Rotary welcomes D.A.R.E. officer

delphosherald.com
Related
Sidney Daily News
Celebrating seniors at the Shelby County Fair
The great Shelby County Fair week is done and in the books. What a wonderful Senior Day we had! The weather was perfect! Everyone in attendance enjoyed playing bingo and listening to the Senior Center Singers preform. Shelby County Fair Board members Jake and Breezy Yinger handed out awards for:...
Sidney Daily News
Steer sells for $14,400
SIDNEY — Day two of the Shelby County Junior Fair Livestock Sale saw steers, poultry, goats and lambs going on the auction block. Hayden Huleskamp sold his Grand Champion Steer for $14,100, which set a new sale record. The buyers were A G Boogher & Son Inc, Alvetro Orthodontics, Anna Young Farmers, Ashley Furniture Homestore, Austin Regula Farms & Trucking, Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Jackson, Barga Show Cattle, Barhorst Farms, Barker Insurance Agency & Show Cattle, Bohman Trucking, Botkins Family & Jackson Center Dental, Buckeye Ford, Donald A. Sommer Inc., Egbert Livestock Botkins & St Henry, Fennig Homan Agri Business, First National Bank of New Bremen, Rob and Barbara Frische, Matt Huelskamp From The Ground Up Ag Services, Fultz Flooring, Goffena Furniture Inc., Aaron and Sarah Heilers, Hemmelgarn Services Inc., Huelskamp County Line Farms LLC, Inn Between Restaurant, Lochard Inc., Sidney Municipal Court Judge Gary J. Carter, Plastipak Packaging Inc., Provico Farm & Show Supply, Roger Schulze Trucking LLC, Garrett and Megan Serr, Shelby County Republican Party/Kerg, Sidney Body Carstar, Sidney Electric Company, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Tammy Barhorst/Wagner Realty, US Bank, Vondenhuevel Auction Service, Wiessinger, Ron and Marcia, Zimpfer Farms, Sidney Auto Tech, Schnippel Construction Inc., Huelskamp Welding, LLC, SLD Trucking, LLC, Germain of Sidney, Edward Jones Investments-Christman, Salm-McGill & Tangeman Funeral Home, JR Cattle, Matt Huffman for Ohio, May PT and Performance LLC, Henschen Family, Billing Chiropractic, SS Auto Detailing, LLC, Jeremy and Nikki Resor, Ellis Construction, A & B Service Center, Elmer’s Towing and Recovery, Carter & Caileigh Huelskamp and Pohlkat Inc.
Local schools incorporating Bible-based character education
LIMA - LifeWise Academy had its origins in 2018 in Van Wert, Ohio. It was there that “Released Time Religious Instruction” was reinvented. Seventy years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court decision Zorach v. Clauson determined that the practice of “Released Time Religious Instruction” was constitutional and therefore legal in all states. Justice William O. Douglas wrote for the majority in a 6-3 decision Of Zorach v. Clauson in 1952:
thevillagereporter.com
Wauseon Homecoming Pageant Crowns 2022 Queen
NEW QUEEN … The 2022 Miss Wauseon winner, runners-up and contestants stand on-stage after the crowning. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Wauseon Homecoming Pageant has crowned its new queen. On Thursday, July 28th, five ladies competed for the title with one w... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hometownstations.com
What you will see on the August 2nd ballot
(WLIO) - If you are planning on heading out to the polls Tuesday, here are the contested state representative races you will see on the ballot. Republican voters in Allen and the eastern part of Auglaize County will be picking either Susan Manchester or JJ Sreenan to move on to the November general election for the 78th State Representative Seat. In the rest of Auglaize County plus Mercer County, voters will decide on the Republican candidate for the 84th State House District between Angie King, Jacob Larger, or Aimee Morrow.
Development group buys vacant Findlay property; plans for apartment, commercial space
FINDLAY, Ohio — A downtown Findlay property has been vacant for a decade, until now. The historic Argyle building, which sat on the land, caught fire in 2012 and was demolished a year later. And for the last decade, a development deal couldn't be reached between the city and...
sent-trib.com
Millbury man sentenced to community control after victim disappears
A Millbury man was placed on community control after the woman he assaulted was unable to be contacted for the trial. Dylan Schuett, 27, was transported from the jail July 25 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. He pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic...
