Fishers, IN

HSE coach arrested for stalking OnlyFans model in Wisconsin

By The Reporter
readthereporter.com
 4 days ago
readthereporter.com

readthereporter.com

Carmel PD K9s Jax & Lolo will have their own body armor

Carmel Police Department (CPD) K9s Jax and Lolo will receive bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vests are sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg, Ill., and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained...
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Elwood police officer killed in line of duty

Suspect found & arrested in Hamilton County early Sunday morning. Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz was shot and killed Sunday morning. Carl Roy Webb Boards II, 42, Anderson, was arrested in Hamilton County after a chase involving the Sheriff’s Department and Fishers PD. At press time, Boards was being held in the Hamilton County Jail on initial charges of murder with a firearm enhancement as a habitual offender.
ELWOOD, IN
readthereporter.com

Early Sunday police chase ends in Fishers; Elwood officer shot & killed

An Elwood police officer has died Sunday morning after being shot in Elwood during a traffic stop, leading to a police chase, and ending with a person arrested in Fishers on Interstate 69, according to the Indiana State Police. Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, an Elwood officer conducted a traffic...
ELWOOD, IN
readthereporter.com

Who won the first Brickyard?

1816 – Jonathan Jennings was the first governor of Indiana. His duty was to place the state on a good financial footing, establish a court system, build a basic educational foundation, and create a banking system. After six years as governor, he went on to serve nine more years in the United States House of Representatives.
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Deputies will help kids shop for their back to school supplies

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Community Foundation will be hold its third annual Back-To-School Shop With Kids event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. This community effort is aimed at making sure children have adequate clothing and supplies needed to start the school year off as successfully as possible.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Indy-born opera singer set to perform in Carmel

News 8 spoke with Indy-born soprano, Angela Brown. She’ll be performing Tosca in November at the Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre in Carmel for the first time. She’ll also be performing on Sept. 10 at the fifth annual “Opera in the Park” at the MacAllister Amphitheater. Brown...
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Go ‘Beyond the Stage’ at Carmel’s Center for the Performing Arts

It’s not all plays and concerts at the Center for the Performing Arts. Keep reading for more information on exciting events coming up soon. Jason Ringenberg caused a stir in the 1980s, when his Nashville-based band Jason and the Scorchers fused country tradition with reckless rock energy and topical wit into a blend enthusiastic critics called “cowpunk.” They paved the way for many acclaimed roots-rock artists who emerged in their wake, such as Wilco, Lucinda Williams and Jason Isbell.
CARMEL, IN

