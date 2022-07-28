Mental Health Effects of Losing Your Eyesight

The fight-flight-freeze response to stress feels almost intuitive. It's easy to understand why, in the face of danger, your body might have the urge to protect itself (by fighting back or running away) or shut down entirely (freezing). The fawn response, on the other hand, seems less sensical, until you learn more about it. This lesser-known trauma response refers to a tendency some people have to caretake another person in response to conflict or stress. Experts say that just like the other stress responses, the fawn response develops as a form of self-protection — but in the long run, it can be both exhausting and harmful.

