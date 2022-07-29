Fishers One supports Kelly’s analysis of HSE ILEARN data

readthereporter.com
Synergize supports Providence Cristo Rey High School
Synergize, the Carmel-based professional group putting “Relationships Over Everything,” took over 3Up this past Tuesday night for its monthly 4:30 Meetup. Members and guests gathered to support Providence Cristo Rey High School, Synergize’s nonprofit beneficiary for the month of July. Providence Cristo Rey High School (PCRHS) opened...
Skjodt-Barrett to Expand Indiana Facility
LEBANON, Ind. — Skjodt-Barrett Contract Packaging LLC announced the expansion of its Lebanon facility, more than doubling their manufacturing footprint and bringing an estimated $58 million capital investment to the community. The 340,000-square-foot expansion will include additional production lines and freezer space with increased employment. The current facility, owned...
Two candidates now in race for Noblesville board
Noblesville has gotten its first two candidates for school board in this year’s election. The non-partisan vote will be November 8 in conjunction with the off-year general election. Two seats are at stake this year on the five-member Noblesville school board. Both seats will be filled at-large by voters...
Hoosier Village sees growth in last seven years, looks to redefine senior living
Since 2015, BHI Senior Living has tripled its retirement community offerings in Indiana, and President/CEO John Dattilo doesn’t expect the growth to slow anytime soon. Besides adding new communities, BHI has made significant improvements to existing communities, including Hoosier Village in Zionsville. “We have grown the Hoosier Village campus...
Join United Way of Central Indiana for ‘Care-oke’ fundraiser
Proceeds from singing competition will benefit United Way’s ReadUP program. Start those vocal warm-ups and grab your mics. United Way of Central Indiana will play host to a karaoke competition this fall to benefit its ReadUP childhood literacy program. Registration is now open for soloists and musical groups interested...
Millions to be invested in Tippecanoe County's next hot property
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A hot property southeast of Lafayette could be the next site for a big industrial development. Tippecanoe County officials are investing millions of dollars into infrastructure upgrades at the so-called Steele property: a 300-acre piece of land on State Road 38 across from Subaru of Indiana Automotive.
Monon Square: Businesses scatter as demolition nears
Major changes are coming soon to Monon Square. One vacant building at the aging city-owned shopping center has already been demolished to make way for a roundabout at Range Line Road and Walnut Street, and the others are set to come down this fall. Most tenants have relocated, some have...
INDOT to close another local road
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — State Road 26 west of West Lafayette will be closed beginning in October. Crews with the Indiana Department of Transportation will replace a culvert between North county roads 650 and 750 North. An unofficial local detour uses West County Road 350 North to bypass...
Last chance: Fishers wants public input on Allisonville Road Corridor
The Allisonville Road Corridor Study will examine roadway character, adjacent land uses, bicycle and pedestrian amenities, and other elements that together define this important corridor between 106th and 126th streets. The goal is to ensure that the corridor remains a contributing commercial destination that neighboring residents are proud of and that reflects the current vision of the city.
Who won the first Brickyard?
1816 – Jonathan Jennings was the first governor of Indiana. His duty was to place the state on a good financial footing, establish a court system, build a basic educational foundation, and create a banking system. After six years as governor, he went on to serve nine more years in the United States House of Representatives.
Audit: Ex-fire chief should pay taxpayers $8K
The former Wayne Township fire chief should pay back $8,156.74 for fire department travel and conference expenses, state auditors said in two audits released Friday afternoon.
Paperwork mistake sends 5-year-old on bus to empty home
A lot of emotions surround the first day of school especially for kids heading off to kindergarten. However, Ciara Brown never expected to feel what she felt Thursday afternoon...
3-story mixed-use development anchored by 1933 Lounge proposed east of Carmel’s Indiana Design Center
The Carmel Redevelopment Commission on Aug. 1 will ask the Carmel City Council for approval to spend up to $3 million to purchase land east of the Indiana Design Center for a three-story mixed-use building with a lounge and restaurant and office space and 12 adjacent townhomes. The redevelopment at...
Indiana State Fair keeps ‘no weapons’ policy despite permitless carry law
INDINAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite Indiana’s new permitless carry law, the state fair that opens Friday will continue its “no weapons” policy, says the chief marketing and sales officer for the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Anna Whelchel said Thursday, “We do have magnetometers at all of our entry...
See Eerie Photos Taken Inside Indiana Catacombs
Did you know that running underneath Indianapolis sits some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them!. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
10 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Indianapolis, Indiana
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Smack dab in America’s Heartland, Indianapolis’ central locale to five different states and local destinations offers endless weekend road trip possibilities. As a city,...
Carmel road construction updates
A reminder that the Monon Greenway trail in the City Center area is still closed for construction. This section was temporarily opened during CarmelFest for event traffic. However, due to ongoing construction and improvements underway, pedestrians and cyclists must stay out of the area for safety purposes. 1st Avenue NW...
Indianapolis man gets 12 years for social media scam
Indianapolis man David Betner was sentenced to 12 years in prison for scamming investors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Fishers road construction updates, week of Aug. 1
All left-turn lanes are currently restricted on SR 37 and on 146th Street with traffic moved to the interior lanes. Thru traffic and right turns on SR 37 and 146th Street will remain open. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes for all left-turn access. View an alternate route map here.
Officials: Small tornado may have passed through Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A small tornado may have passed through Madison County during a severe storm Monday morning, the Madison County Emergency Management Agency & Department of Homeland Security Office announced. At about 9:30 a.m., Madison County EMA tracked a severe storm across the southern half of the...
