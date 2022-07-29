Attorney General Dana Nessel Comes To Glen Arbor’s Cherry Republic To Discuss Clean Water & Line 5

www.leelanauticker.com
Leelanau Heads To The Primary Polls August 2
It’s primary election day tomorrow (Tuesday, August 2). Four House of Representatives candidates — two from each party — hope to represent Leelanau County in the newly redrawn 103rd District. Once it takes effect, the 103rd district will include all of Leelanau County, northern parts of Benzie and Grand Traverse counties, including Traverse City. (Leelanau previously was in the 101st District, along with Benzie, Manistee and Mason counties.)
TCNewTech Welcomes Non-Tech Pitches in Aug. Event
Five innovators with Michigan roots will share their ideas in the hopes to make crucial collaborations & possibly win the $500 prize. This month's lineup: Richie Gunn: Lost City Design; Elliot Swift: 42 degrees; Burgess Foster: MIDIGITAL; Jack Lankford: Evergreen Young Social Club; Jodie Schanhals: MeetingMaker.
Presented by Grand Traverse Conservation District. Help remove invasive baby's breath. Meet in the lower parking lot of Elberta Beach to fill out paperwork & get your equipment. Register.
Suttons Bay Hosts A Trio Of Village-Wide Sidewalk/Rummage Sales This Weekend
The Friendship Community Center announces a fundraising event the same weekend as Suttons Bay’s Sidewalk Sales and the Inland Seas Education Association’s Nautical Barn Sale. Kicking off August 12, downtown retailers offer a weekend of end-of-season deals and odd bits at big discounts to clean the shelves for...
Blooms & Birds: Wildflower Walk
Held every Tues. throughout summer. Go for a relaxing stroll on the trails with Grass River Natural Area docents Julie Hurd & Phil Jarvi to find & identify the beautiful & unique wildflowers at Grass River. Along the way you will listen & look for the birds that call Grass River home.
World Youth Symphony Orchestra: Robert Trevino, Conductor
Interlochen Center for the Arts, Kresge Auditorium. Violin soloist Randall Goosby & Basque National Orchestra Music Director Robert Trevino join the World Youth Symphony Orchestra as they perform their fifth concert of the season. The program will include Igor Stravinsky’s "The Rite of Spring" & Florence Price’s Violin Concerto No. 2, featuring Goosby as soloist.
2022 Traverse City Film Festival "The Return!"
July 26-31. This festival draws many film buffs anxious to see rare, indie films & documentaries that often don’t make it to the popular “mega-plexes.” This year the festival will screen over 40 movies at different venues in & around downtown TC. For a schedule & tickets, visit the web site.
