Grand Rapids, MI

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rivets bus robbed in Battle Creek, all gear lost

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets finished up a three-game series in Battle Creek Friday night. They woke up Saturday ready to travel to Kalamazoo to face the Growlers when they learned their bus had been robbed. Only two bags out of the nearly 30 were salvaged. Gloves, bats, uniforms, personal belongings, you […]
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WOOD TV8

Woman stabbed, injured in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was stabbed on Grand Rapids’ south side early Wednesday, police said. It happened around 2:35 a.m. at a residence on Home Street SE and S. Division Avenue, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a woman with an injury that was not life-threatening.
hometownstations.com

Wapakoneta Troopers recover kidnapped boy from Michigan

According to the Wapakoneta post, the Federal Bureau of Investigations out of Grand Rapids Michigan called them on Tuesday to be on the lookout for 58-year-old Gordon Green, Jr. and 44-year-old Angela Etts, the couple kidnapped their 4-year-old son during a supervised visit. The FBI believed that Green was in the area after they pinged his cell phone. They found the vehicle and did a traffic stop. They found the young boy and took Green and Etts into custody on federal kidnapping warrants out of Michigan. Both will be extradited back to Michigan to face their charges.
WAPAKONETA, OH
WLNS

Grand Ledge Public Schools superintendent resigns

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — Grand Ledge Public Schools Superintendent Marcus Davenport has unexpectedly resigned, according to the district. He has told the Grand Ledge Board of Education he plans to resign from his position, effective Aug. 5, because of an ‘unexpected and serious’ health issue, the district said. Davenport has also asked the board […]

