Arizona State

Flinn-Brown Fellow Nicholas Vasquez sees firsthand how policy impacts health

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Guest Commentary: ARS 13-3108 statute is impacting public safety

Prior to my service on the Board of Supervisors, I was an administrator and teacher for almost 30 years. On two occasions, my staff members and I had to put our schools into lockdown because of reports that a student with a gun was roaming campus. Although no one was harmed in either incident, I will never forget the looks of fear and uncertainty on the faces of my colleagues and students.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
scottsdale.org

City’s water plan may be down the drain, mayor fears

New action threatened by the federal government to maintain a critical minimum level in Lake Powell and Lake Mead has blown up Scottsdale’s water conservation plans, Mayor David Ortega believes. The steady and measured progression in conservation measures spelled out in the city’s Drought Management Plan has been superseded...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Ducey’s no-mask withholding of TU, Kyrene funds rejected

Gov. Doug Ducey cannot deny COVID relief dollars to schools that impose mask mandates or give vouchers to parents so they can remove their children from those schools, a federal judge concluded last week. That ruling by Judge Steven Logan secures $2.8 million in relief for Tempe Union High School...
TEMPE, AZ
prescottenews.com

Can’t hurt to ask: Arizona lawmakers raise earmark requests by $194 million – Cronkite News

Add another item to the long list of things that Republican and Democratic members of Arizona’s congressional delegation disagree on: earmarks. For a second straight year, Republicans refrained from requesting any funding for local projects, while Democrats this year raised their requests by more than $194.5 million, a 43% increase over last year, when earmarks were restored after a decade-long hiatus.
ARIZONA STATE
travelawaits.com

8 Amazing Wellness Retreats In Arizona To Rejuvenate

The healing properties of the Arizona sunshine are transformative. The rugged, mountainous scenery juxtaposes the soft, pampering treatments at Arizona’s wellness retreats and spas. From earthy to luxurious pampering, you will find a personal self-care resort to suit your style. I am a spa treatment devotee. I have been...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Oh, the humidity! Here are answers to 11 questions Arizonans ask about the monsoon

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Here in Arizona, we celebrate our “dry heat” as a badge of sorts. So, it’s not shocking why the rest of the country can’t understand why Arizonans are complaining about the humidity this weekend. We’re just not used to it! We’ve compiled answers to some typical questions being asked this weekend about the humidity and Arizona’s monsoon storms.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

More Republican voters in Arizona not mailing in early ballots

Maricopa County officials explain safeguards in place ahead of primary election. In addition to bipartisan couriers, the curtain will be peeled back for voters to watch officials count ballots. Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate claims primary election is being stolen. Updated: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:18 PM MST. |. The top...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
J.R. Heimbigner

Latest stimulus proposal would give Arizona families cash each month

money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
knau.org

U.S. Interior to remove derogatory name from 66 federal Arizona sites

Dozens of sites on federal lands in Arizona that include the use of the slur “squaw” will be renamed in September. The U.S. Department of the Interior is in the final stages of renaming more than 660 towns, lakes, rivers and creeks with the derogatory word in its name, including 66 in Arizona.
AZFamily

Former New Jersey governor campaigning for Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate

New data from a Democratic firm says two major parties are nearly tied for early ballots being mailed in so far, with more GOP voters holding onto theirs. Maricopa County officials explain safeguards in place ahead of primary election. Updated: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:45 PM MST. |. In addition...

