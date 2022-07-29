Join your hosts, Jessie Ballard and Freddie Shanel, for a night of laughs, tears, and most importantly, deep-cut discourse about sexual politics that’ll have you saying, “Hmm.” Who will be named America’s Next Top Bottom? No one! Because they’re all beautiful and perfect in our eyes. Kidding — it’ll be Jessie!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO