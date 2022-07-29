Azure Gleam Chapter 8 - The Blood-Stained Lance

www.ign.com
Related
IGN
The Highlake Quests
In this Bear and Breakfast guide we will guide you through the Highlake Main Quests. This covers where to go, who to talk to, what rewards you will receive, Quest Item locations, and other pertinent information.
IGN
How to Get Girolle Caps
One of the first Drives( or quests) you're likely to come across in Citizen Sleeper involves collecting Girolle Caps for Emphis the Food Vendor. Despite being early in the game, there are quite a few steps involved before you can complete this task, so this guide will detail the fastest way to get Girolle Caps and complete Emphis' questline.
IGN
Characters
In Xenoblade Chronicles 3, there are a plethora of characters for you to get to know. These range from those in your party, to heroes you'll meet along the way and people you'll speak to from the Keeves and Agnus nations. In our Characters guide, you can find brief overviews...
IGN
Digimon Survive Wiki Guide
This page is a work in progress, check back later for more updates!. Part 2 begins with Saki, Shuuji, and the Professor lost in the forest. After debating the source of the fog, two new Digimon arrive: Floramon and Lopmon. Another run-in with a Gotsumon leaves the Professor injured, and Saki and Shuuji run for their lives at the Professor's behest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Battlefield 2042 Update Finally Begins to Address 'Walking Sim' Map Complaints
EA's DICE has finally addressed criticisms of one of Battlefield 2042's maps, which was dubbed a "walking simulator" by fans. The new update 1.2 reworks Kaleidoscope to include an "improved gameplay flow". The developer released patch notes for the update which arrives today, August 2, detailing its midseason update –...
IGN
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Wiki Guide
Mio is one of the playable main characters in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. On this page, you can find details about Mio's character overview, when she appears in the game's story, as well as information on her class and skills. Mio Character Overview. Mio is an off-seer just like Noah, and...
IGN
The First Love
This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Yaran Story The First Love. For a review of all of these side missions, check out the Yaran Stories main page. Mission Info. Objective: Meet Miquelina and give her Lorenzo's apology letter. Quest...
IGN
Starfield: Performance Preview
Built on an improved engine, The Creation Engine 2, the game shows clear strides over Fallout 4 and other previous titles. Space travel, world building, rendering technology, and more are all covered here in our IGN Performance Preview.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
All Bugs, Fish, and Sea Creatures Leaving in March
This page contains a full list of all fish, bugs, and sea creatures that are leaving during the month of March in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. We have even included a handy checklist of the new critters that you can catch throughout the month. Here, you'll find a complete list...
IGN
How Final Fantasy XIV Fans Found In-Game Popularity as a Band
The Songbirds take their stage, as they always do, on the white cobblestones of Limsa Lominsa. It's dusk in Final Fantasy XIV. Foot traffic around the city swells after the sun goes down, when students race home from school and grown-ups clock out from their day jobs. A faint, familiar MIDI melody leaves the band's violins and keyboards, and after a few bars I'm able to place it: "Kiss From A Rose," by Seal. A row of identically dressed bards — like a '60s Phil Specter girl group — weave together a miraculous harmony despite bandwidth and latency. Fans toss glow sticks in the air, warriors and mages lock into their dance animations on the periphery, it's Coachella with Chocobos. The Songbirds are the most famous band in MMO history, and their world tour of Hydaelyn is never going to end.
IGN
DLC Roadmap
Available now as part of a recent update, Flux involves a group of Refugee Ships seeking refuge in Erlin's Eye. You can access this episode by visiting the Greenway, where you'll meet Eshe and Peake searching for supplies. Deciding to help them or not begins the questline in earnest, as you work towards helping them safely arrive on the station.
IGN
Eresys - Official Alpha Footage
Here's a peek at alpha footage from Eresys, the upcoming four-person Co-Op inspired by the works of H.P Lovecraft. Eresys is coming to PC.
IGN
UK Daily Deals: Meta Quest 2 256GB Version is Still £399, For Now
Meta Quest 2 is, unfortunately, going up in price this month, with the 128GB version rising from £299 to £399, and the 256GB version going from £399 to £499. But, GAME still has the new 256GB version (packed with a free copy of Beat Saber), listed at £399. So, if you want a Quest 2 but want to avoid the inevitable price hike, I'd pick one up from GAME as soon as possible.
IGN
Sega Genesis Mini 2 North American Release Will Be a Tenth of the Original
If you want a Sega Genesis Mini 2, you'll have to turn to Amazon Japan, as western customers will have to import Sega's next mini console. According to a report from Polygon, Sega is only selling the Genesis Mini 2 to the West through Amazon Japan due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage in the global supply chain.
IGN
Rainbow Six Siege - Echo Elite Set: Yakuza's Goro Majima Trailer
The Goro Majima Elite set for Echo is available now. Check out the trailer to see what to expect with the Yakuza series' Goro Majima Elite set, including a victory animation, the Mad Dog of Shimano uniform, Yokai Drones gadget skin, and much more.
IGN
Gotham Knights: The First 16 Minutes of Gameplay – IGN First
Our IGN First for August is WB Montreal’s long-awaited Gotham Knights – the open world action-RPG set in a brand new Batman video game universe… in which Batman has died. To kick off a month of new footage, interviews, and news, we’re beginning, appropriately, with the first 16 minutes of gameplay.
IGN
Blue Festive Hood
Hood worn by dancers at the festivities in Dominula, the village of windmills. Use of this hood, dyed in a stunning blue, is only permitted for the young maids who play the central role in the festival.
IGN
‘Looks Like a Indie Game With No Budget’ – Dr Disrespect’s ‘Deadrop’ Reveal Ridiculed by Fans
Popular streamer Dr Disrespect finally gave his fans their first look at the upcoming FPS shooter from his studio, Midnight Society titled 'Deadrop.'. The streamer has called his game the world's first 'vertical extraction shooter', which to be honest sounds like Escape from Tarkov, but with towers and skyscrapers. In an event featuring many of his fanatics, Doc showcased the game, whose USP seems to be height. While other popular games of the genre like Call of Duty: Warzone, Halo: Infinite and Apex Legends offer expansive maps in terms of width, the leader of the Champions club believes that the answer lies in going up and down rather than side to side.
IGN
Gotham Knights Isn't an RPG Where You Start as a Weakling
Gotham Knights might be an action-RPG, but it won’t follow the genre convention of having your characters start as weaklings. Instead, Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood will all be the powerful Batman acolytes you’d expect at the start of the game – and find their own unique ways to become stronger over the course of the game.
IGN
Exclusive Look Back at the Predator Franchise, from Schwarzenegger to Prey
This exclusive featurette looks back at the Predator film franchise, from the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger original to Prey, which premieres August 5, 2022, Disney+. Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior who has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains. So when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.Prey stars Amber Midthunder, newcomer Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, Julian Black Antelope, and Dane DiLiegro as the Predator. The film is directed by Dan Trachtenberg, written by Patrick Aison, and produced by John Davis, Jhane Myers, and Marty Ewing, with Lawrence Gordon, Ben Rosenblatt, James E. Thomas, John C. Thomas, and Marc Toberoff serving as executive producers.
Comments / 0