Noblesville restaurant closes after almost 25 years, cites Pleasant Street project

readthereporter.com
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Founder and owner of grant and scholarship service on a mission to help ease student-debt load upon college graduationArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
We're Dizzy, We're Exhausted, But We Didn't Quit! - Dizzy Runs Indianapolis Pro - Am Event RecapTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
Current Publishing
Monon Square: Businesses scatter as demolition nears
Major changes are coming soon to Monon Square. One vacant building at the aging city-owned shopping center has already been demolished to make way for a roundabout at Range Line Road and Walnut Street, and the others are set to come down this fall. Most tenants have relocated, some have...
1st look at proposed Henry Street bridge
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works released renderings of two possible options for the Henry Street bridge on the city's near west side. Both proposals include plans for the roadway and a pedestrian walkway area. The bridge will also help relieve congestion on Oliver Avenue and Washington Street.
readthereporter.com
Heading to Carmel’s Brews on the Boulevard today?
What you need to know about traffic restrictions & parking. The City of Carmel is holding its first “Brews on the Boulevard” event as part of the Brews & Barrels Trail initiative from 3 to 8 p.m. today, Saturday, July 30, in the Midtown Plaza and Monon Boulevard area.
readthereporter.com
Carmel road construction updates
A reminder that the Monon Greenway trail in the City Center area is still closed for construction. This section was temporarily opened during CarmelFest for event traffic. However, due to ongoing construction and improvements underway, pedestrians and cyclists must stay out of the area for safety purposes. 1st Avenue NW...
WLFI.com
Millions to be invested in Tippecanoe County's next hot property
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A hot property southeast of Lafayette could be the next site for a big industrial development. Tippecanoe County officials are investing millions of dollars into infrastructure upgrades at the so-called Steele property: a 300-acre piece of land on State Road 38 across from Subaru of Indiana Automotive.
readthereporter.com
Fishers road construction updates, week of Aug. 1
All left-turn lanes are currently restricted on SR 37 and on 146th Street with traffic moved to the interior lanes. Thru traffic and right turns on SR 37 and 146th Street will remain open. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes for all left-turn access. View an alternate route map here.
foodmanufacturing.com
Skjodt-Barrett to Expand Indiana Facility
LEBANON, Ind. — Skjodt-Barrett Contract Packaging LLC announced the expansion of its Lebanon facility, more than doubling their manufacturing footprint and bringing an estimated $58 million capital investment to the community. The 340,000-square-foot expansion will include additional production lines and freezer space with increased employment. The current facility, owned...
Thousands without power after Monday morning storm
Thousands of people across the states were without power Monday after a severe thunderstorm made its way through the area.
indyschild.com
Free Things to do in August around Indianapolis
Aug. 1 – Frozen. Get ready for some pre-season football action this summer! The Indianapolis Colts have released the schedule for their 2022 Colts Training Camp, which kicks off Wednesday, July 27 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. Colts Training Camp Themed Days:. Aug. 3 – Salute to...
Current Publishing
Hoosier Village sees growth in last seven years, looks to redefine senior living
Since 2015, BHI Senior Living has tripled its retirement community offerings in Indiana, and President/CEO John Dattilo doesn’t expect the growth to slow anytime soon. Besides adding new communities, BHI has made significant improvements to existing communities, including Hoosier Village in Zionsville. “We have grown the Hoosier Village campus...
indianapolismonthly.com
Fabio Goes Shopping At Lafayette Square
The security alarm sounds at 9:55 a.m. on a sunny Monday in May. The source of the high-pitched squeal is hard to pinpoint as it bounces off the barbed wire–topped walls that protect the lots of several nearby businesses. Most of the dignitaries, reporters, and even police officers gathered on the fresh blacktop in front of the new IMPD Northwest District headquarters between Lafayette Road and West 38th Street seem not to care or even notice. They just raise their voices over the incessant electronic scream.
homeofpurdue.com
Two Bakeries Flourish From The Ground Up
As someone with a pretty intense sweet tooth, I’m always looking for new places to buy something sugary and sweet. A good place to try freshly made, unique treats is the local farmers market. Unfortunately, the farmers market isn’t year-round, so it’s difficult to get my sugar fix when that option is not available. It seems that I’m not the only one missing local vendors during the off-season, for two popular farmers market booths have expanded to permanent locations.
Memorial fund established for fallen Elwood police officer
ELWOOD, Ind. — An official memorial fund has been set up for an Elwood police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty early Sunday. The Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation established the fund in memory of Officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was shot while conducting a traffic stop at SR 37 and CR 1000 North in Madison County just after 2 a.m. He was transported to a hospital in Elwood before being taken to an Indianapolis hospital, where he died.
Fox 59
Car crashes into apartment building on city’s west side
INDIANAPOLIS — Wayne Township Fire Department responded to a report of a car that crashed into an apartment building on the city’s west side Saturday afternoon. The department posted pictures of the incident on their Twitter account just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday. “Wayne Township Fire Department, assisted by...
Fox 59
Officials: Small tornado may have passed through Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A small tornado may have passed through Madison County during a severe storm Monday morning, the Madison County Emergency Management Agency & Department of Homeland Security Office announced. At about 9:30 a.m., Madison County EMA tracked a severe storm across the southern half of the...
See Eerie Photos Taken Inside Indiana Catacombs
Did you know that running underneath Indianapolis sits some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them!. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
territorysupply.com
10 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Indianapolis, Indiana
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Smack dab in America’s Heartland, Indianapolis’ central locale to five different states and local destinations offers endless weekend road trip possibilities. As a city,...
buildingindiana.com
Eskenazi Health Breaks Ground on $50M In Facility Upgrades
Eskenazi Health and Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County have announced a more than $50 million investment in capital improvements to primary care facilities across Marion County, including construction of a new state-of-the-art health center opening in 2024 on the east side of Indianapolis. Eskenazi Health leadership said the...
Person found fatally shot on Indy's north side
A person was found shot to death in a suspected homicide early Monday on Indianapolis' north side, police say.
Broad Ripple businesses, leaders concerned after ongoing weekend violence
Another shooting in Broad Ripple has businesses and leaders concerned over the violence.
