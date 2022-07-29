Attorney General Dana Nessel Comes To Glen Arbor’s Cherry Republic To Discuss Clean Water & Line 5

It’s primary election day tomorrow (Tuesday, August 2). Four House of Representatives candidates — two from each party — hope to represent Leelanau County in the newly redrawn 103rd District. Once it takes effect, the 103rd district will include all of Leelanau County, northern parts of Benzie and Grand Traverse counties, including Traverse City. (Leelanau previously was in the 101st District, along with Benzie, Manistee and Mason counties.)

