foundation to address a myriad of issues....
GoLocalProv
Former Providence Mayor Doorley Dies at 91
Former Providence Mayor Joseph Doorley has died at 91. He was born and raised in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of the city, attended La Salle, and graduated from Notre Dame and law school at Boston College. Doorley began a law practice before running for office — first serving on the...
ABC6.com
Providence’s city flag to be flown at half-staff to honor former mayor
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza said that the city’s flag will be flown at half-staff to honor former Mayor Joseph Doorley Jr., who passed away over the weekend. He was 91. In a statement Monday, Elorza said that Doorley was “a public servant who led...
ecori.org
Sign of the Times: Development, Environment Clash in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. — The Pawtuxet River Trail, which cuts through private property on Post Road, has been in use for decades, but the developers of a once-rejected trades contractor storage project are now “holding the trail as ransom” to get their project approved, at least according to a group of concerned residents.
RI State Police taking applications for training academy
"A career with the Rhode Island State Police is incredibly rewarding," Col. Darnell Weaver said.
newbedfordguide.com
OPINION: “New Bedford Mayor shows complete disregard for community and health!”
“Yet again, the City of New Bedford stands to exploit its community. Two weeks ago, the mayor acted unilaterally by entering into an agreement with Parallel Products, now ironically called South Coast Renewables, without public participation or knowledge. Within this agreement, the mayor agrees to not oppose any future applications of approval for the company’s project which, due to ambiguous contract language, could include the reconsideration of biosolids processing, once again without seeking or requiring community consultation or consent.
thecentersquare.com
Rhode Island governor urges electric company to provide relief to customers
(The Center Square) – Rhode Island’s governor is urging the state’s utility commission to reconsider a planned rate increase. Gov. Dan McKee, up for reelection this fall, said Monday he wants the Public Utilities Commission to provide relief for the state’s residents even as Rhode Island Energy has requested for a 47% rate increase that would go into effect Oct. 1.
whatsupnewp.com
Coronavirus in Rhode Island: The latest data on community transmission of COVID-19
Looking for the latest on coronavirus (COVID-19) in Rhode Island? Here’s a look at the total percent positive per week, new hospital admissions per week, new cases per 100,000 population by week, total positive cases/fatalities/tests, and more. Update – As of April 20, 2022, the Rhode Island Department of...
ecori.org
Pandemic Revealed Importance of Keeping Everyone’s Lights and Heat On, Water Running
Thousands of people in Rhode Island annually have their natural gas or electricity service turned off. Advocates say this practice is unjust. (George Wiley Center) Long before the coronavirus pandemic shed light on the chronic injustices embedded in the U.S. energy system, the George Wiley Center in Rhode Island was focused on utility justice.
newbedfordguide.com
Southcoast Hospitals Earn U.S. News Recognition in Massachusetts and Rhode Island
The U.S. News and World Report announced Tuesday, July 26, that Southcoast Hospitals Group – which includes Charlton Memorial, St. Luke’s and Tobey – is ranked #12 on its list of Best Hospitals in Massachusetts and #2 in the Providence Metro Area. The annual Best Hospitals rankings...
rimonthly.com
38 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this August
— from Rhode Island-based acts with craft beer and cocktails, food from local restaurants, creative goods from several artisans and more. Choose from a variety of eateries and beverage retailers such as Basil and Bunny, Hunky Dory, Chomp Kitchen and Drinks, Dips Dips and Granny Squibb’s iced tea, then check out the vendors stocked with intriguing wares. Stop by the kids’ craft table so your younger ones can explore their inner artists, too. 1–7 p.m. Free; donations encouraged. Where: 30 Cutler St., Warren. more info: 903-0969, thecollaborative02885.org.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island pushes back renumbering of Interstate 95 exits
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Friday that the renumbering of exits along Interstate 95 will be pushed back one week. The numbers were supposed to change starting Sunday, but the department said drivers can expect to start seeing those changes Aug. 7. The...
Police: Miriam Hospital nurse brought gun to work
The nurse was taken into custody after a security guard found the firearm in the emergency room. according to police.
GoLocalProv
RI Priest Removed From Barrington and Cranston Churches After Allegations Now at New Church
Priest Eric Silva was removed from two Rhode Island Catholic churches in February of 2022 for improper behavior. Now, he has back at another Rhode Island Catholic church offering mass. Earlier this year, Silva had been assigned to St. Luke’s Church in Barrington and was a visiting priest in Cranston....
ABC6.com
Man tests positive for Jamestown Canyon Virus, Department of Health says
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health said Monday a man tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon Virus. That man is in his 50s and from Washington County. “[He] developed neurological symptoms and is now recovering,” said the Department of Health in a release Monday.
Priest accused of asking students inappropriate questions reassigned
The pastor who reportedly asked Catholic school students "completely inappropriate" questions during confession earlier this year has been reassigned to a Narragansett parish.
ABC6.com
The meat allergy tick spotted in Rhode Island
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Ticks in the summertime are par for the course in Southern New England. ABC 6’s Kelly Bates talked to “The Tick Guy” from the University of Rhode Island to explain why a certain tick may ruin your next barbecue. We’ve heard of...
rinewstoday.com
Veterans: Learn to Quahog – this Saturday
This Saturday, “Learn to Quahog – Veterans Edition” will be held on Saturday, July 30th from 1300-1600 hours at North Kingstown Town Beach. This event is for service members, Veterans and their families. Everything that you need to learn how to catch, shuck, and cook your own...
