Carmel, IN

New Hope of Indiana announces sponsors for Silver Cup Celebration

By The Reporter
 4 days ago
Who won the first Brickyard?

1816 – Jonathan Jennings was the first governor of Indiana. His duty was to place the state on a good financial footing, establish a court system, build a basic educational foundation, and create a banking system. After six years as governor, he went on to serve nine more years in the United States House of Representatives.
INDIANA STATE
Join United Way of Central Indiana for ‘Care-oke’ fundraiser

Proceeds from singing competition will benefit United Way’s ReadUP program. Start those vocal warm-ups and grab your mics. United Way of Central Indiana will play host to a karaoke competition this fall to benefit its ReadUP childhood literacy program. Registration is now open for soloists and musical groups interested...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Synergize supports Providence Cristo Rey High School

Synergize, the Carmel-based professional group putting “Relationships Over Everything,” took over 3Up this past Tuesday night for its monthly 4:30 Meetup. Members and guests gathered to support Providence Cristo Rey High School, Synergize’s nonprofit beneficiary for the month of July. Providence Cristo Rey High School (PCRHS) opened...
CARMEL, IN
Indy-born opera singer set to perform in Carmel

News 8 spoke with Indy-born soprano, Angela Brown. She’ll be performing Tosca in November at the Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre in Carmel for the first time. She’ll also be performing on Sept. 10 at the fifth annual “Opera in the Park” at the MacAllister Amphitheater. Brown...
CARMEL, IN
Deputies will help kids shop for their back to school supplies

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Community Foundation will be hold its third annual Back-To-School Shop With Kids event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. This community effort is aimed at making sure children have adequate clothing and supplies needed to start the school year off as successfully as possible.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Fishers road construction updates, week of Aug. 1

All left-turn lanes are currently restricted on SR 37 and on 146th Street with traffic moved to the interior lanes. Thru traffic and right turns on SR 37 and 146th Street will remain open. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes for all left-turn access. View an alternate route map here.
FISHERS, IN
Carmel road construction updates

A reminder that the Monon Greenway trail in the City Center area is still closed for construction. This section was temporarily opened during CarmelFest for event traffic. However, due to ongoing construction and improvements underway, pedestrians and cyclists must stay out of the area for safety purposes. 1st Avenue NW...
CARMEL, IN
Elwood police officer killed in line of duty

Suspect found & arrested in Hamilton County early Sunday morning. Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz was shot and killed Sunday morning. Carl Roy Webb Boards II, 42, Anderson, was arrested in Hamilton County after a chase involving the Sheriff’s Department and Fishers PD. At press time, Boards was being held in the Hamilton County Jail on initial charges of murder with a firearm enhancement as a habitual offender.
ELWOOD, IN
Early Sunday police chase ends in Fishers; Elwood officer shot & killed

An Elwood police officer has died Sunday morning after being shot in Elwood during a traffic stop, leading to a police chase, and ending with a person arrested in Fishers on Interstate 69, according to the Indiana State Police. Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, an Elwood officer conducted a traffic...
ELWOOD, IN

