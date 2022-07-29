Don’t shoot the messengers: assessed value increases & the perfect storm

readthereporter.com
WLFI.com
Millions to be invested in Tippecanoe County's next hot property
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A hot property southeast of Lafayette could be the next site for a big industrial development. Tippecanoe County officials are investing millions of dollars into infrastructure upgrades at the so-called Steele property: a 300-acre piece of land on State Road 38 across from Subaru of Indiana Automotive.
Current Publishing
Monon Square: Businesses scatter as demolition nears
Major changes are coming soon to Monon Square. One vacant building at the aging city-owned shopping center has already been demolished to make way for a roundabout at Range Line Road and Walnut Street, and the others are set to come down this fall. Most tenants have relocated, some have...
foodmanufacturing.com
Skjodt-Barrett to Expand Indiana Facility
LEBANON, Ind. — Skjodt-Barrett Contract Packaging LLC announced the expansion of its Lebanon facility, more than doubling their manufacturing footprint and bringing an estimated $58 million capital investment to the community. The 340,000-square-foot expansion will include additional production lines and freezer space with increased employment. The current facility, owned...
Fox 59
Officials: Small tornado may have passed through Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A small tornado may have passed through Madison County during a severe storm Monday morning, the Madison County Emergency Management Agency & Department of Homeland Security Office announced. At about 9:30 a.m., Madison County EMA tracked a severe storm across the southern half of the...
readthereporter.com
Last chance: Fishers wants public input on Allisonville Road Corridor
The Allisonville Road Corridor Study will examine roadway character, adjacent land uses, bicycle and pedestrian amenities, and other elements that together define this important corridor between 106th and 126th streets. The goal is to ensure that the corridor remains a contributing commercial destination that neighboring residents are proud of and that reflects the current vision of the city.
1st look at proposed Henry Street bridge
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works released renderings of two possible options for the Henry Street bridge on the city's near west side. Both proposals include plans for the roadway and a pedestrian walkway area. The bridge will also help relieve congestion on Oliver Avenue and Washington Street.
Current Publishing
Hoosier Village sees growth in last seven years, looks to redefine senior living
Since 2015, BHI Senior Living has tripled its retirement community offerings in Indiana, and President/CEO John Dattilo doesn’t expect the growth to slow anytime soon. Besides adding new communities, BHI has made significant improvements to existing communities, including Hoosier Village in Zionsville. “We have grown the Hoosier Village campus...
Broad Ripple businesses, leaders concerned after ongoing weekend violence
Another shooting in Broad Ripple has businesses and leaders concerned over the violence.
readthereporter.com
Carmel road construction updates
A reminder that the Monon Greenway trail in the City Center area is still closed for construction. This section was temporarily opened during CarmelFest for event traffic. However, due to ongoing construction and improvements underway, pedestrians and cyclists must stay out of the area for safety purposes. 1st Avenue NW...
buildingindiana.com
Eskenazi Health Breaks Ground on $50M In Facility Upgrades
Eskenazi Health and Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County have announced a more than $50 million investment in capital improvements to primary care facilities across Marion County, including construction of a new state-of-the-art health center opening in 2024 on the east side of Indianapolis. Eskenazi Health leadership said the...
readthereporter.com
Two candidates now in race for Noblesville board
Noblesville has gotten its first two candidates for school board in this year’s election. The non-partisan vote will be November 8 in conjunction with the off-year general election. Two seats are at stake this year on the five-member Noblesville school board. Both seats will be filled at-large by voters...
readthereporter.com
Heading to Carmel’s Brews on the Boulevard today?
What you need to know about traffic restrictions & parking. The City of Carmel is holding its first “Brews on the Boulevard” event as part of the Brews & Barrels Trail initiative from 3 to 8 p.m. today, Saturday, July 30, in the Midtown Plaza and Monon Boulevard area.
wbiw.com
Four-vehicle crash on I-465 claims the life of former Monroe County Judge Marc Kellams
INDIANAPOLIS – A four-vehicle crash on I-465 claimed the life of a former Monroe County Judge Marc Kellams, of Bargersville Friday afternoon as emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-465 near I-70 on the east side of Indianapolis.
readthereporter.com
Working together to Breathe Easy
Local medical students & public health professionals headline educational discussion of consequences of tobacco use. In collaboration with Trinity Free Clinic and the Hamilton County Health Department, Breathe Easy presented a Community Conversation about the physical and economic consequences of tobacco on Thursday. Lunch highlighted the point-of-sale tactics used by...
abc57.com
Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority no longer taking new applications starting Friday
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Hoosiers who may need rental assistance will need to fill out their applications by Friday at 5 p.m. The Housing and Community Development Authority is currently focused on processing and sending money to those who have already applied.
wrtv.com
Multiple residents on near-eastside haven't received mail in nearly three weeks
INDIANAPOLIS — At least a dozen neighbors, if not more, are left with many unanswered questions after going days without getting their mail. Many people who live in a near-eastside neighborhood reached out to WRTV, looking for answers. It's a mail mystery for some residents living on Brookside Parkway...
indianapolismonthly.com
Fabio Goes Shopping At Lafayette Square
The security alarm sounds at 9:55 a.m. on a sunny Monday in May. The source of the high-pitched squeal is hard to pinpoint as it bounces off the barbed wire–topped walls that protect the lots of several nearby businesses. Most of the dignitaries, reporters, and even police officers gathered on the fresh blacktop in front of the new IMPD Northwest District headquarters between Lafayette Road and West 38th Street seem not to care or even notice. They just raise their voices over the incessant electronic scream.
Accused cop killer fired 36 rounds; officer never unholstered gun, doc says
The man accused of fatally shooting an Elwood police officer during an attempted traffic stop Sunday fired a total of 36 rounds and never gave giving the officer a chance to unholster his own gun.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Thousands without power; severe storms possible late Monday
It was quite a stormy morning with an impressive storm complex racing across central Indiana in just a few hours at speeds of 50+ mph. In its wake, thousands remained without power at lunchtime due to many areas of snapped trees and powerlines, with the highest concentration of outages in Marion County. AES outages peaked at over 10,000 but that number was reduced by almost half just before noon.
territorysupply.com
10 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Indianapolis, Indiana
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Smack dab in America’s Heartland, Indianapolis’ central locale to five different states and local destinations offers endless weekend road trip possibilities. As a city,...