Daily Advocate
Greenville man sentenced to 12 months for failure to comply
GREENVILLE — Greenville man sentenced to 12 months for failure to comply. Nicholas R. Neal, 27, entered a guilty plea via video conference on Monday to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a felony of the third degree. Neal was currently serving an intervention sentence for one count of possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lima News
Two Lima men arrested on drug charges in Warren County
LIMA - Two Lima men are currently being held in Warren County Jail after a trip to Warren County to sell narcotics led to subsequent raids on two residences in Lima early Friday morning, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Zachary L.E. Kohli...
Trial postponed in case of YMCA basketball game assault
LIMA – Monday’s scheduled trial of Quintez Burns, charged with felonious assault for an altercation that took place during a basketball game at the Lima YMCA earlier this year that left one man seriously injured, was postponed Thursday at Burns’ request. In what was scheduled as a...
peakofohio.com
Local gas stations sell alcohol to underage customers
Two local gas stations were charged with selling beer or intoxicating liquor to an underage person Friday night in Bellefontaine. Bellefontaine Police were conducting a compliance check investigation with the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) on multiple businesses within the city. The compliance check was to ensure businesses were confirming a person attempting to purchase alcohol and/or tobacco was not underage.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Domminic M. Potts, 29, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 10 days jail. 10 days suspended. $150 fine. Melinda R. Bagley, 60, of Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 180 days jail. 160 days suspended. $600 fine. Dave J. Forrest Jr., 35, of Lima, found guilty of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thevillagereporter.com
Two More Hole-In-Ones Posted At Riverside Greens
ACE … On July 29th, 2022, Kurtis Brown of Continental, Ohio aced the par 4, 290-yard 2nd hole at Riverside Greens GC in Stryker, Ohio. His club of choice was a 3 iron. Witnesses were Adam Andres ,Matt Miller, and Todd Tegenkamp. (PHOTOS PROVIDED) HOLE-IN-ONE … Don Beck, a...
Police investigating after speed trailer vandalized in Covington
COVINGTON — An investigation is underway after a speed trailer was vandalized in Covington. According to Covington police, on the early morning of Thursday, June 30, a speed trailer was vandalized to the point that it is unusable. The speed trailer was on North Main Street south of West...
wktn.com
One Road Closes, Two Open in Hardin County
The Hardin County Engineer’s Office announced two road openings and a road closing. The roads that are now open are: County 205 between the Village of Patterson and Township Road 50 and Jackson Township Road 195 between County Road 20 and Township Road 22. Those roads reopened today after...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG woman arrested for allegedly threatening children with knife
A Bowling Green woman was arrested for domestic violence after two children ran to a nearby gas station and reportedly asked for help. Bowling Green Police Division was dispatched to the Circle K gas station on South Main Street at 1:37 a.m. on July 20, when a worker called to report two scared juveniles were seeking help. The girls, both 12 years old, said their mother had threatened them with a knife at their home in the 200 block of Napoleon Road.
Middle Point man sentenced for evidence tampering in man’s disappearance
VAN WERT — A Middle Point man was sentenced this week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court to two years in prison for tampering with evidence in the case of a Van Wert man who disappeared more than six years ago. Dale Gear, 58, was convicted by a...
WTOL-TV
Armed robbery at Hicksville gas station early Saturday
HICKSVILLE, Ohio — Hicksville police are looking for two men they say robbed a gas station early on Saturday morning. At approximately 1:34 a.m. Saturday, the Hicksville Police Department responded to reports of an armed robbery at a Shell Spee-D-Mart gas station. Police say minutes before officers arrived, two...
‘We are all utterly devastated;’ Shelby County restaurant damaged by fire
NEWPORT, Ohio — Emergency crews are on scene of a fire that took place Friday afternoon at Scudzy’s Newport Tavern on State Route 66 in the village of Newport, according to Shelby County dispatchers. “We are all utterly devastated but we want to let everyone know that no...
Thefts from vehicles lead to Delphos drug bust
DELPHOS — Delphos City Police detectives seized a large amount of marijuana, as well as marijuana cultivation equipment and stolen property from a residence in the 200 block of West Clime Street on Friday morning. Delphos City Police had been investigating a series of thefts from parked vehicles which...
Comments / 0