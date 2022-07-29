All Sheriff’s deputies will now wear body cameras

readthereporter.com
readthereporter.com
Carmel PD K9s Jax & Lolo will have their own body armor
Carmel Police Department (CPD) K9s Jax and Lolo will receive bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vests are sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg, Ill., and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained...
readthereporter.com
Elwood police officer killed in line of duty
Suspect found & arrested in Hamilton County early Sunday morning. Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz was shot and killed Sunday morning. Carl Roy Webb Boards II, 42, Anderson, was arrested in Hamilton County after a chase involving the Sheriff’s Department and Fishers PD. At press time, Boards was being held in the Hamilton County Jail on initial charges of murder with a firearm enhancement as a habitual offender.
readthereporter.com
Early Sunday police chase ends in Fishers; Elwood officer shot & killed
An Elwood police officer has died Sunday morning after being shot in Elwood during a traffic stop, leading to a police chase, and ending with a person arrested in Fishers on Interstate 69, according to the Indiana State Police. Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, an Elwood officer conducted a traffic...
readthereporter.com
Deputies will help kids shop for their back to school supplies
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Community Foundation will be hold its third annual Back-To-School Shop With Kids event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. This community effort is aimed at making sure children have adequate clothing and supplies needed to start the school year off as successfully as possible.
readthereporter.com
Carmel road construction updates
A reminder that the Monon Greenway trail in the City Center area is still closed for construction. This section was temporarily opened during CarmelFest for event traffic. However, due to ongoing construction and improvements underway, pedestrians and cyclists must stay out of the area for safety purposes. 1st Avenue NW...
readthereporter.com
Who won the first Brickyard?
1816 – Jonathan Jennings was the first governor of Indiana. His duty was to place the state on a good financial footing, establish a court system, build a basic educational foundation, and create a banking system. After six years as governor, he went on to serve nine more years in the United States House of Representatives.
readthereporter.com
Synergize supports Providence Cristo Rey High School
Synergize, the Carmel-based professional group putting “Relationships Over Everything,” took over 3Up this past Tuesday night for its monthly 4:30 Meetup. Members and guests gathered to support Providence Cristo Rey High School, Synergize’s nonprofit beneficiary for the month of July. Providence Cristo Rey High School (PCRHS) opened...
readthereporter.com
Calling all musicians
The City of Carmel is ready for a competition of both vocal soloists/duos and instrumental soloist/duos. Performers ages 10 and up are invited to submit an audition video to be selected for live performances at Midtown Plaza. Contestants will have up to three minutes to impress the judges in their audition, by performing a song of their choice that they think will “wow” a live festival audience.
readthereporter.com
Indy-born opera singer set to perform in Carmel
News 8 spoke with Indy-born soprano, Angela Brown. She’ll be performing Tosca in November at the Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre in Carmel for the first time. She’ll also be performing on Sept. 10 at the fifth annual “Opera in the Park” at the MacAllister Amphitheater. Brown...
readthereporter.com
Last chance to see Civic Theatre’s Young Artists Program production of ‘42nd Street’
Keenly directed by Emily Rogge Tzucker and bolstered by Anne Beck’s amazing choreography (offered by a stage full of surprisingly proficient tappers) the show is a perfectly balanced triple-threat of a production – with superb dancing, professional-level singing and some wonderful acting scenes. The cast is stellar. Mary...
