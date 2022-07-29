ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, IN

County jail welcomes three new Corrections Officers

By Hamilton County's Hometown Newspaper
readthereporter.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
readthereporter.com

Comments / 2

Related
WTHR

Memorial fund established for fallen Elwood police officer

ELWOOD, Ind. — An official memorial fund has been set up for an Elwood police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty early Sunday. The Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation established the fund in memory of Officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was shot while conducting a traffic stop at SR 37 and CR 1000 North in Madison County just after 2 a.m. He was transported to a hospital in Elwood before being taken to an Indianapolis hospital, where he died.
ELWOOD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, IN
Hamilton County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Hamilton County, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corrections Officers#County Jail#Hamilton County Sheriff
WTHR

Woman charged with murder in July 23 hit-and-run crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have arrested a woman for murder in a hit-and-run crash last month. Mary Adame, 28, was critically injured when she was struck by a vehicle around 8 p.m. on July 23 in the 1100 block of South Chester Avenue, near Prospect Street and Southeastern Avenue. She later died at the hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

ISP: Greenfield officer shot, killed Indianapolis man 'actively assaulting' woman

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Greenfield police officer shot and killed an Indianapolis man who, Indiana State Police said, was assaulting a woman Sunday morning. Greenfield police officers were called just before 8:45 a.m. to a "domestic issue" with shots possibly being fired in the 700 block of Bobtail Drive, which is in a residential neighborhood off Jaycie Phelps Drive north of U.S. 40.
GREENFIELD, IN
WTHR

Woman stabbed to death in Muncie, son arrested

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department is investigating the deadly stabbing of a woman. Just after 9 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 100 block of North Burns Street. During the 911 call, 61-year-old Sondra Armstrong said she believed her son had stabbed her. An...
MUNCIE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WGN News

Indiana police officer shot and killed during traffic stop

ELWOOD, Ind. (WXIN) — An Elwood police officer was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop Sunday morning. ISP Detectives say that just after 2:00 a.m. Sunday, an Elwood police officer was conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100N in Madison County. For a reason unknown, […]
ELWOOD, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel PD K9s Jax & Lolo will have their own body armor

Carmel Police Department (CPD) K9s Jax and Lolo will receive bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vests are sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg, Ill., and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained...
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

24-year-old Elwood officer killed; suspect charged with murder

HAMILTON COUNTY, Indiana — State Police is investigating following the deadly overnight shooting of an Elwood police officer. The Elwood police officer was shot during a traffic stop and died after being taken to an Indianapolis hospital. Officer Noah Shahnavaz, 24, of Fishers, graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in April. He had served the community for 11 months and served in the Army for five years prior to becoming an officer.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
953wiki.com

Bartholomew County Man Killed in Head on Collison

Ripley County- July 30, 2022, at approximately 4:00 pm, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 129, just south of Versailles, that claimed the life of a Bartholomew County, Indiana man. The initial investigation by Master Trooper Ben Bastin indicated...
FOX59

3 arrested in deadly shooting in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. – Three people have been arrested tonight in connection with a deadly shooting that left a veteran dead last week in Delaware County. The chief deputy with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrested in the death of 38-year-old Randall Coomer. On July 22, around 2 p.m., deputies were called out […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy