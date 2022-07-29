County jail welcomes three new Corrections Officers

readthereporter.com
Accused cop killer fired 36 rounds; officer never unholstered gun, doc says
The man accused of fatally shooting an Elwood police officer during an attempted traffic stop Sunday fired a total of 36 rounds and never gave giving the officer a chance to unholster his own gun.
Accused Elwood cop killer appears in court for first time
The man accused of killing Elwood Police Department Officer Noah Shahnavaz on Sunday morning was in court for the first time Monday afternoon.
wrtv.com
Suspect in Elwood police officer's death has several prior criminal convictions, records show
INDIANA — WRTV Investigates has learned the suspect preliminarily charged with murder in the shooting death of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz has several previous criminal convictions. Carl Roy Webb Boards II's criminal record stretches back to 1998, when he was convicted of battery in Grant County. WRTV Investigates...
Memorial fund established for fallen Elwood police officer
ELWOOD, Ind. — An official memorial fund has been set up for an Elwood police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty early Sunday. The Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation established the fund in memory of Officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was shot while conducting a traffic stop at SR 37 and CR 1000 North in Madison County just after 2 a.m. He was transported to a hospital in Elwood before being taken to an Indianapolis hospital, where he died.
WTHR
Elwood officer shot and killed early Sunday
The Madison County sheriff confirmed the Elwood officer was shot and killed during a traffic stop. A suspect was arrested in Hamilton County.
Man shot dead by Greenfield cop during hostage situation, state police say
A Greenfield police officer fatally shot a man who authorities allege was holding a woman inside a home against her will and assaulting her while armed with a gun.
Suspect in shooting outside Muncie Walmart being held without bond
A Muncie man who police say shot and killed a man as he was leaving Walmart Saturday is being held without bond.
What we know about suspect in Elwood officer’s deadly shooting, including his conviction for firing at Indianapolis PD
With formal charges expected to be filed Monday in Madison County, more details have emerged about the suspect in the deadly shooting of an Elwood police officer. Police arrested 42-year-old Carl Roy Webb Boards II of Anderson in connection to the fatal shooting that took the life of 24-year-old Noah Shahnavaz during a traffic stop. […]
wbiw.com
Four-vehicle crash on I-465 claims the life of former Monroe County Judge Marc Kellams
INDIANAPOLIS – A four-vehicle crash on I-465 claimed the life of a former Monroe County Judge Marc Kellams, of Bargersville Friday afternoon as emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-465 near I-70 on the east side of Indianapolis.
Woman charged with murder in July 23 hit-and-run crash
INDIANAPOLIS — Police have arrested a woman for murder in a hit-and-run crash last month. Mary Adame, 28, was critically injured when she was struck by a vehicle around 8 p.m. on July 23 in the 1100 block of South Chester Avenue, near Prospect Street and Southeastern Avenue. She later died at the hospital.
WTHR
ISP: Greenfield officer shot, killed Indianapolis man 'actively assaulting' woman
GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Greenfield police officer shot and killed an Indianapolis man who, Indiana State Police said, was assaulting a woman Sunday morning. Greenfield police officers were called just before 8:45 a.m. to a "domestic issue" with shots possibly being fired in the 700 block of Bobtail Drive, which is in a residential neighborhood off Jaycie Phelps Drive north of U.S. 40.
Woman stabbed to death in Muncie, son arrested
MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department is investigating the deadly stabbing of a woman. Just after 9 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 100 block of North Burns Street. During the 911 call, 61-year-old Sondra Armstrong said she believed her son had stabbed her. An...
Indiana police officer shot and killed during traffic stop
ELWOOD, Ind. (WXIN) — An Elwood police officer was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop Sunday morning. ISP Detectives say that just after 2:00 a.m. Sunday, an Elwood police officer was conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100N in Madison County. For a reason unknown, […]
IMPD arrests man in deadly December 2021 shooting outside Castleton bar
INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a man in connection with a deadly December 2021 shooting outside a Castleton bar. Torrion Williams, 27, is charged with reckless homicide in the case. Police took him into custody Friday. Williams’ arrest stems from a December 26, 2021, shooting in the 8200 block of Center Run Road near the Castleton […]
18-year-old arrested for murder of Delaware County veteran; 2 others arrested
DELAWARE COUNTY, Indiana — Three people have been arrested for the shooting death of a Marine veteran in Delaware County. The Delaware County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday that 18-year-old Alexander Geesy of Anderson was charged with murder and obstruction of justice in the death of 38-year-old Randall Coomer on July 22.
readthereporter.com
Carmel PD K9s Jax & Lolo will have their own body armor
Carmel Police Department (CPD) K9s Jax and Lolo will receive bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vests are sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg, Ill., and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained...
WTHR
24-year-old Elwood officer killed; suspect charged with murder
HAMILTON COUNTY, Indiana — State Police is investigating following the deadly overnight shooting of an Elwood police officer. The Elwood police officer was shot during a traffic stop and died after being taken to an Indianapolis hospital. Officer Noah Shahnavaz, 24, of Fishers, graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in April. He had served the community for 11 months and served in the Army for five years prior to becoming an officer.
953wiki.com
Bartholomew County Man Killed in Head on Collison
Ripley County- July 30, 2022, at approximately 4:00 pm, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 129, just south of Versailles, that claimed the life of a Bartholomew County, Indiana man. The initial investigation by Master Trooper Ben Bastin indicated...
3 arrested in deadly shooting in Delaware County
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. – Three people have been arrested tonight in connection with a deadly shooting that left a veteran dead last week in Delaware County. The chief deputy with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrested in the death of 38-year-old Randall Coomer. On July 22, around 2 p.m., deputies were called out […]
WTHR
Muncie Police investigate deadly Walmart shooting
One person was killed in Saturday night's shooting. Muncie Police say a suspect is in custody and there is no further community threat.
