Brickyard Weekend fans encouraged to take time to plan ahead with IMS.com

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Founder and owner of grant and scholarship service on a mission to help ease student-debt load upon college graduationArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
We're Dizzy, We're Exhausted, But We Didn't Quit! - Dizzy Runs Indianapolis Pro - Am Event RecapTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
Fox 59
Restaurant openings and closings: Speedway, Fishers, Brownsburg, Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Our resident foodie, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, is back from vacation with a long list of restaurant updates, including three closings, three openings and a food and beer festival coming up this weekend. The Union Jack Pub in Speedway has closed after more than 40 years....
lastwordonsports.com
The White Zone: Indianapolis won me over
INDIANAPOLIS — I strolled down the long, long pit road at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. I took in the sights and sounds of the century-old cathedral of auto racing. Yes, the booming bass of the music playing over the PA system died out hours ago. Yes, the fans long since exited the 559-acre property just roughly six miles from its namesake downtown, with just a sprinkling of fans standing beside the fences and finding pieces of cars.
Pennzoil 150 results from Indianapolis Motor Speedway
territorysupply.com
10 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Indianapolis, Indiana
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Smack dab in America’s Heartland, Indianapolis’ central locale to five different states and local destinations offers endless weekend road trip possibilities. As a city,...
See Eerie Photos Taken Inside Indiana Catacombs
Did you know that running underneath Indianapolis sits some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them!. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
indianapolismonthly.com
Fabio Goes Shopping At Lafayette Square
The security alarm sounds at 9:55 a.m. on a sunny Monday in May. The source of the high-pitched squeal is hard to pinpoint as it bounces off the barbed wire–topped walls that protect the lots of several nearby businesses. Most of the dignitaries, reporters, and even police officers gathered on the fresh blacktop in front of the new IMPD Northwest District headquarters between Lafayette Road and West 38th Street seem not to care or even notice. They just raise their voices over the incessant electronic scream.
Who won the first Brickyard?
1816 – Jonathan Jennings was the first governor of Indiana. His duty was to place the state on a good financial footing, establish a court system, build a basic educational foundation, and create a banking system. After six years as governor, he went on to serve nine more years in the United States House of Representatives.
1st look at proposed Henry Street bridge
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works released renderings of two possible options for the Henry Street bridge on the city's near west side. Both proposals include plans for the roadway and a pedestrian walkway area. The bridge will also help relieve congestion on Oliver Avenue and Washington Street.
cbs4indy.com
A few storms start the week in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – After a dry and comfy weekend, afternoon showers and a few isolated thunderstorms are set to roll through Indiana in the days ahead. Lat afternoon to early evening showers and thunderstorms are coming our way Monday evening. Some of these storms could pose an isolated severe threat. This would mean gusty winds and heavy downpours with excess lightning. The best chances to see some stronger storms would be from 5-9 p.m.
foodmanufacturing.com
Skjodt-Barrett to Expand Indiana Facility
LEBANON, Ind. — Skjodt-Barrett Contract Packaging LLC announced the expansion of its Lebanon facility, more than doubling their manufacturing footprint and bringing an estimated $58 million capital investment to the community. The 340,000-square-foot expansion will include additional production lines and freezer space with increased employment. The current facility, owned...
JamBase
Billy Strings Plays Solo Set In Indianapolis
Billy Strings played a solo bonus set last night at his show at the TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park in Indianapolis. The guitarist stayed on stage during the evening’s set break and delivered an eight-song solo set. Following an enthusiastic “Highway Hypnosis” that ended the 10-song first...
Fishers road construction updates, week of Aug. 1
All left-turn lanes are currently restricted on SR 37 and on 146th Street with traffic moved to the interior lanes. Thru traffic and right turns on SR 37 and 146th Street will remain open. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes for all left-turn access. View an alternate route map here.
Current Publishing
Monon Square: Businesses scatter as demolition nears
Major changes are coming soon to Monon Square. One vacant building at the aging city-owned shopping center has already been demolished to make way for a roundabout at Range Line Road and Walnut Street, and the others are set to come down this fall. Most tenants have relocated, some have...
Fox 59
Former Monroe Co. judge, deacon Marc Kellams dies in 4-car crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A retired Indiana county judge, university law instructor and deacon died Friday afternoon on I-465 in Indianapolis after his car was hit from behind by a box truck, state police said. Indiana State Police responded around 4:20 p.m. Friday to a crash involving four cars in the...
Current Publishing
Hoosier Village sees growth in last seven years, looks to redefine senior living
Since 2015, BHI Senior Living has tripled its retirement community offerings in Indiana, and President/CEO John Dattilo doesn’t expect the growth to slow anytime soon. Besides adding new communities, BHI has made significant improvements to existing communities, including Hoosier Village in Zionsville. “We have grown the Hoosier Village campus...
Carmel road construction updates
A reminder that the Monon Greenway trail in the City Center area is still closed for construction. This section was temporarily opened during CarmelFest for event traffic. However, due to ongoing construction and improvements underway, pedestrians and cyclists must stay out of the area for safety purposes. 1st Avenue NW...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Frankfort Hot Dogs Alumni Hall of Fame Now Has 50 Members After Induction
Eight individuals were enshrined in the Frankfort Hot Dogs Alumni Hall of Fame Saturday night in the cafeteria at Frankfort High School,. That now brings the total in the Frankfort Hall of Fame to 50 for an organization that has been operating for just five years. “What this Hall of...
Meet Roman, Helina and Nicolas! They're the newly named tiger cubs at the Indy Zoo
INDIANAPOLIS — The wait is over! We now know the names of all three tiger cubs born at the Indianapolis Zoo. The trio are named Roman, Helina and Nicolas. The announcement came on International Tiger Day. NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the naming contest...
953wiki.com
Bartholomew County Man Killed in Head on Collison
Ripley County- July 30, 2022, at approximately 4:00 pm, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 129, just south of Versailles, that claimed the life of a Bartholomew County, Indiana man. The initial investigation by Master Trooper Ben Bastin indicated...
WLFI.com
Millions to be invested in Tippecanoe County's next hot property
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A hot property southeast of Lafayette could be the next site for a big industrial development. Tippecanoe County officials are investing millions of dollars into infrastructure upgrades at the so-called Steele property: a 300-acre piece of land on State Road 38 across from Subaru of Indiana Automotive.
